Shining Bright; Diamond’s 4 goals lead Cooperstown boys soccer past Herkimer
HERKIMER, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Cooperstown boys soccer team was ranked fifth in Class C in the first New York State Sportswriters Association poll of the year, but despite going all of last week without a loss, fell to seventh as two non-Section III teams jumped to the fourth and fifth spots on the list.
Oh so sweet: Oronde Gadsden’s touchdown lifts SU past Purdue
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Like a heavyweight fight, Syracuse and Purdue traded blows in the final quarter, but it was SU landing the final knockout punch. With seven seconds to play, Garrett Shrader connected with Oronde Gadsden II on a game-winning 25-yard scoring strike lifting Syracuse to a 32-29 win over Purdue.
Caroline Entwistle’s two unanswered goals give Mt. Markham girls soccer upset victory over state-ranked Sauquoit Valley
SAUQUOIT, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – In the first New York State Sportswriters and Coaches Organization for Girls Sports girls soccer state rankings, Sauquoit Valley found themselves at sixth in Class C, while despite standing at 7-1 on the year, the Mount Markham girls were on the outside looking in. Those roles may have reversed Wednesday night as the Mustangs traveled to the Indians and behind Caroline Entwistle’s tying goal and eventual overtime winner, took down the state-ranked squad by a final score of 2-1.
UPDATE: Missing woman found in North Carolina
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that 37-year-old April Bartlett has been found safe in North Carolina. April had been missing since Saturday, September 18th, 2022. UPD would like to thank everyone for their assistance.
Paving starts on Route 840 to Route 5/12 ramp, Sept 20
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Regional Office of the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) has announced that paving of the Route 840 eastbound to Route 5 west/12 southbound ramp will begin in Utica and New Hartford starting Tuesday, September 20th. The project will take place between...
Harbor Point redevelopment continues
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The City of Utica and Mohawk Valley Gardens has plans to bring a new state-of-the-art restaurant, banquet facility, and regional event center here to Harbor Point. “Under the leadership of our mayor the harbor point land development corporation they’re transforming this former industrial area into...
Help locate this missing teen
CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is looking for your help to find a missing teen. Sheriff’s detectives are trying to locate 15-year-old Mikayla Coulter, who ran away from her Dunning Drive home in the Town of Camillus on September 9. Coulter is a...
Rome police investigating vehicle theft leading into Pennsylvania
ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Rome Police Department is asking for the public’s help with their investigation of a flatbed truck that was stolen from a business in Rome and then transported across state lines into Pennsylvania. Around 10:19 am on Thursday, September 8th, officers arrived at Mike...
Dump truck tips over in Town of Marshall
TOWN OF MARSHALL, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sherriff’s Office is reporting a dump truck in the Town of Marshall tipped over on Wednesday, September 21st, damaging phone, and cable lines. According to the Sheriff, the driver of the truck left a job site and started heading...
‘Mohawk Valley Gives’ Raises Over $400,000
MOHAWK VALLEY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Earlier this year, the Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties announced that they would be spearheading a day of giving event, exclusively for nonprofits serving the two counties. As a way to mark the 70th anniversary year of the Community Foundation, the first...
Traffic stop in Whitesboro leads to criminal drug charges & warrant arrest
WHITESBORO, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Whitesboro Police Department reports that a traffic stop on September 17th led to criminal drug charges and the arrest of a man wanted in New Hartford. Around 7:30 pm on Saturday, officers pulled over a white Oldsmobile van on West Street in the Village...
Consequences follow anonymous email threats regardless of age
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – There has been a recent uptick in threats to schools around the area, and it is important to know that if someone as young as a child is perpetrating these acts, there are still serious consequences. Although none of these have been proven to have...
UPD release bodycam footage of officer-involved shooting
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department has released bodycam footage of the officer-involved shooting that led to the death of 61-year-old David Litts on Monday, September 12th. The 19-minute and 20-second video shows body-worn camera footage, 911 Recordings, and officer radio transmissions of the events that took...
Rome PD trying to ID suspect in Rome Health vehicle theft
ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Rome Police Department is asking the public for help with identifying a suspect in a vehicle theft investigation that occurred at Rome Health on September 9th. Around 4:00 pm on Friday, September 9th, officers arrived at Rome Health on 1500 North James Street to...
