FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Launches Investigation Into Why Migrants Were Bused to Martha's Vineyardjustpene50San Antonio, TX
Cowgirls Take Down Cal Lutheran 1-0 SundayHardin-Simmons UniversitySan Antonio, TX
More Texas Stores Getting Self-Checkout MachinesCadrene HeslopTexas State
San Antonio's Hometown Burger Permanently Shuts Down OvernightBryan DijkhuizenSan Antonio, TX
Amtrak Suspending Texas Routes as Possible Rail Strike Gears UpLarry LeaseDallas, TX
foxsanantonio.com
Man in critical condition after being stabbed during knife fight with relative
SAN ANTONIO - One man is on the run, another is in the hospital after both were stabbed during a brutal fight at a home on the West Side. The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at a home off Aldama near Ceralvo Street,. Police said there was some sort...
foxsanantonio.com
Man dies in middle of Northwest Side street after being victim of hit-and-run
SAN ANTONIO - A man is dead after being a victim of a hit-and-run on the Northwest Side. The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Culebra Road and Arcadia Creek. Police said when they arrived, they found the man in the street with severe injuries. EMS...
foxsanantonio.com
Man arrested for threatening to kill his ex-girlfriend, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A 42-year-old man is now being charged with making a terroristic threat within a family/household. Pearcy Beard is accused of threatening to kill his 53-year-old ex-girlfriend, according to the San Antonio Police Department. “I was very terrified because in the past he has beaten me. I...
foxsanantonio.com
Fourth suspect arrested in deadly shooting of man outside Northeast Side hookah bar
SAN ANTONIO - A fourth suspect in the deadly shooting of a man outside a Northeast Side hookah bar back in May has been arrested. Arturo Alan Reyes, 20, was arrested and charged with capital murder and aggravated robbery in the shooting death of Takhai Charles Michael, 20. Police had...
foxsanantonio.com
Suspect accused of sucker-punching man at downtown bar
SAN ANTONIO - A man is in jail, accused of getting into a fight with another man earlier this month. According to an arrest affidavit, this started after the man went to the downtown bar to celebrate a birthday party and ended up getting into a fight. Brandon Lugo,27, allegedly...
foxsanantonio.com
Man arrested after helping his brother beat up an ex-boyfriend
SAN ANTONIO - Police have arrested a local man they say helped his brother beat up his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend. 23-year-old Wayne Waldrop III is being charged with Aggravated Robbery. According to arrest documents, Waldrip’s brother is dating the victim's ex. The 20-year-old victim told officers he showed up at...
foxsanantonio.com
Suspect who allegedly stabbed 2 people in random attacks on Southeast Side identified
SAN ANTONIO - The man who was arrested Monday for allegedly stabbing several people on the Southeast Side has been identified. Gregorio Cantu, 23, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon . The incident happened around just before 3:30 a.m. at the intersection of South...
foxsanantonio.com
Three women, child not hurt after home hit by dozens of bullets in targeted attack
SAN ANTONIO - Police found several dozen shell casings in the street after witnesses say a group of men shot up a house on the Northwest Side. The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. at a home off Waverly Avenue near N. General McMullen Drive. Police said a total of 50...
foxsanantonio.com
Police discover dead woman in drainage ditch
SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are investigating after a dead woman was found in a drainage ditch on the Northeast side of town. Police were dispatched to 12413 Judson Road at around 12:20 p.m. after they received a call that a woman was in a drainage ditch. Upon arrival, police...
foxsanantonio.com
Missing teenager has been found
SCHERTZ, Texas - Authorities are looking for a Schertz teenage girl who didn't come home from school on Tuesday. The Schertz Police Department is looking for Julianna Gilmer, 15, was last seen with two friends, who police said, when questioned, that they didn't know where she is right now. Her family reported her missing on Tuesday.
foxsanantonio.com
Busy intersection in New Braunfels reopens after police incident at gas station
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - A busy intersection near Canyon High School in New Braunfels is back open after an incident at a nearby gas station early Tuesday morning. The New Braunfels Police posted on Facebook at 5:13 a.m. that the intersection of Highway 46 South and Farm-to-Market 1101 or Freiheit Road is closed due to ongoing police activity.
foxsanantonio.com
Man hospitalized after being hit by train on West Side
SAN ANTONIO - A man is hospitalized after being hit by a train on the West Side. The incident happened just after 9:30 p.m. Monday on S. Zarzamora Street and Merida Street. Police said the man was most likely hit and thrown from the tracks. Fortunately, he did not go under the train.
foxsanantonio.com
Sheriff Salazar talks potential changes to give deputies resources on jail grounds
SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - Long shifts plus a shortage of workers equal employees scrambling to cover unfilled positions and rearranging family plans. But this came to a head last week for one Bexar county deputy who couldn't leave her post to pick up her children from their after-care program on time.
foxsanantonio.com
A nonprofit is looking to give a car for free to a single parent, find out how to apply
SAN ANTONIO — If you're a single parent in need of a free car we know someone who might be able to help!. A local nonprofit is seeking out applicants and they need them quickly. Samantha Hernandez said it’s the moment that help change her life. “I was...
foxsanantonio.com
Kerbey Lane Cafe: Do not pass up the queso!
SAN ANTONIO – Everybody’s talking about it – so today we’re going to Kirby Lane! If you've lived in Austin, I am sure you have been there at least once. Well now it's in San Antonio - and it is so great!. It's out there by...
foxsanantonio.com
Madness ensues after parents rushed to Jefferson High School’s lockdown
SAN ANTONIO - Unsubstantiated reports of a shooting at Jefferson High School on Monday afternoon led officers to lock down campus and investigate. It also briefly turned into a brawl between some parents and police - with one man now in the hospital. "We received an anonymous call through SAPD...
foxsanantonio.com
Man arrested for threatening teachers and staff at Central Catholic High School
SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after he made threatening statements about teachers and staff at Central Catholic High School. According to court records, 25-year-old Hayden Kuwamura told a witness that he was “going to take out the coaches” before going to Central Catholic High School and “finishing the job.” Kuwamura also showed the witness a picture of the guns he had and that he had one in his car. He also threatened his ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend.
foxsanantonio.com
SA Pets Alive issues Code Red; fosters urgently needed
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio animal lovers, your help is needed! SA Pets Alive is facing another ‘Code Red’; the shelter is in urgent need of fosters. The nonprofit is asking that you foster at least one of the pets in their care, which will help to free up kennel space to give dogs set to be put down more time to find safe placement.
foxsanantonio.com
Bad Bunny, Cheetos recognize local singer, awarding her $25k for work in Latinx community
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Native, Brizzo Torres was recognized by Bad Bunny and Cheetos and was named as one of the 2022 "Deja Tu Huella (Leave Your Mark) Fund.”. Brizzo was awarded $25,000 for her outstanding work. For the third consecutive year, Bad Bunny teamed up with Cheetos,...
foxsanantonio.com
DOL: Central Texas BBQ restaurant operator illegally gave employee tips to managers
AUSTIN, Texas — The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) says it's recovered over $200,000 in back wages for over 200 workers from a company that runs multiple barbeque restaurants in the Central Texas area. According to the DOL, Black’s Barbecue Inc., Kent Black’s Lockhart Barbecue Inc., and New Braunfels...
