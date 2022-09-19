Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasPortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Dine and Dash Suspect Caught With Stolen CarOregon Coast Breaking NewsLincoln City, OR
Oregon scientists are proposing to place more wolves and beavers on western federal landsPolarbearOregon State
Port of Alsea Terminates Shop Lease With Shrimp DaddyOregon Coast Breaking NewsAlsea, OR
Oregon State football: USC QB Caleb Williams is like Mariota, Beavers chasing 1st 9-game home winning streak in 22 years
Oregon State defensive coordinator Trent Bray has encountered myriad standout quarterbacks during his 15-year coaching tenure. He’ll see another one Saturday when USC’s Caleb Williams pilots the Trojans’ offense in Reser Stadium. The 6-foot-1 sophomore transfer from Oklahoma has helped transform USC’s offense this season. Williams is...
Can Oregon Ducks prevent Washington State’s Cameron Ward from successfully extending plays?
Cameron Ward was one of the most intriguing transfers in the offseason. An FCS All-American at Incarnate Word who threw for 4,648 yards and 47 touchdowns, Ward moved up to the FBS with his coach, Eric Morris, to become the starting quarterback and offensive coordinator, respectively, at Washington State. So...
Did Georgia’s greatness throw off the view of Oregon, and should the Ducks get back in the playoff picture? College Football Survivor Show
COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- On this episode of The College Football Survivor Show, Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarajah are ready to show some respect to the best team in the country, with a deep discussion about the Georgia Bulldogs. But first, they have to kick a team out of their...
WATCH: Dan Lanning gives details into Oregon's prep for Washington State
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning gave insight into the team's prep for this weekend's road game at undefeated Washington State, what the Ducks are going to face in Pullman, and the challenges the Ducks will face when they take on the Cougars. How are the Ducks responding?. Sign up for...
Is Oregon State, QB Chance Nolan ready to take the next step in playing USC? Beaver Banter podcast
On this week’s episode of the Beaver Banter podcast, The Oregonian/OregonLive’s Nick Daschel and former Beaver cornerback Kyle White discuss Oregon State’s upcoming showdown against No. 7 USC in Reser Stadium. In addition, Nick and Kyle look at last Saturday’s 68-28 win over Montana State. Kyle...
Oregon State women’s basketball’s 22-23 schedule includes 16 home games, Nov. 7 opener against Hawaii
Oregon State opens its 2022-23 women’s basketball season at home Nov. 7 against Hawaii as part of an 11-game non-conference schedule, the school announced Thursday. The Beavers have several marquee games in non-conference, including a pair in the PK85 tournament during Thanksgiving weekend, and a Dec. 18 game against Kim Mulkey-coached Louisiana State in the Maui Classic.
Why Oregon State’s games vs. USC and Utah are on Pac-12 Networks and not ESPN or Fox: TV selection process explained
Oregon State is 3-0 for the first time since 2014, halfway to bowl eligibility and preparing for two of its biggest games of the season. But for a few hours Monday morning, the prevailing sentiment among the OSU faithful was (take your pick) confusion, frustration, annoyance or abject indignation.
Oregon Ducks ‘hopeful’ running back Byron Cardwell Jr., linebacker Justin Flowe will play at Washington State
Oregon coach Dan Lanning is optimistic the Ducks will have running back Byron Cardwell Jr. and linebacker Justin Flowe back on the field for this week’s game at Washington State. Cardwell and Flowe each went through pregame warmups and were in full uniform for last week’s win over BYU,...
osubeavers.com
Oregon State To Enhance Fan Experience At Remaining Football Games
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State Athletics is installing a full temporary sound system at Reser Stadium for the remaining football games in the 2022 season. "It is very important that we continually find ways to improve the experience at our sporting events for all of Beaver Nation," Oregon State Vice President and Director of Athletics Scott Barnes said. "We realized the sound system wasn't at the level we expected at the first football game so we immediately went to work to find a way to upgrade it. This temporary system will completely replace the current system and provide better sound for all of our fans for the five remaining games at Reser Stadium."
Oregon Ducks athletic director Rob Mullens apologizes for vulgar, anti-Mormon chants during football game with BYU: ‘That is not who we are’
Oregon Ducks athletic director Rob Mullens apologized to BYU for the vulgar, anti-Mormon chant that came from “near or in the student section” of Autzen Stadium during Saturday’s game against BYU. During an appearance on Oregon’s in-house radio program Monday, Mullens said he reached out to BYU...
Editorial: Fans’ bigoted chant needs strong response by UO
Shortly before kickoff for last Saturday’s football game between Brigham Young University and the University of Oregon, the BYU team streamed into Autzen Stadium. Predictably, there were some boos – this was an Oregon Ducks home crowd, after all. But as fans watched the BYU Cougars take the field, many started clapping and even cheered approval for the opponents.
Latter-day Saint college football recruit says he left BYU-Oregon game early after chant incident
TC Manumaleuna told The Statesman Journal that he left the BYU Cougars-Oregon Ducks football game early because of the chant directed at members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
UO president, athletic director address fans’ ‘egregious behavior’ at BYU game
After the University of Oregon released an apology regarding a group of fans shouting offensive chants during the Ducks football game against BYU on Saturday, the UO president and athletic director further condemned the fans' behavior on Monday.
Lebanon-Express
Jonathan Smith on Pac-12 opener
OSU football: Beavers prepare for final home game against USC. Oregon State and USC met on the gridiron for the first time in 1914 with the Beavers winning 38-6 in a game played in Tacoma, Washington.
BYU responds to University of Oregon’s apology over chant incident at football game
Brigham Young University’s official Twitter account responded to the University of Oregon’s apology over the chant incident that occurred at Autzen Stadium in Eugene during the football game between the BYU Cougars and Oregon Ducks
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown: vulgar chants at Ducks football game toward BYU, Mormons ‘unacceptable’; Sen. Knopp calls for ‘appropriate discipline’ for UO students involved
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has weighed in on the vulgar chants at last week’s Oregon Ducks football game directed at BYU and Mormons, declaring the incident “unacceptable,” a sentiment echoed by Eugene major Lucy Vinis and Senate minority leader Tim Knopp, who called for the students involved to “face appropriate discipline” from the university.
Girls soccer: Left-footer by Abigail Cox lifts Jesuit over Grant in clash of state titans
With just a couple of minutes left in Wednesday’s game, Grant’s Olivia Lukrofka took the ball and was able to break off from her defender as a small roar came from the Generals’ cheer section. Almost immediately, however, Jesuit defenders crowded Lukrofka and took possession back. It...
Woodburn man hopes to win U.S.A. Mullet Championships
Musio Chavez has a mullet and a dream – a dream to be recognized as having the best mullet in the entire county. Chavez, 33, was born and raised in Woodburn, where he graduated from high school in 2007. He went on to get his law degree and, having passed the bar, is now waiting for his license so he can practice. In the meantime, he’s working as a security guard and growing out his mullet.
3 Great Burger Places in Oregon
What's your favorite comfort food? If the first thing that came to mind was the thought of a tasty burger with some crispy fries on the side, then keep on reading because you are definitely in the right place. Below I've put together a list of three amazing burger places in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
