Tanker rollover closes Route 346 in Petersburgh

By Sara Rizzo
 2 days ago

PETERSBURGH, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A milk tanker rollover has closed Route 346 in Petersburgh. Traffic is being rerouted around the incident.

  https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hu4R7_0i1pw05L00
    The milk tanker rollover (Credit: Hoosick Volunteer Fire Department)
  https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f6bTR_0i1pw05L00
    The milk tanker rollover (Credit: Hoosick Volunteer Fire Department)
  https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Sznfy_0i1pw05L00
    The milk tanker rollover (Credit: Hoosick Volunteer Fire Department)

Injuries are unknown at this time. The Petersburgh Fire Department is being assisted on scene by the Hoosick Volunteer Fire Department and Pownal Fire Department. Stick with NEWS10 for updates.

