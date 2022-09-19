ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

First Alert Weather: Severe storms possible Wednesday evening

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's a First Alert Weather day so download the weather app and secure or cover your outdoor items. There will be a quick round of showers and even a stray thunderstorm late morning and early afternoon before we get a break with sunshine. That will allow for a big warm-up with highs above normal in the mid-80s. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosIt's the last full day of summer and it's certainly going to feel like it. This evening a cold front will pass bringing strong to severe storms and heavy downpours....
Rain showers return Monday

PITTSBURGH — Our beautiful weekend now comes to an end with clouds increasing overnight. We are likely dry until after the morning commute on Monday with rain showers and a leftover storm arriving through mid-morning and then exiting just after lunch. A few leftover showers will be very spotty in nature through the evening Monday. We then dry out for Tuesday before our next system is here late Wednesday to bring showers back to the area. Rain showers will linger into Thursday with temperatures plummeting into the 60s for highs for the first few days of Fall.
When Fall Leaves Will Peak In Washington PA And Where Best To See Them

Wondering when the color of fall leaves will peak in 2022 near the Greater Washington County Pennsylvania area and where best to see them?. David Angotti can tell you. He is a statistical expert and the co-founder of the site SmokyMountains.com. His love for weather, travel, technology, and the autumn season led him to begin developing a nationwide fall leaf map in 2013 after one Smoky Mountains visitor too many inquired with him when the leaves would be at their fall best.
Water main break shuts down intersection in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A water main break shut down the intersection of Woods Run Avenue and Brighton Road in Pittsburgh’s Brighton Heights neighborhood early Wednesday morning. The break left water filling the road. Police on scene said the intersection may not reopen until sometime after 7 a.m. or 8...
Natural gas leak reported in Pittsburgh's Oakland neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — Gas crews were responding to a reported natural gas leak in Pittsburgh's Oakland neighborhood on Monday. See the video from Sky 4: Click the video player above. Sky 4 video showed fire trucks and Peoples Gas vehicles at the scene, near UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital. The initial call...
Evans City Crash Snarls Morning Commute

One person was injured in a crash Wednesday morning in Evans City. The two vehicle accident happened just after 5 a.m. in the 600 block of East Main Street—which is about a quarter-mile east from the downtown area. Details on the crash are sketchy at the moment, but crews...
Fire rips through home in West View

WEST VIEW, Pa. — A fire ripped through a home along Highland Avenue Wednesday night in West View. “The flames were coming out almost to the telephone pole. I mean, they shot out,” said neighbor Joan Kryl. The West View fire chief said the fire started on the...
Tree comes down, blocking road in Upper St Clair

UPPER SAINT CLAIR, Pa. — A tree fell, blocking a road in Upper Saint Clair on Wednesday morning. The tree came down early Wednesday morning on Giant Oaks Drive. It brought down part of a pole and wires with it. No injuries were reported. Crews were working to remove...
Logans Ferry Road in Plum anticipated to reopen Friday

Thousands of drivers who regularly use Logans Ferry Road in Plum have another reason to look forward to Friday. The stretch of Logans Ferry between Entrance Drive and Columbia Road, near New Kensington, which has been closed since Aug. 2, is anticipated to reopen Friday, PennDOT spokesman Steve Cowan said Monday.
Pittsburgh police searching for missing woman

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are searching for a missing woman. According to a social media post from police, 27-year-old Calya Combs was last seen Wednesday morning at her home in Marshall-Shadeland. Combs is 5′1″ and weighs 200 pounds. She has brown eyes, and her hair is half black and...
Road work start in Penn Hills pushed to next week

The start of a closure on Verona Road at Second Avenue in Penn Hills was moved to accommodate the contractor’s schedule, according to Allegheny County’s Department of Public Works. The intersection will now close starting at 9 a.m. Sept. 26. The closure, which is expected to end in October, is required for reconstruction of the intersection.
Ask Kelly: How do recycling plants sort everything out?

PITTSBURGH — This week's "Ask Kelly" segment has us putting on our hard hats to learn more about local recycling. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 viewer Dave Wright asked, "What happens at recycling plants? All of our recyclables get put into one container. Cardboard, cans, plastics, bottles, all go into the same container. So how do they get sorted at the recycling plants?"
What Are The Secrets to Scoring a Reservation at Pittsburgh’s Busiest Restaurants?

If you’ve ever tried to get a Saturday night reservation at DiAnoia’s Eatery or Pusadee’s Garden, you know that it can sometimes feel impossible (and you just know that the newly opened Parlor Dim Sum is going to be a tough seat to get once they start taking reservations). To try to get a leg up, I found out exactly when some of these spots open their books – and when to get those reservations made.
