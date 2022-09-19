Read full article on original website
niceville.com
Eglin pilots fly sorties with chemical-filled cockpit
EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – Pilots at Eglin Air Force Base recently flew sorties with a chemical-filled cockpit to determine how long it takes for a chemical introduced into the aircraft’s air intake system on the ground to be purged once it is airborne. The 96th Test...
Mobile, Lucedale men indicted for role in human smuggling network
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – A pair of Gulf Coast men face charges in a Texas federal court for allegedly taking part in what the Department of Justice calls a “prolific human smuggling network.” The indictment, unsealed last week, says Lloyd Bexley, 51, of Lucedale and Jeremy Dickens, 45, of Mobile, helped facilitate transportation of hundreds […]
Okaloosa Co. addresses report of migrant flights stopping in Crestview
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Two flights from Texas carrying migrants from the border made a pit stop in Crestview, Fla. While the Okaloosa County government is not in control of operations at Bob Sikes Aiport, they released information for the public following national interest. “We understand there is interest in this subject resulting in many […]
Aqua Alert ‘could mean the difference between life and death,’ Destin Mayor says
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A new text notification through the Okaloosa County Sheriff app alerts registered phones of missing and distress water calls in Northwest Florida. The first-of-its-kind alert system is a product of a 2021 tragedy in Destin. David Schink, 61, was lost when his kayak paddle broke at sea, and he was never […]
getthecoast.com
‘Aqua Alert’ launches in Okaloosa to aid in the search for missing or endangered boaters and kayakers
On Wednesday morning, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office and the City of Destin held a joint press conference to debut the new Aqua Alert notification system. Aqua Alert is missing boater public alert notification system that was developed to aid in the search for missing/endangered boaters and kayakers. It...
WEAR
Report: Contractor arrested in Okaloosa County for taking money without finishing work
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man is charged in Okaloosa County for performing contracting work without a license and also taking money without finishing work. Robert Brezeale, 44, was arrested Wednesday and charged with Grand Theft and Engaging in Contracting Without Certification. The arrest report shows he was the owner...
Medical helicopter lands at Destin Elementary, flies child to Pensacola for treatment
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — An injured child was airlifted to Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola for emergency treatment Sunday night. The medical helicopter from Niceville landed at Destin Elementary school just before midnight. Destin Fire Rescue called the Okaloosa MedFlight team in along with EMS on scene. Crews chose the elementary school football field off Kelly […]
utv44.com
Several stolen service seals returned to Spanish Fort Veterans Memorial Cemetery
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WPMI) — Several U.S. military service seals stolen from the Alabama State Veterans Memorial Cemetery at Spanish Fort in early August have reportedly been returned. Seals for the U.S. Army, Coast Guard, and Marine Corps were delivered by the Alabama Highway Department on Sept. 16 after...
Man allegedly steals $7,500 from Orange Beach construction company
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The Orange Beach Police Department is investigating a possible fraud case after a man allegedly stole thousands of dollars from an Orange Beach construction company and used the money at a Lowe’s. Loper Construction Company of Orange Beach noticed a suspicious transaction in July. Lt. Trent Johnson, with the Orange […]
WEAR
Escambia County looking to regulate rental properties
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Summer is winding down on Pensacola Beach and residents are sounding the alarm on short term rental properties. Residents want local lawmakers to better regulate the properties. County Commissioner Robert Bender is now working on a draft ordinance and hopes to regulate some of the properties not...
WJHG-TV
One dead in Okaloosa County armed disturbance
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person is dead after Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) deputies responded to an armed disturbance call. OSCO officials say when deputies got to the Regatta Bay Community in Destin around 4:30 p.m. they encountered a man chasing a woman with a gun. Investigators...
utv44.com
Ambulance companies try to block competitor from operating in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Kenneth Hughes says his Medevac Alabama ambulances that come from Baldwin and Clarke Counties can drop off patients at Mobile hospitals, but they can't leave with patients because they can't operate in Mobile. "They come here, drop off a patient and then they leave empty,"...
thepulsepensacola.com
Capstone Building Corp. Begins Construction on $61.31 Million Luxury Apartment and Townhome Development in Pensacola, Florida
Capstone Building Corp., a premier general contractor based in Birmingham, Alabama, recently announced a new $61.31 million luxury apartment and townhome project in Pensacola, Florida, with developer The Dawson Company. Evolve Townhomes and Lofts will encompass 318 units containing 362,700 square feet. This project will feature 1-bedroom, 2-bedroom, 3-bedroom and...
utv44.com
Coast Guard plane makes emergency landing at Mobile Regional Airport
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A Coast Guard Search and Rescue plane had to make an emergency landing Monday morning at Bates Field. The airplane was on a routine mission when the pilot noticed smoke in the cockpit. Coast Guard officials tell NBC 15 the crew was able to secure...
WEAR
Complaints continue to pile up against Pensacola contractors Matt Banks, Jesse LaCoste
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The complaints against two Pensacola contractors continue to pile up. Tuesday, the Escambia County Contractor Competency Board heard from more concerned citizens, all with stories of work they paid for that was never completed. Nine more complaints were made against Pensacola contractor Matthew Banks, and another...
University of West Florida gets 2.5 million dollar gift from local law firm
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The University of West Florida received a 2.5 million dollar gift from the Aylstock, Witkin, Kreis and Overholtz Law Firm. The gift will name the University’s Center for Leadership and create two new programs. One being an executive masters program, scheduled to launch September 2023, and the other leadership development seminars […]
WEAR
Pensacola law firm donates $2.5M to support UWF Center for Leadership
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola law firm gave $2.5 million dollars to support the University of West Florida's Center for Leadership. The Aylstock, Witkin, Kreis and Overholtz law firm is helping support UWF's mission to create strong leaders. The donation will be used to develop effective leaders, create new opportunities...
Deputies search for vehicle burglary suspect in Destin
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a burglary suspect after several vehicles were broken into Saturday night in Destin. Deputies were called to Emerald Heights neighborhood after several cars were burglarized. Investigators reviewed security footage, showing a man pulling on the door handles. Deputies believe the man pulling on […]
Pedestrian hit, killed by teenage driver in Orange Beach: Police
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The Orange Beach Police Department said they are investigating the death of a 55-year-old pedestrian on Canal Road Monday night. Police said a teenage driver struck the 55-year-old woman as the woman crossed Canal Road around 10:30 p.m. Police said the driver of the car that hit the woman is […]
Fiery fatal Crash at I-10, Mobile Police investigate
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Firefighters with Mobile Fire-Rescue were called to a crash that killed one person at I-10 Wednesday, Sept. 21. The crash involved a FedEx truck and SUV. When firefighters arrived, they put out flames that sprang up following the crash. The SUV appears to have struck the back end of the truck. […]
