Dr. Erica Taylor joins Orangeburg County School District in new role

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Orangeburg County School District on Monday named Dr. Erica Taylor as the new Assistant Superintendent for Communications, Business & Community Partnerships.

Taylor previously served as the Charleston County School District’s chief of staff until her termination in early August . She had been with the district in various roles for nearly 10 years.

Taylor, a 20-year education communications veteran, will support Superintendent Foster and the district by leading the communications and technology program of work for the district.

“Dr. Taylor’s extensive experiences cover a gamut of Communications, from community partnerships to fundraising, grant writing, and public relations,” Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster said. “Additionally, her work history in public schools is impeccable and her leadership throughout the state in K-12 and post-secondary education is second to none.”

Dr. Taylor is the chairperson of the Board of Directors for the Charleston Urban League and serves on the board of the Charleston Leadership Foundation and the board of the Lowcountry Food Bank.

She holds a Doctor of Education degree from Charleston Southern University, a Master of Science degree in Broadcast Journalism from Florida A&M University, and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Professional English from South Carolina State University. She also has a certificate in fundraising from the Center of Philanthropy at Indiana University.

Taylor will begin serving in the new role on October 4 th .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.