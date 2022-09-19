SAUQUOIT, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – In the first New York State Sportswriters and Coaches Organization for Girls Sports girls soccer state rankings, Sauquoit Valley found themselves at sixth in Class C, while despite standing at 7-1 on the year, the Mount Markham girls were on the outside looking in. Those roles may have reversed Wednesday night as the Mustangs traveled to the Indians and behind Caroline Entwistle’s tying goal and eventual overtime winner, took down the state-ranked squad by a final score of 2-1.

SAUQUOIT, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO