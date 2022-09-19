Queen Elizabeth II Funeral: Michelle Obama and More Celebrities Pay Tribute

Robert De Niro, Michelle Obama, Kate Beckinsale and more celebrities remembered Queen Elizabeth II ahead of her funeral on September 19.

De Niro told “Extra,” “That whole tradition, the pomp and splendor, is really something that no other society does. And I think for that reason it's something to be respected and appreciated.”

His "Amsterdam" co-stars Rami Malek and Mike Myers also shared their thoughts on the Queen’s passing, with Rami observing, “Who cannot appreciate her contribution…? She's influenced all of us and she's someone we can look to as a mentor.”

Mike added, “I'm Canadian and a British citizen and both my parents are from Liverpool, England. I was gutted by it… I thought I would take it hard. I didn't know I would take it this hard.”

Naomi Watts shared, “She's lived an extraordinary life… and done extraordinary things for the country.”

Ewan McGregor revealed meeting the Queen left him tongue-tied when he was in drama school in London.

“We lined up after the play and she came down the line and spoke to us and I was so excited to meet her, and my Scottish accent was thicker then, and I answered in this garbling rambling message and she sort of nodded at me and moved on immediately,” he said, laughing. The star added, “But it was so thrilling to see her... I feel for the family.”

Kate Beckinsale said of grieving, “I think it's very moving when there are big, collective experiences… I've only done grieving badly, incompletely, alone and unsupported as child… So when there is a collective... I think it's very healthy to see grief happening on a different level.”

Brian Cox added, “I think the thing about the Queen was her constancy… My whole life… I've got a photograph of myself age 6 or 5 at a coronation party in 1953. And there I am. It's all around me. Everybody's wearing the hats and it was celebratory.”

Sharon Osbourne reflected, “We've never not had her here… She's always been there through good times and bad times in the country… I loved her strength and her dignity and she never put a foot wrong ever.”

Former First Lady Michelle Obama spoke of their unexpected friendship in a YouTube video.

“Her Majesty has meant so much to our entire family, through it all she’s always been extraordinary. Her charm, her level-headedness, has proven to me that she was far more than just a figurehead. She is a true embodiment of grace and elegance and dignity for us and for many others around the world.”

She recalled a cute moment she shared with the monarch over their shoes.

“I found myself standing next to her again at a reception and the two of us looked down at our heels and I looked back over at her and we just had a moment of recognition both of us realizing our feet were hurting. And I remember looking back at her and then back around the room just thinking, 'When is all this standing around with world leaders finally going to wrap up?' And we both started laughing. That moment has always meant so much to me.”

Victoria Beckham called the Queen the “ultimate icon in every way” in a social media post, while her husband David waited in line for our hours to pay his respects. He told reporters, “We’ve been lucky as a nation to have someone that has led us the way Her Majesty has led us.”