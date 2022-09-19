it doesn't take a rocket scientist to see which way the country is going ever since Good Old Joe became president this Democrat will proudly be voting Republican
Independent Voters Please Join Me and Vote ALL Republicans in Office!!! This past 18 months of this Administration has Destroyed This Country. Inflation,gas ⛽, Housings, Mental Health,The Boarders and the illegal Immigrants is Bringing Our Taxes Even Higher , Drugs also Crime has Doubled.
Every stinking election they do this, and it’s always wrong in the end. I remember Martha Mccallum on 2020 election night, just after polls closed, that the Dems will pick up 5 seats. How many did they end up losing?
Republicans Take the Lead in Two Senate Seats Democrats Need to Hold: Polls
Republicans think Trump will be a midterm kingmaker. Democrats like me think he may be a spoiler
Ben Shapiro Says Republicans Are ‘Cruising for a Bruising’ in Midterm Elections Thanks to Trump
Nearly 100 Republicans urge Pelosi to hold President Biden accountable for student loan plan
Republicans winning the House could plunge US and world into 'chaos,' warns New York Times
Majority of Americans believe Trump's MAGA movement IS a threat to democracy, new poll suggests after Biden's divisive 'soul of the nation speech'
Bill Clinton says Democrats can hold control of Congress, but warns Republicans will find ways to 'scare the living daylights out of swing voters'
Kinzinger on GOP-majority House: They’re going to demand a Biden impeachment vote every week
Republicans fell far short in last night's special elections
Sarah Palin says ‘entire country’ should be ‘outraged’ at her failure to get elected
Dem win in key special election stuns GOP, jolts political world
Chuck Schumer says Nancy Pelosi is ‘in trouble,’ declares Democrats will lose House: report
Republican Who Praised Hitler Somehow Loses Congressional Primary
More than half of Democratic voters do not think President Biden should stand for re-election in 2024 but most Republicans think Trump would win if he ran – with less than three months until the midterms
Republican governor says he knows why Biden keeps blasting MAGA Republicans with 'angry rhetoric'
“Scam to rig elections”: Tom Cotton fumes over Sarah Palin loss as GOP fans cry “stolen election”
Arizona’s Latino voters and political independents could spell midterm defeats for MAGA candidates
Sen. Marco Rubio suggests Trump should compete in GOP primary if former POTUS runs in 2024
Chuck Schumer predicts Democrats are unlikely to hold House majority in midterms
Fox News Power Rankings: Democrats build momentum, but GOP still has the advantage
