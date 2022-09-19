Read full article on original website
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns schedule, TV: How to watch NFL Week 3 game
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns play on Thursday Night Football in an NFL Week 3 game, the first game on the NFL Week 3 schedule. Here's a look at the time, channel, announcers and broadcast information for the game. ...
Yardbarker
Bills share medical update on Dane Jackson after scary hit to head
Dane Jackson was taken to a hospital after taking a scary hit to the head on Monday night, but he has movement in his extremities. Jackson’s Bills were leading the Tennessee Titans 17-7 with just under a minute before halftime when the injury occurred. The Titans had a 2nd-and-10 and went with an empty backfield, signaling a likely passing play.
Joe Burrow Has 2-Word Response To Question About Bengals Offensive Line
Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals have struggled out of the gates this season at 0-2, and the team's offensive line has shouldered most of the blame. Burrow was asked about his level of comfort with Cincy's protection via ESPN's Ben Baby. With the Bengals QB saying he's "very comfortable" behind his big guys in the trenches.
CBS Sports
Ben Roethlisberger says Mitch Trubisky did not deserve to be booed, Steelers need more big plays
Ben Roethlisberger knew it was coming. He just didn't know that it would happen during the Steelers' first home game without him under center. It happened with about six minutes to go in the third quarter of Pittsburgh's 17-14 loss to the Patriots, after Mitch Trubisky threw a short pass on third-and-8. Boos rained down from the Acrisure Stadium crowd as the Steelers' offense trotted off the field. Chants for rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett shortly followed.
Yardbarker
Video shows new angle of incident between Kyler Murray, fan
Las Vegas police are investigating an incident where a fan at Allegiant Stadium hit Kyler Murray in the face, and a new video shows another angle of the slap. The big question is whether or not it was deliberate. A spokesperson for the Las Vegas Police Department confirmed on Tuesday...
Tua Tagovailoa faces his toughest challenge of 2022, the Bills
In this young season, the Miami Dolphins, more importantly, Tua Tagovailoa will face perhaps their biggest challenge of the 2022 season. The Buffalo Bills. If there is one thing we are learning about the narrative on Tua Tagovailoa it is a simple fact that those that hate him will continue to do so no matter what he does. That was the case on Sunday against the Ravens. Six touchdown passes, a 4th quarter comeback and some in the media weren’t all that impressed. As we talked about on Monday, there were those that said it was the Ravens’ defense, not the quarterback of the Miami Dolphins.
Antonio Brown reacts to NFL warning Bruce Arians for his actions during Bucs-Saints brawl
It's been almost nine months since Antonio Brown's wild exit from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the middle of last season's Week 17 contest against the New York Jets. As a refresher, the seven-time Pro Bowler stripped off his jersey, shoulder pads, gloves and undershirt on the sideline, threw many of the items to fans in the crowd and shuffled across the end zone while throwing up "peace" signs to the audience before leaving the field and in the process, ended his Bucs career (and possibly his NFL days).
Pittsburgh Steelers: 3 bold predictions for Week 3 vs. Browns on TNF
The Pittsburgh Steelers will be on the road to face the Cleveland Browns for a Week 3 Thursday Night Football matchup, and it’s time to make some bold Steelers predictions for this AFC North showdown. The Steelers are coming off two very close games. In Week 1, Pittsburgh defeated...
Former All-Star Isaiah Thomas rips media for coverage of Brett Favre scandal
Last week, in the wake of the bombshell report that revealed text messages sent between Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre and then-Mississippi Republican Governor Phil Bryant seemingly showing their collaboration on a welfare scheme, some former professional athletes spoke out to blast the former Green Bay Packers legend. Among them was Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe, who called Favre a "sleazeball."
hotnewhiphop.com
Stephen A. Smith Picks His Most Disappointing NFL Team
We are two weeks into the NFL season and many are already jumping to conclusions. The bad teams have already unveiled themselves as they are mostly 0-2. Meanwhile, the good teams are starting to separate themselves, with the Kansas City Chiefs looking like early title contenders. There have also been...
Yardbarker
Are The Ravens Eyeing A Replacement For Lamar Jackson?
Lamar Jackson of the Ravens recently turned down $133 million dollars, and decided to roll the dice instead. However, is Baltimore doing the same thing for another reason?. Could it be possible that the Ravens are not sold on Jackson? Have they instructed their college scouting department to be scouring the country to replace their franchise quarterback (QB)?
Yardbarker
Rams lose Matthew Stafford weapon to 3-game suspension
Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams got another big headache to start their Super Bowl title defense, with tight end Brycen Hopkins getting suspended for three games. According to USA Today, Hopkins has been slapped with the suspension for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy. Unfortunately, details about his violation and punishment were not revealed–including the substance he took and how the investigation started.
Mike Vrabel on Titans' loss to Bills: 'We got our asses kicked'
The Tennessee Titans got their butts whooped on national television in the Week 2 contest against the Buffalo Bills — and head coach Mike Vrabel wasn’t afraid to admit it following the game. Vrabel straight out said the Titans got their “asses kicked,” and he couldn’t be more...
Browns quick hits: Myles Garrett, Joel Bitonio, Jack Conklin expected to play vs. Steelers
BEREA − The Browns received good news on the injury front when the team announced Myles Garrett, Joel Bitonio and Jack Conklin are all expected to play Thursday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jadeveon Clowney was the only active player ruled out with an ankle injury, which had occurred on Monday. Clowney suffered...
Pittsburgh Steelers schedule: QB competition brewing heading into Week 3
Pittsburgh Steelers schedule: Week 3 Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Thu, Sep. 22 @ Browns 8:15 PM Amazon Prime
thecomeback.com
Tony Dungy cites reasons for lack of Black NFL head coaches
The Washington Post‘s blockbuster story, “How the NFL Blocks Black Coaches,” rocked the NFL world Wednesday, detailing factors behind the dearth of Black head coaches in the league. One of the most successful Black coaches of all time, Tony Dungy, gave the Post an interesting analogy. The...
Yardbarker
What Chiefs may do to replace suspended Willie Gay Jr.
Gay, who was off to a terrific start, is the second young defensive starter who will miss at least four games for Kansas City. Before the Week 2 win against the Los Angeles Chargers, the team placed rookie and first-round pick Trent McDuffie, a cornerback, on injured reserve. The likely...
Report: 49ers Work Out Four Veteran QBs After Trey Lance Injury
San Francisco is reportedly seeking to find an additional backup quarterback to Jimmy Garoppolo.
Yardbarker
Ron Rivera remains critical of Commanders LB Jamin Davis after loss
After being called out by his defensive coordinator, Washington Commanders linebacker Jamin Davis appeared to have a better game in Week 2. Davis registered four tackles, a sack, and two quarterback hits. Yet, that wasn’t good enough for his head coach Ron Rivera. Following the Commanders’ 36-27 loss to...
Damien Woody: Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett 'doesn't know what the hell he's doing out there'
Perhaps no other first-year head coach has been criticized more through the first two weeks of the NFL season than Denver Broncos lead man Nathaniel Hackett. It started following their season-opening road loss on "Monday Night Football" against the Seattle Seahawks in which Hackett controversially elected to go for a 64-yard, go-ahead field goal attempt instead of letting star quarterback Russell Wilson try to convert on a 4th-and-5. The 42-year-old admitted the following day that "Looking back at it, we definitely should have gone for it."
