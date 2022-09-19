ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonner County Daily Bee

Bulldogs boy second, girls third at PF Invitational

POST FALLS — Grant Potter shot a two-over-par 74 and won medalist honors in a card-off, leading Coeur d’Alene’s boys to victory Monday at the Post Falls Invitational at The Highlands Golf Course. Coeur d’Alene shot 301 and won by 38 strokes over Sandpoint. Leading the...
SANDPOINT, ID
The Register-Guard

Marist, Thurston girls soccer teams off to strong starts, with championship hopes

The high school girls soccer season is into its third week and several local teams have gotten off to impressive starts. Marist is 5-1 and ranked No. 1 in the Class 4A coaches poll, while Sheldon has cracked the 6A poll and both Thurston and North Eugene are ranked in the 5A top-10. Central Linn is off to a 5-0 start and the Cobras recently made their first appearance in the 3A/2A/1A poll.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY

