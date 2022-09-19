ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Queen Elizabeth II Funeral: Michelle Obama and More Celebrities Pay Tribute

extratv
extratv
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J7Nnv_0i1pvzRG00

Robert De Niro, Michelle Obama, Kate Beckinsale and more celebrities remembered Queen Elizabeth II ahead of her funeral on September 19.

De Niro told “Extra,” “That whole tradition, the pomp and splendor, is really something that no other society does. And I think for that reason it's something to be respected and appreciated.”

His "Amsterdam" co-stars Rami Malek and Mike Myers also shared their thoughts on the Queen’s passing, with Rami observing, “Who cannot appreciate her contribution…? She's influenced all of us and she's someone we can look to as a mentor.”

Mike added, “I'm Canadian and a British citizen and both my parents are from Liverpool, England. I was gutted by it… I thought I would take it hard. I didn't know I would take it this hard.”

Naomi Watts shared, “She's lived an extraordinary life… and done extraordinary things for the country.”

Ewan McGregor revealed meeting the Queen left him tongue-tied when he was in drama school in London.

“We lined up after the play and she came down the line and spoke to us and I was so excited to meet her, and my Scottish accent was thicker then, and I answered in this garbling rambling message and she sort of nodded at me and moved on immediately,” he said, laughing. The star added, “But it was so thrilling to see her... I feel for the family.”

Kate Beckinsale said of grieving, “I think it's very moving when there are big, collective experiences… I've only done grieving badly, incompletely, alone and unsupported as child… So when there is a collective... I think it's very healthy to see grief happening on a different level.”

Brian Cox added, “I think the thing about the Queen was her constancy… My whole life… I've got a photograph of myself age 6 or 5 at a coronation party in 1953. And there I am. It's all around me. Everybody's wearing the hats and it was celebratory.”

Sharon Osbourne reflected, “We've never not had her here… She's always been there through good times and bad times in the country… I loved her strength and her dignity and she never put a foot wrong ever.”

Former First Lady Michelle Obama spoke of their unexpected friendship in a YouTube video.

“Her Majesty has meant so much to our entire family, through it all she’s always been extraordinary. Her charm, her level-headedness, has proven to me that she was far more than just a figurehead. She is a true embodiment of grace and elegance and dignity for us and for many others around the world.”

She recalled a cute moment she shared with the monarch over their shoes.

“I found myself standing next to her again at a reception and the two of us looked down at our heels and I looked back over at her and we just had a moment of recognition both of us realizing our feet were hurting. And I remember looking back at her and then back around the room just thinking, 'When is all this standing around with world leaders finally going to wrap up?' And we both started laughing. That moment has always meant so much to me.”

Victoria Beckham called the Queen the “ultimate icon in every way” in a social media post, while her husband David waited in line for our hours to pay his respects. He told reporters, “We’ve been lucky as a nation to have someone that has led us the way Her Majesty has led us.”

Comments / 2

Related
HollywoodLife

Prince Edward, Queen Elizabeth’s Son, Bursts Into Tears During Her Funeral

It is a hard thing to lose one’s mother, even if you are a royal. Prince Edward, the Queen’s son, and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, were spotted bursting into tears during the funeral of Elizabeth II on September 19. Towards the end of the service, the Prince was spotted wiping his eyes and face with a handkerchief, while the Countess dabbed her eyes with a tissue.
CELEBRITIES
Entertainment News

It became known why Queen Elizabeth was buried in a closed coffin

Since Elizabeth II passed away, which happened on September 8 this year at Balmoral, many fans of the royal family have been wondering: why did no one see the late monarch during the farewell ceremony? At least 200 thousand people came to say goodbye to the Queen, who had to stand in line for at least 16 hours, but they never saw Elizabeth’s face. Conspiracy theorists have already begun to build crazy theories about what could have caused this. However, when reporters of The Telegraph turned to specialists for clarification, the answer turned out to be very simple.
TheDailyBeast

King Charles Reportedly Told Prince Harry Meghan Markle Was ‘Not Welcome’ at Balmoral

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. King Charles III told his son Prince Harry that Meghan Markle was not “welcome” to join the rest of the royal family at Balmoral, the Sun has reported. If true, the report would solve the mystery of why Meghan was announced as to be going to Balmoral with Harry on Thursday, and then just as suddenly revealed not to be going.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Victoria Beckham
Person
Michelle Obama
Person
De Niro
Person
Naomi Watts
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Kate Beckinsale
Person
Ewan Mcgregor
Person
Mike Myers
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Sharon Osbourne
Person
Rami Malek
The List

