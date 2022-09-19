ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Modesto, CA

Comments / 0

Related
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Ceres Man Killed in Motorcycle Accident on Highway 99 in Fresno

On September 16, 2022, a man from Ceres was killed in a motorcycle collision in Fresno, according to the California Highway Patrol. The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. on southbound State Route 99 near Shaw Avenue, officials reported. Details on the Motorcycle Collision in Fresno That Killed a Ceres Man.
FRESNO, CA
L.A. Weekly

Man Dies in Motorcycle Collision on M Street [Merced County, CA]

Motorcyclist Killed in Traffic Accident on 25th Street. The accident happened at about 4:00 p.m. in the area along M Street and 25th Street. According to the reports, the motorcycles was riding down the road when he was fatally struck by a van. The impact of the collision left him with critical injuries.
MERCED COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Modesto, CA
Crime & Safety
Modesto, CA
Accidents
City
Modesto, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Rio Linda, CA
Fox40

Man killed in early morning Stockton hit-and-run

SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTXL) — One man is dead after being struck by a car early Monday morning, the Sacramento Police Department said. According to the police department, officers responded to a report of a person laying on Fruitridge Road around 3:30 a.m. Officers found an adult man with serious...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Thousands expected for Hells Angels funeral in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Thousands of people are expected to ride into Stockton this weekend for Sonny Barger’s funeral service, one of the founding members of the Hells Angels Oakland Chapter.  Barger passed away in June from cancer. The owner of the speedway where Barger’s memorial is happening this weekend says there has been extensive […]
STOCKTON, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Felon arrested with gun in Atwater, police say

ATWATER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after he was found with a gun inside of a vehicle parked the wrong way on a street last week, according to the Atwater Police Department. Around 9:00 p.m. Friday, officers said they found a car that belonged to a man who was wanted on a warrant […]
ATWATER, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Field#Accident#State Route 120
FOX40

Man killed in Stockton shooting

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — On Tuesday morning the Stockton Police Department said they were dispatched to the 1900 block of Sikh Temple Street for reports of a shooting. Police said that when officers arrived on scene at 12:44 a.m. they found one man, who appeared to have been shot, inside of a vehicle. The man […]
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Police still seek answers in killing of Jaylen Malone, 19 of Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. — Authorities are offering $10,000 to anyone who can provide information that lands an arrest in the killing of Jaylen Malone, 19 of Stockton. Malone was killed Aug. 4 at Morada Lane and Maranatha Drive. Police said Malone and two juveniles were driving east along Morada Lane when someone shot multiple times at their white Dodge Charger.
STOCKTON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTVU FOX 2

3 siblings hospitalized after getting hit walking home from school

ANTIOCH, Calif. - Three siblings remain in the hospital after getting hit and thrown by a car involved in a crash, as they walked home from school in Antioch Friday afternoon. The victims -- two brothers and a sister -- are all 12 years old and part of a blended family, according to the victim’s aunt. They were two blocks from their home when cars collided along Sycamore Drive sending one of the cars into the children on the sidewalk.
ANTIOCH, CA
YourCentralValley.com

This man is wanted for kidnapping, Merced police say

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 25-year-old man is wanted for kidnapping, false imprisonment, auto theft, possession of stolen property, and felony evading, according to the Merced Police Department.    Police say on July 28 around 11:34 p.m. officers spotted a stolen vehicle in the area of 8th and T St. Officers say they tried to stop […]
MERCED, CA
pajaronian.com

Robbery suspects caught after chase ends on Highway 17

CENTRAL COAST—A man and a woman were arrested Saturday night following a brazen string of robberies of several CVS stores in multiple counties. Lt. Patrick Dimick of the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office said Coryeon Wyatt, 18, and Keoinjhanie Russell, 21—both of San Jose—were caught off of Highway 17 in Santa Cruz following a high speed chase with several law agencies.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

35 pounds of meth, thousands in cash recovered in San Jose; 3 arrested

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Three people were arrested for possessing firearms after serving a search warrant that led to a drug bust on Tuesday, San Jose Police Department Assistant Chief Paul Joseph announced on Twitter. Police recovered 35 pounds of methamphetamine, five handguns, thousands in cash, burglary tools and other stolen property. Two of […]
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Elk Grove police looking for stolen vehicle suspect who ran into neighborhood

ELK GROVE – A search is on in an Elk Grove neighborhood for a suspect who ran from a stolen vehicle late Wednesday morning. The scene is near Iris Meadow Way and Wil Sienna Court. Elk Grove police say officers are in the area and a perimeter has been set up. Officers note that the school in the area, Helen Carr Castello Elementary, is safe and is not affected by the situation. School staff have placed the school on a precautionary lockdown. The suspect is believed to be possibly in a home. Flashbangs have already been deployed, police say. 
ELK GROVE, CA
ABC10

Man killed during overnight shooting in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif — A man is dead after a shooting in Stockton on Tuesday, according to the Stockton Police Department. Stockton police said that around 12:44 a.m. its officers responded to reports of a shooting near the 1900 block of Sikh Temple Street. The shooting happened near the Gurdwara...
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
35K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento local news

 https://www.abc10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy