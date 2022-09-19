ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Oregonian

Oregon State football: USC QB Caleb Williams is like Mariota, Beavers chasing 1st 9-game home winning streak in 22 years

Oregon State defensive coordinator Trent Bray has encountered myriad standout quarterbacks during his 15-year coaching tenure. He’ll see another one Saturday when USC’s Caleb Williams pilots the Trojans’ offense in Reser Stadium. The 6-foot-1 sophomore transfer from Oklahoma has helped transform USC’s offense this season. Williams is...
The Oregonian

Oregon State women’s basketball’s 22-23 schedule includes 16 home games, Nov. 7 opener against Hawaii

Oregon State opens its 2022-23 women’s basketball season at home Nov. 7 against Hawaii as part of an 11-game non-conference schedule, the school announced Thursday. The Beavers have several marquee games in non-conference, including a pair in the PK85 tournament during Thanksgiving weekend, and a Dec. 18 game against Kim Mulkey-coached Louisiana State in the Maui Classic.
#Usc#Fresno State#Montana State#American Football#College Football#Oregon State Beavers
osubeavers.com

Oregon State To Enhance Fan Experience At Remaining Football Games

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State Athletics is installing a full temporary sound system at Reser Stadium for the remaining football games in the 2022 season. "It is very important that we continually find ways to improve the experience at our sporting events for all of Beaver Nation," Oregon State Vice President and Director of Athletics Scott Barnes said. "We realized the sound system wasn't at the level we expected at the first football game so we immediately went to work to find a way to upgrade it. This temporary system will completely replace the current system and provide better sound for all of our fans for the five remaining games at Reser Stadium."
The Oregonian

Editorial: Fans’ bigoted chant needs strong response by UO

Shortly before kickoff for last Saturday’s football game between Brigham Young University and the University of Oregon, the BYU team streamed into Autzen Stadium. Predictably, there were some boos – this was an Oregon Ducks home crowd, after all. But as fans watched the BYU Cougars take the field, many started clapping and even cheered approval for the opponents.
Lebanon-Express

Jonathan Smith on Pac-12 opener

OSU football: Beavers prepare for final home game against USC. Oregon State and USC met on the gridiron for the first time in 1914 with the Beavers winning 38-6 in a game played in Tacoma, Washington.
The Oregonian

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown: vulgar chants at Ducks football game toward BYU, Mormons ‘unacceptable’; Sen. Knopp calls for ‘appropriate discipline’ for UO students involved

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has weighed in on the vulgar chants at last week’s Oregon Ducks football game directed at BYU and Mormons, declaring the incident “unacceptable,” a sentiment echoed by Eugene major Lucy Vinis and Senate minority leader Tim Knopp, who called for the students involved to “face appropriate discipline” from the university.
The Oregonian

Woodburn man hopes to win U.S.A. Mullet Championships

Musio Chavez has a mullet and a dream – a dream to be recognized as having the best mullet in the entire county. Chavez, 33, was born and raised in Woodburn, where he graduated from high school in 2007. He went on to get his law degree and, having passed the bar, is now waiting for his license so he can practice. In the meantime, he’s working as a security guard and growing out his mullet.
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Oregon

What's your favorite comfort food? If the first thing that came to mind was the thought of a tasty burger with some crispy fries on the side, then keep on reading because you are definitely in the right place. Below I've put together a list of three amazing burger places in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

