Two face drug-related charges after stop
ROCK VALLEY—Two Rock Valley men were arrested on drug-related charges following a traffic stop about 12:55 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18. The arrest of 21-year-old Brandon Marin Mejia and 25-year-old Mario Cesar Favela Laborin stemmed from the stop of a 2005 Ford F-150 pickup for a stop sign violation on the 1000 block of 145th Street in Rock Valley, according to the Rock Valley Police Department.
Sheldon Man Sentenced To Two Years In Federal Prison
Sioux City, Iowa — A Sheldon man has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for illegal possession of a firearm. According to the US Attorney’s office, 40-year-old Clinton Kreykes pleaded guilty in March to possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. At the plea and sentencing hearings, evidence showed that Kreykes was previously convicted of a felony offense, Burglary–3rd degree, and was a methamphetamine user. Both prohibit a person from legally possessing a gun.
Orange City man jailed for OWI, marijuana
ORANGE CITY—A 21-year-old Orange City man was arrested about 1:45 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and operating a vehicle without a registration card or plate. The arrest of...
Spencer man arrested for marijuana, tube
HARTLEY—A 25-year-old Spencer man was arrested about 12:25 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, in Hartley on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Jesse Lyn Woock stemmed from the investigation of motion-sensitive lights on in the restroom at...
Ocheyedan man cited on third OWI charge
OCHEYEDAN—A 50-year-old Ocheyedan man was cited about 12:35 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, on charges of possession of a controlled substance — third or subsequent offense, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving without required high-risk insurance. The arrest of Kirk Daniel Crosby stemmed from the stop of a 1999...
2 arrested following pursuit starting in Le Mars
The Le Mars Police Department (LMPD) arrested two suspects after pursuit in Plymouth County.
Juvenile Faces Charges After Hospers Break-In
Hospers, Iowa — A juvenile faces what would be felony burglary and misdemeanor theft charges after a break-in in Hospers. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday, September 19th their deputy charged a male juvenile from Hospers in connection with the incident. They tell us the...
18-year-old Sioux City man guilty of attempted murder in downtown shooting
SIOUX CITY — A Woodbury County jury on Wednesday found a teenager guilty of attempted murder for a shooting in downtown Sioux City a year ago. At the conclusion of a five-day trial, jurors needed just under two hours to find Aaron Word, 18, of Sioux City, guilty of attempted murder, willful injury and going armed with intent. Charges of intimidation with a weapon and trafficking in stolen firearms were dismissed prior to trial.
High Speed Chase Ends With Two Arrests
Two suspects are in custody after a high-speed chase through several northwest Iowa counties. According to the Le Mars Police Department, at about 8:45 Monday evening, an officer tried stopping a vehicle for a traffic violation. Police say the vehicle did not stop and a pursuit began. The vehicle reportedly...
Two arrested after stop near Rock Rapids
ROCK RAPIDS—Two men were arrested following a traffic stop about 11:35 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, near Rock Rapids. The arrest of 52-year-old David Gene Stofferan of Sioux Falls, SD, and 36-year-old Jeremy Charles Whelplay of Elbow Lake, MN, stemmed from the stop of a northbound 1989 Dodge D-100 pickup Stofferan was driving for traffic violations on Highway 75 about five miles south of Rock Rapids, according to the Iowa State Patrol.
Charges: Ineligible Worthington man had firearms, over 15,000 rounds of ammo
A Worthington man barred from possessing firearms or ammunition faces half-a-dozen new felony charges after police allegedly found the 21-year-old in possession of an AR-style rifle, two pistols and over 15,000 rounds of ammunition. Prosecutors in Nobles County this month charged Jonathan J. Keovilay with four counts of possessing firearms...
Man sentenced to federal prison for meth
SIOUX CITY—A 46-year-old former Primghar man was sentenced Friday, Sept. 16, to 10 years in federal prison. Daniel Ryan Trevino pleaded guilty on Feb. 5 in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Evidence at the plea and sentencing hearings showed that from December 2020...
Sheldon man arrested for public intox
SHELDON—A 66-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, on a charge of public intoxication. The arrest of Danny David Spillman stemmed from his activity in the lobby of Autumn Park Apartments in Sheldon, according to the Sheldon Police Department. Spillman had dilated pupils, impaired balance,...
Early, Iowa Woman Charged With Neglecting 1000 Pigs Offered Plea Deal
Sac County, Iowa — An Iowa woman has been offered a plea agreement in a case involving the deaths of over a thousand pigs at two hog confinements in Sac County in June. Thirty-four-year-old Elana Laber of Early was responsible for the care of the pigs. The company that owned the animals estimates it lost $150,000 due to the deaths of the pigs. Court records indicate Laber will plead guilty to one count of first-degree criminal mischief and one count of livestock neglect. She faces up to 10 years in prison for the felony charge of criminal mischief charge. The sentence for animal neglect could be as long as a year.
Man drives vehicle without permission
ORANGE CITY—A 29-year-old Sioux City man was arrested about 3:55 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, in Orange City on charges of operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent and driving while his license was denied, suspended, canceled or revoked. The arrest of Gerardo Ivan Ramos stemmed from him being...
Two 11-year-olds charged with felony burglary, assault in Iowa
Two boys under the age of 18 were charged with burglary after assaulting a child outside of their home.
Pursuit That Began In Le Mars Ends At Sheldon
Northwest Iowa — A high-speed chase that began in Le Mars Monday evening ended when the suspect vehicle became disabled after hitting spike strips set out by Sheldon Police. According to the Le Mars Police Department, one of their officers attempted to make a traffic stop on the southwest side of Le Mars around 8:40 Monday evening. Police say the vehicle failed to yield to the officer’s emergency lights and sirens.
18-year-old Sioux City resident, who was convicted of murder, pleads guilty to marijuana possession
SIOUX CITY — A Sioux City teenager awaiting sentencing for murder was sentenced last week to five years in prison for possession of marijuana. Dwight Evans, 18, on Wednesday entered a written plea of guilty to possession with the intent to deliver marijuana. Senior Judge Jeffrey Poulson ordered the prison term to be served concurrently, or at the same time, with his pending sentence for murder.
Sheldon Police K9 Helps After Sibley Pair Run From Osceola County Deputy
Sibley, Iowa — Two Sibley area residents were apprehended last week with the help of the Sheldon Police Department’s K9, after they lead Osceola County authorities on a high-speed chase. According to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, while on routine patrol in Sibley, an Osceola County deputy reports...
Sioux City woman pleads not guilty of robbery
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City woman has pleaded not guilty of playing a role in the gunpoint robbery of a woman outside a convenience store. Shalee Parker, 25, entered her written plea Friday in Woodbury County District Court to charges of first-degree robbery, prohibited transfer of ownership of a pistol or revolver and felon in possession of a firearm.