What Harry Did For Meghan At Windsor Castle Has Fans Swooning

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, were both at Windsor Castle alongside William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, on September 10, according to People magazine. The report indicates that William invited his brother and sister-in-law to join them as a "show of unity" following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who died on September 8. "It's such an extraordinary historical moment and also a deeply personal one for the family that you'd hope and think that all members of the family would unite and support [the King] especially. And perhaps some of those wounds can be healed in the process," a royal source told People.
CELEBRITIES
The List

Beatrice And Eugenie's Behavior At The Queen's Funeral Has Everyone Confused

All eyes were on the royal family as they arrived at Westminster for the funeral (per CNBC). King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles were front and center, followed by other senior members of the British royal family, such as William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales. Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie aren't often at the forefront of media coverage surrounding the royal family, but they caught the public's attention with their strange behavior at their grandmother's funeral amid all the stunning star power.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Prince William says ‘no one’ but Paddington Bear knew what was inside Queen’s handbag

Prince William has sweetly claimed that no one knew what was in Queen Elizabeth II’s iconic black handbag except for Paddington Bear. On Thursday, the Prince and Princess of Wales greeted well-wishers in front of Sandringham House, where they viewed floral tributes left for the Queen. In a video from the occasion shared on Twitter by Howard Junior School, William could be seen talking to a group of children about his grandmother’s skit with Paddington, which was released during her jubilee celebrations in June.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#British Royal Family#Canadian#Scottish
International Business Times

Queen Elizabeth's Favorite Grandchild Is Not Prince William Or Harry

Queen Elizabeth II adored all eight of her grandchildren, but she was believed to have had a favorite among them. While Prince William and Prince Harry may be the most well-known among her grandchildren, Lady Louise Windsor, the 18-year-old daughter of Queen Elizabeth's youngest son Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, was thought to have been the late monarch's favorite, according to Reader's Digest.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Final picture of Queen Elizabeth II before her death

Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96 at Balmoral Castle surrounded by her family.The above picture is one of the last public images of the Queen, taken two days before her death at her Scottish home on 6 September 2022.It was taken by PA photographer Jane Barlow, who was chosen to record the moment the queen appointed the fifteenth prime minster of her reign, Liz Truss.On the evening of Thursday 8 September, a notice posted on the gates of Buckingham Palace read: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.“The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The List

New Source Makes A Bombshell Claim About King Charles And Meghan Markle

The world may be in mourning for Queen Elizabeth II, but that doesn't stop the behind-the-scenes drama from churning on. Front and center, of course, is the speculation about the couple some folks love to hate. Will things get worse for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship with the royals now that his beloved Granny isn't there to play peacemaker? Sadly, it looks as though that might be the case. Although the new King Charles III mentioned the couple by name during his first official address (per Fox News) and sent his love, it didn't go unnoticed that he didn't refer to them as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Why Meghan Markle Stood ‘Slightly Away’ From Princess Kate During Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral: A Guide to Her Body Language

Mourning in her own way. Meghan Markle appeared to keep her distance from Princess Kate and her children while paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, September 19. The Duchess of Sussex, 41, opted to stand “slightly away” from the Princess of Wales, 40, and her eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, as […]
CELEBRITIES
The List

Kate Middleton's Outfit For The Queen's Procession Contained Hidden Messages

Kate Middleton has long been known as a fashionista, as evidenced by her impeccable taste in clothes — but, from time to time, her sartorial choices contain subliminal messages. There have been multiple instances in the past where the Princess of Wales has chosen to communicate something to the public with her clothing, whether it's a tribute to the country she's visiting or to show her support for a certain cause.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The List

The Illicit Affair That Took Place In William And Catherine's New Home

Kensington Palace confirmed Catherine Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William's move to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor — but some people are livid with Catherine and William about their new home. A spokesperson for the U.K. organization Republic called the Cambridge's move to Adelaide Cottage "disgraceful," and Newsweek reported that Graham Smith, Republic's chief executive, roasted Catherine and William in a statement. Smith said, "Adelaide Cottage is a huge house by any standards, and it's attached to another home which we can assume will be for servants and staff." The executive noted that Kate and William's move to Windsor is the couple's fourth home, and added that even if private funds cover some costs, "All these palatial homes require round-the-clock protection, heating, and staffing." The Republic spokesperson raged on, "While ordinary households are struggling with their energy bills and facing crippling inflation, why are we giving yet another home to William and Kate? This is disgraceful."
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Meghan Markle Might See Return to UK Due to Response After Queen Elizabeth's Death

Meghan Markle has reportedly found a fan among the several Royal insiders who give interviews and share tidbits from behind the castle walls in the U.K. these days. According to The Sun, Markle's recent appearance alongside husband Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and Prince William apparently planted a seed for her return to the fold in a way.
CELEBRITIES
extratv

extratv

80K+
Followers
5K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Extra has the hottest celebrity and entertainment news, photos, gossip, scandals, videos, games, music, movies, television, star sightings and more!

 https://extratv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy