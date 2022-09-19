Read full article on original website
WDSU
St. Charles Parish man convicted of molestation of a juvenile
ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — A St. Charles Parish man has been proven guilty after a four-day trial for molestation of a juvenile. According to reports, Ramey Arceneaux, 46, a resident of Bayou Gauche, molested a juvenile under the age of 13 and molested a juvenile between the age of 13 and 17 years old for more than one year.
WWL-TV
Reserve Pastor Errol Victor sentenced to life in prison
RESERVE, La. — A pastor from Reserve was sentenced to life in prison without parole Wednesday morning for murdering his 8-year-old stepson in 2008. Errol Victor Sr. was sentenced for the beating death of 8-year-old ML Lloyd III. That sentence was predetermined by Louisiana law, but his 14-year fight against the charges and a string of last-ditch efforts to overturn his July 20 conviction made Wednesday morning’s proceedings at the courthouse in Edgard less than a foregone conclusion.
cenlanow.com
Lafourche Parish inmate escapes through drainage opening, authorities searching
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Deputies are searching for an inmate who escaped from the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex. According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO), Leroy Miles Jr., 23, escaped from the facility on Sept. 16. Miles is described as 5’11, with black hair and brown...
NOLA.com
St. James fire chief who stole $55,000 avoids jail time, must pay it back
The former president of a volunteer fire department in St. James Parish must pay back the $55,500 that he stole from the department he led for three years in the late 2010s. Jacolby Octave, 31, avoided prison time, but must serve five years of supervised probation and must pay back the North Vacherie Volunteer Fire Department, court papers say.
WDSU
Covington student accused of Tik Tok challenge assault pleads guilty
A Covington High School student caught on camera assaulting a teacher in a viral Tik Tok challenge pleaded guilty to federal charges on Wednesday. Larrianna Jackson, 18, of Covington, was charged with felony second-degree battery and cruelty to the infirmed after she assaulted a disabled teacher. She received a five...
Picayune Item
Suspect in motorcycle thefts being sought by Picayune Police
A suspect in the theft of two motorcycles is being sought after an investigation by the Picayune Police Department identified him as the culprit. According to a departmental release, the case took place on Sept. 17, when a resident reported two motorcycles had been stolen from a Picayune home on Fifth Street. Officers and investigators collected evidence including surveillance footage of the area and identified David Jackson, 64, of 269 Pea Ridge Rd., as the suspect.
WDSU
Terrebonne Parish sheriff searching for missing woman
TERREBONNE PARISH, La. — The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing woman. Kelsey Cherie Pierre, 23, of Houma, was reported missing on Friday, Sept. 16. Family told deputies she was last seen walking in the area of Bayou Blue, but also could have been spotted in...
L'Observateur
Photographer to document damage in St. Charles Parish
Paleo West Archeology will be in St. Charles Parish from October 1 – October 10, 2022 to photograph older structures in the parish to document Hurricane Ida damage as part of a parish grant. Their vehicles will have Paleo West magnetic signs to identify them, and they are required to comply with all applicable laws and ordinances.
Detectives investigate fatal, gang-related shooting in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 33-year-old man was killed in a gang-related shooting Tuesday (September 20) night at Sherwood Place Apartments, authorities say. The following day, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) identified the deceased as Stanley Wright and confirmed that it appears Wright was targeted in a gang-related shooting. EBRSO says they […]
Victim tearfully recalls 2019 abuse encounter, suspect sentenced
In her attempt to leave, she says he ordered the children to another room, began to scream, and threw her to the floor striking her.
WDSU
Family of Livingston Parish inmate say loved one died after being denied necessary medical device
LIVINGSTON, La. — Pictures and video are the things Richard Abshire's family is holding on to. "It should have not taken place; none of that suffering that he went through," said Kaysi Abshire, Richard's daughter. "My daughter, that was her best friend. He was her best friend," said Taylor...
Settlement checks delayed for families of Bob Dean nursing home residents
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Jefferson Parish judge on Tuesday (Sept. 20), delayed a hearing to determine whether an insurance settlement against nursing home operator Bob Dean can move forward. Dean is under indictment for evacuating more than 840 nursing home residents to a “nightmarish” warehouse in Independence, Louisiana during...
Long-time pastor of New Orleans church charged with money laundering
According to U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans, 64-year-old Dr.Charles J. Southall III was charged in a one-count bill of information with money laundering.
Teen carjacking suspect sentenced to 55 years in prison
According to District Attorney Paul Connick, Jr., the jury deliberated for only one hour before returning that verdict last week. Judge Frank Brindisi handed down the sentence on Monday.
fox8live.com
Chalmette High teacher punched trying to break up fight; charges pending
ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A Chalmette High School teacher is recovering after being punched in the face trying to stop a fight in her class. The fight broke out Friday afternoon (Sept. 16) and was captured on cell phone widely circulated on social media. Two students have been...
L'Observateur
TPSO seeks help locating person of interest
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for your assistance in locating Samantha Royal, 36 years of age from Greensburg, Louisiana. Royal is a person of interest in an ongoing cyber crime investigation and detectives are wishing to speak with her regarding their investigation. Chief Jimmy Travis asks if...
Suspected Louisiana Fentanyl Trafficker Arrested while in Possession of a Reported $20,000+ in Drugs
Suspected Louisiana Fentanyl Trafficker Arrested while in Possession of a Reported $20,000+ in Drugs. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office reported that over the past month, Narcotics investigators investigated suspected Baton Rouge area fentanyl trafficker Rashee Scruggs. Agents were able to conduct three controlled purchases of fentanyl from Scruggs. On September 19, 2022, EBRSO Narcotics Agents, along with Intelligence and K-9, executed a search warrant at Scruggs’ residence on Peerless Street and seized 7.5 ounces of fentanyl (valued at $14,000), 4.1 ounces of crack cocaine (valued at $4,000), 2.7 ounces of powder cocaine (valued at $2,500), 4.5 ounces of methamphetamine (pressed pills), 19.5 ounces of marijuana, 3 digital scales, $9,608 in currency (pending seizure).
WAFB.com
Two killed in Baker shooting
Students will be able to learn through hands-on teaching and earn certifications in welding, electrical, culinary, and more. That meeting begins at 5:00 p.m. at the main branch of the library on Iowa Street in the Town of Livingston. New career tech facility now open at West Feliciana High School.
Doctor accused of owing $1.6 million in taxes, indictment says
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge area doctor has been formally charged with tax evasion, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Officials said Melissa Rose Barrett, 48, appeared for her arraignment and pleaded not guilty to the pending charges. Barrett is a doctor who owned and operated...
St. Landry deputies bust heroin "stash house"
Deputies have been investigating a heroin distribution ring for more than a year, and say they have found the place where the drugs were processed and kept.
