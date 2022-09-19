ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

KCAU 9 back on-air Tuesday afternoon

By John Murphy
 6 days ago

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — KCAU 9 is fully back on-air Tuesday afternoon.

Maintenance was being conducted during the day, but that has finished just in time for the 5 p.m. newscast.

—————————————————

PREVIOUS: KCAU 9 will be off the air for several hours Tuesday morning.

The outage has been scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. for maintenance.

The amount of time the outage will last is undetermined, but Sparklight, LongLines, and the OTT services will not be affected.

KCAU 9 will resume broadcasting as soon as possible. We’ll update you as we learn more.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

