Tanker rollover closes Route 346 in Petersburgh
PETERSBURGH, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A milk tanker rollover has closed Route 346 in Petersburgh. Traffic is being rerouted around the incident.
Injuries are unknown at this time. The Petersburgh Fire Department is being assisted on scene by the Hoosick Volunteer Fire Department and Pownal Fire Department. Stick with NEWS10 for updates.
