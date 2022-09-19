ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
O'brien County, IA

Comments / 0

Related
nwestiowa.com

Two face drug-related charges after stop

ROCK VALLEY—Two Rock Valley men were arrested on drug-related charges following a traffic stop about 12:55 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18. The arrest of 21-year-old Brandon Marin Mejia and 25-year-old Mario Cesar Favela Laborin stemmed from the stop of a 2005 Ford F-150 pickup for a stop sign violation on the 1000 block of 145th Street in Rock Valley, according to the Rock Valley Police Department.
ROCK VALLEY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Sheldon Man Sentenced To Two Years In Federal Prison

Sioux City, Iowa — A Sheldon man has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for illegal possession of a firearm. According to the US Attorney’s office, 40-year-old Clinton Kreykes pleaded guilty in March to possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. At the plea and sentencing hearings, evidence showed that Kreykes was previously convicted of a felony offense, Burglary–3rd degree, and was a methamphetamine user. Both prohibit a person from legally possessing a gun.
SHELDON, IA
nwestiowa.com

Orange City man jailed for OWI, marijuana

ORANGE CITY—A 21-year-old Orange City man was arrested about 1:45 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and operating a vehicle without a registration card or plate. The arrest of...
ORANGE CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Spencer man arrested for marijuana, tube

HARTLEY—A 25-year-old Spencer man was arrested about 12:25 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, in Hartley on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Jesse Lyn Woock stemmed from the investigation of motion-sensitive lights on in the restroom at...
HARTLEY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Le Mars, IA
Crime & Safety
State
Iowa State
O'brien County, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Paullina, IA
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
County
O'brien County, IA
City
Le Mars, IA
City
Primghar, IA
nwestiowa.com

Ocheyedan man cited on third OWI charge

OCHEYEDAN—A 50-year-old Ocheyedan man was cited about 12:35 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, on charges of possession of a controlled substance — third or subsequent offense, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving without required high-risk insurance. The arrest of Kirk Daniel Crosby stemmed from the stop of a 1999...
OCHEYEDAN, IA
kiwaradio.com

Juvenile Faces Charges After Hospers Break-In

Hospers, Iowa — A juvenile faces what would be felony burglary and misdemeanor theft charges after a break-in in Hospers. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday, September 19th their deputy charged a male juvenile from Hospers in connection with the incident. They tell us the...
HOSPERS, IA
Sioux City Journal

18-year-old Sioux City man guilty of attempted murder in downtown shooting

SIOUX CITY — A Woodbury County jury on Wednesday found a teenager guilty of attempted murder for a shooting in downtown Sioux City a year ago. At the conclusion of a five-day trial, jurors needed just under two hours to find Aaron Word, 18, of Sioux City, guilty of attempted murder, willful injury and going armed with intent. Charges of intimidation with a weapon and trafficking in stolen firearms were dismissed prior to trial.
SIOUX CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Felonies#Mars#Drug Paraphernalia#Drug Trafficking#Clerk Of Court#Owi#Mercyone Hospital
siouxcountyradio.com

High Speed Chase Ends With Two Arrests

Two suspects are in custody after a high-speed chase through several northwest Iowa counties. According to the Le Mars Police Department, at about 8:45 Monday evening, an officer tried stopping a vehicle for a traffic violation. Police say the vehicle did not stop and a pursuit began. The vehicle reportedly...
LE MARS, IA
nwestiowa.com

Two arrested after stop near Rock Rapids

ROCK RAPIDS—Two men were arrested following a traffic stop about 11:35 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, near Rock Rapids. The arrest of 52-year-old David Gene Stofferan of Sioux Falls, SD, and 36-year-old Jeremy Charles Whelplay of Elbow Lake, MN, stemmed from the stop of a northbound 1989 Dodge D-100 pickup Stofferan was driving for traffic violations on Highway 75 about five miles south of Rock Rapids, according to the Iowa State Patrol.
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
nwestiowa.com

Man sentenced to federal prison for meth

SIOUX CITY—A 46-year-old former Primghar man was sentenced Friday, Sept. 16, to 10 years in federal prison. Daniel Ryan Trevino pleaded guilty on Feb. 5 in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Evidence at the plea and sentencing hearings showed that from December 2020...
SHELDON, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
nwestiowa.com

Sheldon man arrested for public intox

SHELDON—A 66-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, on a charge of public intoxication. The arrest of Danny David Spillman stemmed from his activity in the lobby of Autumn Park Apartments in Sheldon, according to the Sheldon Police Department. Spillman had dilated pupils, impaired balance,...
SHELDON, IA
kiwaradio.com

Early, Iowa Woman Charged With Neglecting 1000 Pigs Offered Plea Deal

Sac County, Iowa — An Iowa woman has been offered a plea agreement in a case involving the deaths of over a thousand pigs at two hog confinements in Sac County in June. Thirty-four-year-old Elana Laber of Early was responsible for the care of the pigs. The company that owned the animals estimates it lost $150,000 due to the deaths of the pigs. Court records indicate Laber will plead guilty to one count of first-degree criminal mischief and one count of livestock neglect. She faces up to 10 years in prison for the felony charge of criminal mischief charge. The sentence for animal neglect could be as long as a year.
SAC COUNTY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Man drives vehicle without permission

ORANGE CITY—A 29-year-old Sioux City man was arrested about 3:55 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, in Orange City on charges of operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent and driving while his license was denied, suspended, canceled or revoked. The arrest of Gerardo Ivan Ramos stemmed from him being...
ORANGE CITY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Pursuit That Began In Le Mars Ends At Sheldon

Northwest Iowa — A high-speed chase that began in Le Mars Monday evening ended when the suspect vehicle became disabled after hitting spike strips set out by Sheldon Police. According to the Le Mars Police Department, one of their officers attempted to make a traffic stop on the southwest side of Le Mars around 8:40 Monday evening. Police say the vehicle failed to yield to the officer’s emergency lights and sirens.
LE MARS, IA
Sioux City Journal

18-year-old Sioux City resident, who was convicted of murder, pleads guilty to marijuana possession

SIOUX CITY — A Sioux City teenager awaiting sentencing for murder was sentenced last week to five years in prison for possession of marijuana. Dwight Evans, 18, on Wednesday entered a written plea of guilty to possession with the intent to deliver marijuana. Senior Judge Jeffrey Poulson ordered the prison term to be served concurrently, or at the same time, with his pending sentence for murder.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City woman pleads not guilty of robbery

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City woman has pleaded not guilty of playing a role in the gunpoint robbery of a woman outside a convenience store. Shalee Parker, 25, entered her written plea Friday in Woodbury County District Court to charges of first-degree robbery, prohibited transfer of ownership of a pistol or revolver and felon in possession of a firearm.
SIOUX CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy