Greenville, SC

WKRG News 5

Deputies shoot, kill man in Destin’s Regatta Bay neighborhood

UPDATE: Estranged husband shot at wife before deputies killed him in Destin: Sheriff DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a man Wednesday evening in the Regatta Bay neighborhood. OCSO said the man was chasing and shooting at a woman around a home construction site. The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. […]
mypanhandle.com

Watch: Gun-wielding masked man robs Bay Co. convenience store

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Sheriff’s deputies are hoping the public can help them capture a man who robbed a local convenience store. The incident happened last week at about 9 p.m. at a store on Boat Race Road. The suspect is wearing a mask and points a “small, silver” handgun in a clerk’s face, forces him to open the register, and then takes an unknown amount of money before rushing out of the store.
BAY COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Pensacola woman charged with hitting girl several times in face

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola woman is charged with child cruelty after allegedly hitting a girl several times in the face and busting her nose. Rebecca Tubbs, 54, was booked into Escambia County Jail Monday night on these domestic violence charges:. battery. child cruelty. According to the report, the victim...
PENSACOLA, FL
WMBB

UPDATE: PCPD confirms fatal motorcycle crash

Updated 9:45 p.m. PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Police and the Traffic Homicide Investigation unit were on the scene of a fatal motorcycle accident that occurred Wednesday around 8 p.m. According to PCPD, the motorcyclist was pronounced dead on the scene. Officials said a black motorcycle collided with a tan minivan at the […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
Florida Phoenix

New road through this Florida state forest is an idea going the wrong way

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Whenever I sing the praises of Florida, I always mention its award-winning state park system. Like the state itself, the parks system has features that are both impressive (from the soaring dunes of Topsail Hill to the depths of the Devil’s Millhopper) and quirky (mermaids at Weeki Wachee Springs, Lu the Hippo at Homosassa etc.) […] The post New road through this Florida state forest is an idea going the wrong way appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
WEAR

Escambia County looking to regulate rental properties

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Summer is winding down on Pensacola Beach and residents are sounding the alarm on short term rental properties. Residents want local lawmakers to better regulate the properties. County Commissioner Robert Bender is now working on a draft ordinance and hopes to regulate some of the properties not...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Man wanted for burglarizing vehicles in Destin neighborhood

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies are looking for a man who burglarized several vehicles in a Destin neighborhood. Okaloosa County deputies responded to several vehicle burglaries on Saturday in the Emerald Heights neighborhood in Destin. Deputies posted a man seen in photos burglarizing a vehicle and pulling on door handles...
DESTIN, FL
WKRG News 5

SUV crashes into Okaloosa Co. school bus, driver injured

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said a crash involving a school bus has shut down all lanes of Highway 4, according to a Facebook post. Pictures the officials posted to Facebook show the front of an SUV completely crushed. Debris is also shown all in the roadway from […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Potential trouble in the tropics?

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Here’s a look what the latest on the tropics and what could happen regarding a potential storm in the gulf next week. Check out what Chris had to say about the potential storm in his Tuesday night tropics update...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WEAR

Florida SBDC at UWF hosting business starting workshop

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A workshop is being held for those in Pensacola looking to start up a new business. The Florida SBDC at UWF is hosting their "Starting a Business" workshop on Sept. 28. In the workshop, people will be able to gather and discuss the fundamentals of launching new...
PENSACOLA, FL

