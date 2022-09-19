ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Watch Buffalo Kickoff Live ahead of Bills home opener

By Aidan Joly
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ivfJr_0i1pwaa800

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The home opener for the Bills is just a few hours away as the Bills are set to take on the Tennessee Titans at Highmark Stadium at 7:15 p.m. At 5:30, the Buffalo Kickoff Live crew will get you prepared for the game.

You can watch on this page or on News 18.

Who is on Buffalo Kickoff Live?

News 4’s Josh Reed and Heather Prusak anchor our coverage, along with Thad Brown from our sister station in Rochester, WROC. They’re joined by Sal Capaccio from WGR 550, Tim Graham from The Athletic and Matt Parrino from Syracuse.com.

What should I know about the Titans?

The Titans are 0-1 on the young season, coming off a 21-20 loss to the New York Giants last week.

Latest Bills news

    When can I watch BKL again?

    BKL will air again on Sunday, September 25 at 11 a.m. from Miami before the Bills take on the Miami Dolphins.

    Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

    Comments / 0

     

    FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

    More
    Related
    WETM 18 News

    Remains found identified as teen missing since 1969

    LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have announced human remains discovered in Luzerne County are of a teen who went missing in 1969. According to state police, human remains discovered in November 2012 off Alden Mountain Road have been identified as those of a Wilkes-Barre teenager who went missing four decades earlier. Pennsylvania State Police […]
    LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
    RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
    City
    Syracuse, NY
    Nashville, TN
    Football
    City
    Rochester, NY
    Local
    Tennessee Football
    Local
    Tennessee Sports
    Buffalo, NY
    Football
    Buffalo, NY
    Sports
    City
    Buffalo, NY
    City
    Nashville, TN
    Nashville, TN
    Sports
    FanSided

    Latest Dane Jackson update sounds overwhelmingly positive for Bills

    The Buffalo Bills gave another update on cornerback Dane Jackson Tuesday morning, and it’s overwhelmingly good news. While the Bills were able to come away with a 41-7 win over the Titans on Monday Night Football, there was some level of concern in the locker room postgame due to the status on cornerback Dane Jackson.
    NFL
    IN THIS ARTICLE
    #Bills#Dolphins#Titans#American Football#The Buffalo Kickoff Live#Wroc#Athletic#Syracuse Com#The New York Giants#Nexstar Media Inc
    WETM 18 News

    Elmira man arrested for welfare fraud

    ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man has been arrested for collecting over $1,300 in public assistance that he was not eligible to receive, according to the Elmira Police Department. David Lyons, 29, was arrested on September 15, 2022, after an investigation conducted by the Chemung County Department of Social Services Special Investigations Unit and […]
    ELMIRA, NY
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    NFL Teams
    Miami Dolphins
    NFL Teams
    Tennessee Titans
    NewsBreak
    NFL
    NewsBreak
    Football
    NewsBreak
    Sports
    WETM 18 News

    Corning man indicted for Rape, Murder of woman in her apartment

    CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — Brett Heffner, the Corning man accused of murdering his neighbor on August 5th, has been indicted by the Steuben County Grand Jury. The Steuben County Grand Jury handed up the indictment today, September 20, 2022. The indictment charges Brett Heffner, 29, with several felonies stemming from the August 5, 2022 strangulation […]
    CORNING, NY
    WETM 18 News

    Two indicted for burglaries in Chemung County

    VETERAN, N.Y. (WETM) — Two people have been indicted on burglary charges after they allegedly stole several guns from homes in the Town of Veteran, according to the Chemung County Grand Jury. The Chemung County Grand Jury handed up an indictment against Bradley Smith (34) of Alpine and Tiffany Doan (36) from Odessa today, September […]
    CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
    WETM 18 News

    Joe Gilbert Watch – Week 3 Green Bay

    ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for the next edition of our Joe Gilbert Watch in the NFL. The head offensive line coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and pride of Horseheads has helped the team to a (2-0) start. Last Sunday, Tampa outlasted the New Orleans Saints on the road 20-10. Now, it’s a […]
    GREEN BAY, WI
    WETM 18 News

    WETM 18 News

    12K+
    Followers
    9K+
    Post
    2M+
    Views
    ABOUT

    WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

     https://www.mytwintiers.com/

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy