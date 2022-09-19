Read full article on original website
Boyfriend arrested in South Carolina missing couple case after deputies find body
LAURENS, SC -- The boyfriend in a South Carolina missing persons case was arrested Tuesday night after deputies recovered a body. Terry Chermak and William Loyd Cagle -- who goes by Todd -- were reported missing Saturday after not being heard from for over a week. Greenville Police initially told...
Deputies shoot, kill man in Destin’s Regatta Bay neighborhood
UPDATE: Estranged husband shot at wife before deputies killed him in Destin: Sheriff DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a man Wednesday evening in the Regatta Bay neighborhood. OCSO said the man was chasing and shooting at a woman around a home construction site. The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. […]
Report: Contractor arrested in Okaloosa County for taking money without finishing work
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man is charged in Okaloosa County for performing contracting work without a license and also taking money without finishing work. Robert Brezeale, 44, was arrested Wednesday and charged with Grand Theft and Engaging in Contracting Without Certification. The arrest report shows he was the owner...
Upstate teen shot in church parking lot, police say
According to police a 19-year-old was shot in the parking lot of Golden View Baptist Church in Clemson Monday night.
Pedestrian hit, killed by teenage driver in Orange Beach: Police
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The Orange Beach Police Department said they are investigating the death of a 55-year-old pedestrian on Canal Road Monday night. Police said a teenage driver struck the 55-year-old woman as the woman crossed Canal Road around 10:30 p.m. Police said the driver of the car that hit the woman is […]
Report: Man hits Fort Walton Beach Metro PCS employee in head after being told to leave
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- A Fort Walton Beach man faces multiple charges after striking two Metro PCS employees -- including one juvenile. Marcos Polanco Martinez, 30, is charged with battery, child abuse and damaging property. He is being held in Okaloosa County Jail without bond for ICE. The incident...
South Carolina baby surrendered 1 day after birth under Daniel’s Law
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSAV) — An infant was surrendered on Sunday to Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital in Greenville, South Carolina, under Daniel’s Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act. The baby boy was born on Sept. 3, 2022, weighing 1 pound, 12.5 ounces. He is receiving additional medical care at this time. Under the […]
Watch: Gun-wielding masked man robs Bay Co. convenience store
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Sheriff’s deputies are hoping the public can help them capture a man who robbed a local convenience store. The incident happened last week at about 9 p.m. at a store on Boat Race Road. The suspect is wearing a mask and points a “small, silver” handgun in a clerk’s face, forces him to open the register, and then takes an unknown amount of money before rushing out of the store.
Authorities seek South Carolina woman after man found dead in Union County, deputies say
UNION, S.C. — A woman is wanted by Union County deputies after a man was found dead, according to deputies. Deputies said Alexis Fiana Jones is wanted by the Union County Sheriff's Office after a man was found unconscious on Sept. 1 on Prospect Corner Road. As the investigation...
Grandfather, grandson killed in crash on I-85 in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said two family members passed away following a crash near mile marker 72 along Interstate 85 on Tuesday night. Troopers with Highway Patrol said a car was heading north on I-85 when it went off the road, up...
Pensacola woman charged with hitting girl several times in face
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola woman is charged with child cruelty after allegedly hitting a girl several times in the face and busting her nose. Rebecca Tubbs, 54, was booked into Escambia County Jail Monday night on these domestic violence charges:. battery. child cruelty. According to the report, the victim...
UPDATE: PCPD confirms fatal motorcycle crash
Updated 9:45 p.m. PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Police and the Traffic Homicide Investigation unit were on the scene of a fatal motorcycle accident that occurred Wednesday around 8 p.m. According to PCPD, the motorcyclist was pronounced dead on the scene. Officials said a black motorcycle collided with a tan minivan at the […]
New road through this Florida state forest is an idea going the wrong way
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Whenever I sing the praises of Florida, I always mention its award-winning state park system. Like the state itself, the parks system has features that are both impressive (from the soaring dunes of Topsail Hill to the depths of the Devil’s Millhopper) and quirky (mermaids at Weeki Wachee Springs, Lu the Hippo at Homosassa etc.) […] The post New road through this Florida state forest is an idea going the wrong way appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Escambia County looking to regulate rental properties
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Summer is winding down on Pensacola Beach and residents are sounding the alarm on short term rental properties. Residents want local lawmakers to better regulate the properties. County Commissioner Robert Bender is now working on a draft ordinance and hopes to regulate some of the properties not...
Man wanted for burglarizing vehicles in Destin neighborhood
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies are looking for a man who burglarized several vehicles in a Destin neighborhood. Okaloosa County deputies responded to several vehicle burglaries on Saturday in the Emerald Heights neighborhood in Destin. Deputies posted a man seen in photos burglarizing a vehicle and pulling on door handles...
SUV crashes into Okaloosa Co. school bus, driver injured
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said a crash involving a school bus has shut down all lanes of Highway 4, according to a Facebook post. Pictures the officials posted to Facebook show the front of an SUV completely crushed. Debris is also shown all in the roadway from […]
Potential trouble in the tropics?
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Here’s a look what the latest on the tropics and what could happen regarding a potential storm in the gulf next week. Check out what Chris had to say about the potential storm in his Tuesday night tropics update...
Pensacola State College holds ribbon-cutting for $7.8M truck driver training facility
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola State College showed off their brand new $7.8 million truck driver training facility Tuesday. The college and local officials held a ribbon-cutting to celebrate. The facility is located at the Santa Rosa Industrial Park on Jeff Ates Road in East Milton. It features classrooms, a simulation...
Records reveal new details on Escambia County deputy who resigned after in-custody death
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Public records reveal an Escambia County Sheriff’s deputy involved in May’s in-custody death wanted documents to say he “resigned in good standing.”. Sheriff Chip Simmons says the deputy was one of three deputies put on administrative leave that day. WEAR News originally reported...
Florida SBDC at UWF hosting business starting workshop
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A workshop is being held for those in Pensacola looking to start up a new business. The Florida SBDC at UWF is hosting their "Starting a Business" workshop on Sept. 28. In the workshop, people will be able to gather and discuss the fundamentals of launching new...
