sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Ceres Man Killed in Motorcycle Accident on Highway 99 in Fresno
On September 16, 2022, a man from Ceres was killed in a motorcycle collision in Fresno, according to the California Highway Patrol. The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. on southbound State Route 99 near Shaw Avenue, officials reported. Details on the Motorcycle Collision in Fresno That Killed a Ceres Man.
1 of 3 kids critically injured in Antioch crash to be removed from life support
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — One of the three children who were critically injured in a car crash in Antioch on Friday will be removed from life support on Thursday after it was determined his condition will not improve, KRON4 confirmed. The three children, who are all 12 years old and part of what family members […]
L.A. Weekly
Man Dies in Motorcycle Collision on M Street [Merced County, CA]
Motorcyclist Killed in Traffic Accident on 25th Street. The accident happened at about 4:00 p.m. in the area along M Street and 25th Street. According to the reports, the motorcycles was riding down the road when he was fatally struck by a van. The impact of the collision left him with critical injuries.
L.A. Weekly
Gabriel Martinez Fatally Struck in Hit-and-Run on State Route 26 [Stockton, CA]
20-Year-Old Man Killed in Hit-and-Run Collision near Pinasco Road. The incident occurred around 4:37 a.m., near Pinasco Road. According to reports, police located the victim with injuries consistent with being hit by a vehicle. Due to the extent of his condition, medics pronounced him dead at the scene. Family members...
Fox40
Man killed in early morning Stockton hit-and-run
SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTXL) — One man is dead after being struck by a car early Monday morning, the Sacramento Police Department said. According to the police department, officers responded to a report of a person laying on Fruitridge Road around 3:30 a.m. Officers found an adult man with serious...
Thousands expected for Hells Angels funeral in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Thousands of people are expected to ride into Stockton this weekend for Sonny Barger’s funeral service, one of the founding members of the Hells Angels Oakland Chapter. Barger passed away in June from cancer. The owner of the speedway where Barger’s memorial is happening this weekend says there has been extensive […]
Paradise Post
One of three 12-year-olds hit by car in Antioch to be taken off life support, relative says
ANTIOCH — A 12-year-old boy who was one of three middle schoolers from the same family injured last week when hit by a car will be taken off life support, according to a family member. The boy and two other 12-year-olds were hit by a driver Friday as they...
Felon arrested with gun in Atwater, police say
ATWATER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after he was found with a gun inside of a vehicle parked the wrong way on a street last week, according to the Atwater Police Department. Around 9:00 p.m. Friday, officers said they found a car that belonged to a man who was wanted on a warrant […]
'Jugging' | Stockton woman followed from bank and then robbed
STOCKTON, Calif. — A Stockton woman became the latest victim of a crime called "Jugging." That's when someone follows another person to the bank, ATM or store and then robs them. "It happened so quick you could not only be robbed, you could mugged, you could be raped," the...
Man killed in Stockton shooting
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — On Tuesday morning the Stockton Police Department said they were dispatched to the 1900 block of Sikh Temple Street for reports of a shooting. Police said that when officers arrived on scene at 12:44 a.m. they found one man, who appeared to have been shot, inside of a vehicle. The man […]
Witness on 'heartbreaking' aftermath after 3 Antioch children hit by speeding car
The family says if the son with most severe injuries is able to survive, he will likely be paralyzed from the neck down and need a ventilator for the rest of his life. Here's how you can help:
Police still seek answers in killing of Jaylen Malone, 19 of Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. — Authorities are offering $10,000 to anyone who can provide information that lands an arrest in the killing of Jaylen Malone, 19 of Stockton. Malone was killed Aug. 4 at Morada Lane and Maranatha Drive. Police said Malone and two juveniles were driving east along Morada Lane when someone shot multiple times at their white Dodge Charger.
KTVU FOX 2
3 siblings hospitalized after getting hit walking home from school
ANTIOCH, Calif. - Three siblings remain in the hospital after getting hit and thrown by a car involved in a crash, as they walked home from school in Antioch Friday afternoon. The victims -- two brothers and a sister -- are all 12 years old and part of a blended family, according to the victim’s aunt. They were two blocks from their home when cars collided along Sycamore Drive sending one of the cars into the children on the sidewalk.
This man is wanted for kidnapping, Merced police say
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 25-year-old man is wanted for kidnapping, false imprisonment, auto theft, possession of stolen property, and felony evading, according to the Merced Police Department. Police say on July 28 around 11:34 p.m. officers spotted a stolen vehicle in the area of 8th and T St. Officers say they tried to stop […]
Woman arrested for stealing $5,000 of goods from Antioch charter school
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was arrested for stealing from an Antioch school on Tuesday, the Antioch Police Department (APD) said on Facebook. Police said the woman stole $5,000 of goods from Rocketship Delta Prep. Police received a call from school staff Tuesday morning that the school, located at 1700 Cavallo Road, had been […]
pajaronian.com
Robbery suspects caught after chase ends on Highway 17
CENTRAL COAST—A man and a woman were arrested Saturday night following a brazen string of robberies of several CVS stores in multiple counties. Lt. Patrick Dimick of the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office said Coryeon Wyatt, 18, and Keoinjhanie Russell, 21—both of San Jose—were caught off of Highway 17 in Santa Cruz following a high speed chase with several law agencies.
35 pounds of meth, thousands in cash recovered in San Jose; 3 arrested
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Three people were arrested for possessing firearms after serving a search warrant that led to a drug bust on Tuesday, San Jose Police Department Assistant Chief Paul Joseph announced on Twitter. Police recovered 35 pounds of methamphetamine, five handguns, thousands in cash, burglary tools and other stolen property. Two of […]
Elk Grove police looking for stolen vehicle suspect who ran into neighborhood
ELK GROVE – A search is on in an Elk Grove neighborhood for a suspect who ran from a stolen vehicle late Wednesday morning. The scene is near Iris Meadow Way and Wil Sienna Court. Elk Grove police say officers are in the area and a perimeter has been set up. Officers note that the school in the area, Helen Carr Castello Elementary, is safe and is not affected by the situation. School staff have placed the school on a precautionary lockdown. The suspect is believed to be possibly in a home. Flashbangs have already been deployed, police say.
Brentwood police urge caution after woman robbed in broad daylight outside bank
BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — Brentwood police have cautioned people to “please remain vigilant at all times” after a woman was robbed outside of a bank Monday afternoon. According to a social media post from the City of Brentwood Police Department, officers responded to a Bank of America located at 6261 Lone Tree Way just before […]
Man killed during overnight shooting in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif — A man is dead after a shooting in Stockton on Tuesday, according to the Stockton Police Department. Stockton police said that around 12:44 a.m. its officers responded to reports of a shooting near the 1900 block of Sikh Temple Street. The shooting happened near the Gurdwara...
