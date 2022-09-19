ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ulster County, NY

Meet Cody, the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office therapy Dog

By Michael Mahar
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SC5jE_0i1pvTO800

ULSTER COUNTY ( NEWS10 ) — Meet Cody, the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office therapy dog. As a therapy dog, Cody’s job is to help children with behavior and emotional disabilities, stimulate cognitive response, and to increase positive social interaction.

Cody is a nine month old rescue, who was trained at Paws & Stripes College in Eastern Florida. When Cody isn’t on duty, he lives with his handler, Deputy Lillian Tuey, and her family.

Therapy dogs are also used for first responders, veterans, those who may struggle with depression or anxiety, among others.

IN THIS ARTICLE
