SBLive's Sac-Joaquin Section Fab 15 football rankings: Cross-sectional success continues for SJS
It's become a big-boy lot of trend setters out of the Sac-Joaquin Section. These football programs are well known: No. 1 Folsom, No. 2 St. Mary's, No. 3 Granite Bay, No. 4 Monterey Trail, No. 5 Vanden, for starters. Monterey Trail aspires to achieve what the other top 5 teams already have ...
Lebanon-Express
High school roundup: Willard, RedHawks take down Dragons in Mid-Willamette volleyball
Brooklyn Willard had 16 digs, 12 assists and seven kills Tuesday to lead South Albany High to a three-set home sweep of Dallas in Mid-Willamette Conference volleyball. Set scores were 25-18, 25-15, 28-26. Sami Scott added 12 digs and seven kills and Klaire Bitter 15 assists for the RedHawks. South...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bulldogs boy second, girls third at PF Invitational
POST FALLS — Grant Potter shot a two-over-par 74 and won medalist honors in a card-off, leading Coeur d’Alene’s boys to victory Monday at the Post Falls Invitational at The Highlands Golf Course. Coeur d’Alene shot 301 and won by 38 strokes over Sandpoint. Leading the...
Marist, Thurston girls soccer teams off to strong starts, with championship hopes
The high school girls soccer season is into its third week and several local teams have gotten off to impressive starts. Marist is 5-1 and ranked No. 1 in the Class 4A coaches poll, while Sheldon has cracked the 6A poll and both Thurston and North Eugene are ranked in the 5A top-10. Central Linn is off to a 5-0 start and the Cobras recently made their first appearance in the 3A/2A/1A poll.
