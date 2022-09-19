Read full article on original website
Related
Aaron Judge admits ‘upset’ reaction despite hitting 60th home run
The legend of New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge only continues to grow. On Tuesday night, he blasted his 60th home run of the season as the Yankees erased a four-run deficit in the bottom of the ninth to win 9-8 over the Pittsburgh Pirates. However, after the game, Judge was still a bit dissatisfied […] The post Aaron Judge admits ‘upset’ reaction despite hitting 60th home run appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Hicks crying about playing time should be the last straw for the Yankees
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks dropped some controversial comments that have the fan base riled up. Hicks openly complained about his lack of playing time for the Yankees during the second half of the season, indicating that his future with the team is unclear amid his abysmal campaign in 2022. Via the NY Post, Hicks acknowledged that he may be better off playing for a new team in 2023.
Giancarlo Stanton achieves extremely rare feat on Aaron Judge’s historic night
Aaron Judge isn’t the only powerful man on the New York Yankees’ roster. The team still has Giancarlo Stanton, who knows how to punish baseballs and send them to the moon, which he did again Tuesday night to give the Yankees a 9-8 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates via his walk-off grand slam. Until that […] The post Giancarlo Stanton achieves extremely rare feat on Aaron Judge’s historic night appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Luis Severino, DJ LeMahieu Yankees reinforcements incoming with MLB playoffs around the corner
The New York Yankees had no shortage of injury news and updates on Tuesday. New York began the day by activating OF Harrison Bader from the IL while placing Frankie Montas on the IL. Meanwhile, Luis Severino is expected to return on Wednesday, per Anthony Rieber. Aaron Boone later said “its possible” that DJ LeMahieu […] The post Luis Severino, DJ LeMahieu Yankees reinforcements incoming with MLB playoffs around the corner appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MLB Odds: Astros vs. Orioles prediction, odds and pick – 9/22/2022
The Houston Astros and Baltimore Orioles will begin a four-game series with a Thursday night matchup at Camden Yards in Baltimore. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes an Astros-Orioles prediction and pick, laid out below. Houston is gearing up for the postseason as the regular season […] The post MLB Odds: Astros vs. Orioles prediction, odds and pick – 9/22/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kim homers, Padres beat Cards 5-0 to clinch winning record
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Padres are on a roll since holding a team meeting the day after a dreadful loss in Arizona last week. As an added bonus, they kept Albert Pujols in the ballpark in the opener of a three-game series against the NL Central-leading St. Louis Cardinals. Kim Ha-seong homered and Mike Clevinger had a strong outing for the Padres, who shut down Pujols and the Cardinals 5-0 Tuesday night to clinch their first winning record in a full season since 2010. The Padres won their fourth straight since a lackluster 4-0 loss at Arizona on Thursday night, after which they were called out by manager Bob Melvin. They had a team meeting before Friday night’s game and have looked strong ever since.
‘I’m not chasing anything, buddy’: Albert Pujols claps back at reporter over chase for 700 home runs
Some of you might be familiar with the feeling of being overly antsy whenever you’re close to a certain benchmark or a certain date. Perhaps it’s nearing the weekend, but you still have work to finish, requirements to submit, but you could feel the Friday vibes consuming you, preventing you from being focused on the […] The post ‘I’m not chasing anything, buddy’: Albert Pujols claps back at reporter over chase for 700 home runs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mets reveal injury that forced Brandon Nimmo out of game
The New York Mets received a scare during Wednesday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers, as outfielder Brandon Nimmo exited the game in the first inning with an apparent injury. With the MLB playoffs around the corner, Mets fans were likely holding their breath for an update on Nimmo. Well, the club provided one, as Anthony DiComo of MLB.com has the details on the injury that forced Nimmo out of the Mets-Brewers game.
RELATED PEOPLE
Two-time Athletics All-Star Stephen Vogt to hang up the cleats
Two-time All-Star and veteran Oakland Athletics catcher Stephen Vogt has decided to call it a career, as he will retire from the MLB after 10 seasons behind the plate, per Janie McCauley of The Associated Press. “Veteran Oakland Athletics catcher Stephen Vogt will retire after 10 major league seasons and...
FOX Sports
Padres open 3-game series at home against the Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals (87-61, first in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (81-66, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (11-9, 3.29 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 137 strikeouts); Padres: Mike Clevinger (5-7, 4.47 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 83 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -120, Cardinals +100; over/under is...
FOX Sports
Padres play the Cardinals with 1-0 series lead
St. Louis Cardinals (87-62, first in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (82-66, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (11-12, 3.46 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 138 strikeouts); Padres: Blake Snell (7-9, 3.93 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 146 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -124, Cardinals +104; over/under is...
numberfire.com
Paul DeJong handling shortstop position for St. Louis on Wednesday
St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong is batting seventh in Wednesday's lineup against the San Diego Padres. DeJong will operate at shortstop after Tommy Edman was moved to second base and Brendan Donovan was benched. In a matchup against left-hander Blake Snell, our models project DeJong to score 8.4 FanDuel...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Sports
Reds host the Brewers in first of 4-game series
Milwaukee Brewers (79-70, second in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (59-90, fourth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (11-4, 3.26 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 162 strikeouts); Reds: Hunter Greene (4-12, 4.97 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 138 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds host the Milwaukee Brewers to open...
‘There was nothing there’: Ex-Yankees scout happy to admit one of the worst freezing cold takes of all time on Aaron Judge
Aaron Judge is in the process of putting together one of the best seasons in the history of the MLB with the New York Yankees. The baseball world is anxiously watching every single one of Judge’s at-bats to see if he will be able to surpass Roger Maris’ American League home run record of 61 […] The post ‘There was nothing there’: Ex-Yankees scout happy to admit one of the worst freezing cold takes of all time on Aaron Judge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘I just need to execute’: Dustin May gets brutally honest on struggles with MLB playoffs looming
The Los Angeles Dodgers are clear World Series favorites with the 2022 MLB playoffs right around the corner, and for good reason. But if they intend on winning a championship this season, they need to get their starting rotation in order. A big piece of that rotation is going to be Dustin May.
‘We’ve got to play better’: Kevin Cash puts Rays on notice after getting swept by Astros
The Tampa Bay Rays are fighting to hold onto one of the three American League wild card spots as the 2022 MLB regular season draws to a close. Getting swept by the Houston Astros certainly won’t help their cause, though, and their manager Kevin Cash had a strong message for his team after their lifeless […] The post ‘We’ve got to play better’: Kevin Cash puts Rays on notice after getting swept by Astros appeared first on ClutchPoints.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dodgers vs Diamondbacks: Lineups, Pregame Matchups, and More for September 21
The Dodgers allowed five unearned runs in their doubleheader split with the Diamondbacks on Tuesday, so they’ll look to bounce back both offensively and defensively today in game four of the five-game series with Arizona at Dodger Stadium. Dustin May gets the start for Los Angeles today, coming off...
Yardbarker
Recap: Dustin May Struggles, Dodgers Shut Down By Madison Bumgarner In Loss To Diamondbacks
Dustin May endured more struggles with command and the Los Angeles Dodgers couldn’t solve Madison Bumgarner in a 6-1 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Dodgers have dropped two games in a row but can still take the series if they bounce back with a win in the finale on Thursday night.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
199K+
Followers
111K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0