Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Feeling Hungry? Check Out These New Restaurants in RochesterAlisha StarrRochester, NY
4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBuffalo, NY
A Brutal Winter Is Coming: Make the Best Use of the Weather by Visiting One of These Local Ice RinksAlisha StarrRochester, NY
Having Pasta Backstage with Brian Wilson and The Beach BoysHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Hilton Apple Fest Is Back This OctoberAlisha StarrRochester, NY
Related
13 WHAM
'Buy the Block' program kicked off Tuesday
Rochester, N.Y. — A new project in Rochester kicked off Tuesday, aiming to strengthen City neighborhoods. The "buy the block" program plans to build 100 new affordable single family homes on city owned vacant lots. The first phase began today in the northeast region. "Starting in 1930s African Americans...
13 WHAM
Unused NYS hand sanitizer to be discarded in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — More than 700,000 gallons of unused — and unusable — 'NYS Clean' hand sanitizer will be brought to Rochester to be discarded. The hand sanitizer was made by state prison inmates in 2020 during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic. The state is...
13 WHAM
Business owner recognized for contributions to Hispanic community
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Hispanic Business Associated name its Businessperson of the Year Tuesday. Victor Antonetti Jr. was at the 31st annual gala luncheon. The award recognized Antonetti for his involvement in the community as well as for making strides within the growth of Hispanic businesses in Rochester.
13 WHAM
Affordable housing rehabilitation project kicks off in Susan B. Anthony neighborhood
Rochester, N.Y. — Work is underway to bring a plot of land back to life in Rochester. Wednesday marked the groundbreaking for Canal Commons, the $64 million construction and rehabilitation of a 19th century manufacturing facility in the Susan B. Anthony neighborhood into an affordable housing complex. The building has remained vacant for over a decade.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
13 WHAM
Three shootings within an hour leave one dead, four wounded in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating three shootings in the city late Wednesday night, all happening within an hour of each other. One of the victims has died; another has life-threatening injuries. There are five victims altogether. Police say there is no evidence that the three shootings are...
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: Bond of friendship
Rochester, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot Monday shines on a Sister Counties celebration. Last week, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello welcomed a delegation from Cavan County, Ireland - the sister county of Monroe County. The Monroe County Legislature signed a memorial resolution on Sept. 13, reaffirming the bond between the two communities, which was established in 1995.
13 WHAM
Monroe County names recipients of American Rescue Plan Act grants
Rochester, N.Y. — Dozens of community organizations and vendors were named as recipients of the county's $144 million federal American Rescue Plan Act grant. The announcement, part of the county's "Bring Monroe Back" recovery plan, follows a year-long public feedback and outreach effort by the county. The initiative focuses on six areas of improvement: public safety, public health and wellness, economic recovery, workforce development, infrastructure improvements, and sustainability.
13 WHAM
Rochester uniting to help people in Puerto Rico
When Hurricane Maria hit in 2017, Ibero-American Action League helped relocate 180 people in Rochester. Now, it is preparing for that possibility again. On Monday, Ibero held a meeting to help plan relief efforts. "For us, it's about bringing our partners into the space so as people come into our...
IN THIS ARTICLE
13 WHAM
Closing arguments expected to begin Thursday in Brighton ax murder trial
Rochester, N.Y. — Closing arguments are expected to begin Thursday in the murder trial of James Krauseneck, the man accused of killing his wife, Cathleen, with an ax at their home in Brighton 40 years ago. Jurors heard Wednesday from a former Krauseneck neighbor who said she saw an...
13 WHAM
Bullets strike Lakeview Park home, narrowly miss infant
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating after a home on Lakeview Park was struck by gunfire overnight Tuesday. Around 1:00 a.m., police received calls and responded to a ShotSpotter activation on the 400 block of Lakeview Park. When police arrived, they located evidence of multiple gunshots fired into...
13 WHAM
Woman killed in Geneseo crash
Geneseo, N.Y. — A fatal crash in Livingston County is under investigation. Deputies responded to the intersection of Lakeville and North roads in Geneseo just after 11:15 a.m. Sunday for a report of a three-vehicle crash. An investigation found that Jane Garrett, 73, of Avon, was stopped in traffic...
13 WHAM
Whole Foods legal fight continues, trial date set for December
Brighton, N.Y. — The legal fight over the Brighton Whole Foods project does not appear to be over. A judge will move forward to trial with a lawsuit from community members that challenges the size of the plaza with concerns the grocery store would take over a public access trail near by.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
13 WHAM
Empowerment training held in celebration of Black Women's Equal Pay Day
Rochester, N.Y. — Wednesday, Rochester joined the nation's celebration of Black Women's Equal Pay Day with a professional development and empowerment training session. The event, hosted by a group of local organizations, focused on confronting systemic issues that perpetuate pay inequity for Black women across the country. Leaders taught...
13 WHAM
Man accused of threatening Monroe County Jail employee with knife
Rochester, N.Y. — A man is charged with menacing after he allegedly threatened an employee at the Monroe County Jail with a knife. Curels Walker-Thompson, 27, of Rochester, entered the jail records lobby around 3 p.m. Tuesday, brandished a knife and made the threat, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
13 WHAM
AG: RPD sergeant murdered 911 dispatcher before taking own life
Rochester, N.Y. — An off-duty Rochester Police Department sergeant murdered a 911 dispatcher in her home hours before taking his own life earlier this year, according to a report released Wednesday from New York Attorney General Letitia James’ Office of Special Investigation. Janet Jordan, 35, was found shot...
13 WHAM
Mother concerned her daughter may be moved from group home
Canandaigua, N.Y. — An Ontario County mother is reaching out to the state for help. Barring a last-minute change, Jennifer Welch, 50, will be forced to leave the only home she's known for 25 years. The reason? Lack of staff. "And what they are saying is they don’t... they...
13 WHAM
Livingston County to hold drive-thru COVID booster clinics
Mount Morris, N.Y. — The Livingston County Department of Health will hold two drive-thru COVID-19 booster clinics this month. Both clinics will be held on Fridays, Sept. 23 and 30, from 2-6 p.m. at 2 Murray Hill Drive in Mount Morris. The booster will add an extra layer of...
13 WHAM
Parolee accused of filling tote, trying to steal from Warsaw Walmart
Warsaw, N.Y. — An 11-time convicted felon is accused of filling up a tote with electronics at a Walmart in Wyoming County and trying to steal it. Adrian Taylor, 44, of Rochester, allegedly tried to steal $3,739.88 worth of merchandise from the store in Warsaw Aug. 23. According to...
13 WHAM
SUNY Brockport president recalls meeting Queen Elizabeth II
Brockport, N.Y. — The death of Britain's longest-serving monarch had an impact across the world, including here in the Rochester area. Heidi Macpherson, president of the State University of New York at Brockport, had the opportunity to meet Queen Elizabeth II not once, but twice. "I am grateful that...
13 WHAM
FAFSA fests teaching Rochester families about college financial aid
Rochester, N.Y. — RCSD is hosting a series of FAFSA fests to give students families opportunities to find out more about financial aid, as they get ready for their college experience. Thursday, the first fest was held, offering free FAFSA applications to anyone who attended. "Filling out these forms...
Comments / 0