Saint Charles Parish, LA

WDSU

St. Charles Parish man convicted of molestation of a juvenile

ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — A St. Charles Parish man has been proven guilty after a four-day trial for molestation of a juvenile. According to reports, Ramey Arceneaux, 46, a resident of Bayou Gauche, molested a juvenile under the age of 13 and molested a juvenile between the age of 13 and 17 years old for more than one year.
SAINT CHARLES PARISH, LA
WWL-TV

Reserve Pastor Errol Victor sentenced to life in prison

RESERVE, La. — A pastor from Reserve was sentenced to life in prison without parole Wednesday morning for murdering his 8-year-old stepson in 2008. Errol Victor Sr. was sentenced for the beating death of 8-year-old ML Lloyd III. That sentence was predetermined by Louisiana law, but his 14-year fight against the charges and a string of last-ditch efforts to overturn his July 20 conviction made Wednesday morning’s proceedings at the courthouse in Edgard less than a foregone conclusion.
RESERVE, LA
WDSU

Covington student accused of Tik Tok challenge assault pleads guilty

A Covington High School student caught on camera assaulting a teacher in a viral Tik Tok challenge pleaded guilty to federal charges on Wednesday. Larrianna Jackson, 18, of Covington, was charged with felony second-degree battery and cruelty to the infirmed after she assaulted a disabled teacher. She received a five...
COVINGTON, LA
Picayune Item

Suspect in motorcycle thefts being sought by Picayune Police

A suspect in the theft of two motorcycles is being sought after an investigation by the Picayune Police Department identified him as the culprit. According to a departmental release, the case took place on Sept. 17, when a resident reported two motorcycles had been stolen from a Picayune home on Fifth Street. Officers and investigators collected evidence including surveillance footage of the area and identified David Jackson, 64, of 269 Pea Ridge Rd., as the suspect.
PICAYUNE, MS
WDSU

Terrebonne Parish sheriff searching for missing woman

TERREBONNE PARISH, La. — The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing woman. Kelsey Cherie Pierre, 23, of Houma, was reported missing on Friday, Sept. 16. Family told deputies she was last seen walking in the area of Bayou Blue, but also could have been spotted in...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
L'Observateur

Photographer to document damage in St. Charles Parish

Paleo West Archeology will be in St. Charles Parish from October 1 – October 10, 2022 to photograph older structures in the parish to document Hurricane Ida damage as part of a parish grant. Their vehicles will have Paleo West magnetic signs to identify them, and they are required to comply with all applicable laws and ordinances.
SAINT CHARLES PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Detectives investigate fatal, gang-related shooting in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 33-year-old man was killed in a gang-related shooting Tuesday (September 20) night at Sherwood Place Apartments, authorities say. The following day, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) identified the deceased as Stanley Wright and confirmed that it appears Wright was targeted in a gang-related shooting. EBRSO says they […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
L'Observateur

TPSO seeks help locating person of interest

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for your assistance in locating Samantha Royal, 36 years of age from Greensburg, Louisiana. Royal is a person of interest in an ongoing cyber crime investigation and detectives are wishing to speak with her regarding their investigation. Chief Jimmy Travis asks if...
GREENSBURG, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Suspected Louisiana Fentanyl Trafficker Arrested while in Possession of a Reported $20,000+ in Drugs

Suspected Louisiana Fentanyl Trafficker Arrested while in Possession of a Reported $20,000+ in Drugs. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office reported that over the past month, Narcotics investigators investigated suspected Baton Rouge area fentanyl trafficker Rashee Scruggs. Agents were able to conduct three controlled purchases of fentanyl from Scruggs. On September 19, 2022, EBRSO Narcotics Agents, along with Intelligence and K-9, executed a search warrant at Scruggs’ residence on Peerless Street and seized 7.5 ounces of fentanyl (valued at $14,000), 4.1 ounces of crack cocaine (valued at $4,000), 2.7 ounces of powder cocaine (valued at $2,500), 4.5 ounces of methamphetamine (pressed pills), 19.5 ounces of marijuana, 3 digital scales, $9,608 in currency (pending seizure).
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Two killed in Baker shooting

Students will be able to learn through hands-on teaching and earn certifications in welding, electrical, culinary, and more. That meeting begins at 5:00 p.m. at the main branch of the library on Iowa Street in the Town of Livingston. New career tech facility now open at West Feliciana High School.
LIVINGSTON, LA

