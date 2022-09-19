PITTSBURGH — Our beautiful weekend now comes to an end with clouds increasing overnight. We are likely dry until after the morning commute on Monday with rain showers and a leftover storm arriving through mid-morning and then exiting just after lunch. A few leftover showers will be very spotty in nature through the evening Monday. We then dry out for Tuesday before our next system is here late Wednesday to bring showers back to the area. Rain showers will linger into Thursday with temperatures plummeting into the 60s for highs for the first few days of Fall.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO