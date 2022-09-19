ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heber City, UT

Locations announced for Rexburg, Heber Valley LDS temples

By The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints news release
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 2 days ago

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced the groundbreaking date for the Heber Valley Utah Temple. The ceremony will be held Saturday, October 8, 2022. Elder Kevin R. Duncan , Temple Department executive director, will preside over the event.

A rendering of the exterior of the temple has also been released.

The temple will be built on a 17.9-acre site located southeast of 1400 East Center Street in Heber City, Utah. Plans call for a three-story temple of approximately 88,000 square feet.

In addition to the temple in Heber City, other temples in Utah announced, under construction, renovation or in operation are the following: the Bountiful, Brigham City, Cedar City, Deseret Peak, Draper, Ephraim, Jordan River, Layton, Lindon, Logan, Manti, Monticello, Mount Timpanogos, Ogden, Oquirrh Mountain, Orem, Payson, Provo City Center, Provo, Red Cliffs, Salt Lake, Saratoga Springs, Smithfield, St. George, Syracuse, Taylorsville and Vernal Utah Temples.

There are 2.2 million members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Utah, the Church’s world headquarters, approximately two-thirds of the state’s population of 3.5 million people.

The Heber Valley Temple was announced during the October 2021 general conference by Church President Russell M. Nelson.

Attendance at the groundbreaking ceremony will be by invitation only. Additional details will be provided.

Teton River Idaho Temple Site

The Teton River Idaho Temple will be built on a 16.6-acre site located northwest of Second East 2000 North in Rexburg, Idaho. Plans call for a three-story temple of approximately 130,000 square feet. This will be the city’s second temple after the Rexburg Idaho Temple. Rexburg is home to Brigham Young University–Idaho.

The Teton River Idaho Temple was first announced by President Nelson during the October 2021 general conference.

Idaho is home to more than 470,000 Latter-day Saints in more than 1,200 congregations. The Teton River Idaho Temple will join eight other temples in operation, under construction or announced in the state of Idaho. Those temples are in Boise, Burley, Idaho Falls, Meridian, Montpelier, Pocatello, Rexburg and Twin Falls.

Latter-day Saints consider temples the house of the Lord and the most sacred places of worship on earth. Temples differ from the Church’s meetinghouses (chapels). All are welcome to attend Sunday worship services and other weekday activities at local meetinghouses. The primary purpose of temples is for faithful members of the Church of Jesus Christ to participate in sacred ceremonies, such as marriages, which unite families forever, and proxy baptisms on behalf of deceased ancestors who did not have the opportunity to be baptized while living.

Herald-Journal

Jessica Johnson and Merrick Fonnesbeck

Jessica Leigh Johnson and Merrick Bruce Fonnesbeck are pleased to announce their marriage on September 24, 2022 in the Ogden, Utah LDS Temple. Friends and family are invited to attend a reception that evening in their honor from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Brigham Academy Center 58 North Main Street Brigham City, Utah.
OGDEN, UT
ABC4

A Wet and Wild Wednesday in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (ABC4) – Utah is getting a full wash from Mother Nature today as storms that began appearing early this morning in the southeastern part of our state have been making their way north and west to give us a complete cover. A Flood Watch was issued last night that covered the […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Another earthquake hits Utah, near Magna

MAGNA, Utah — Another earthquake hit Utah on Tuesday, following one in Box Elder County and another near St. George Monday. Today’s quake registered around 2:58 p.m. It was located 2.8 miles northeast of Magna and around nine miles west of SLC. The magnitude was measured at 2.7,...
MAGNA, UT
ABC4

Provo church vandalized in alleged burglary

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – Provo Police are asking for information after a Methodist Church in Provo was damaged in a burglary call. On Monday, Sept. 19, Provo Police responded to a burglary at the Talateu Maae Kahau Tongan United Methodist Church at 1044 North Geneva Road. Officers say they found multiple broken windows and damaged […]
PROVO, UT
utahstories.com

The Secret of Utah’s Top 3 Old-School Restaurants

Older restaurants seem to have a certain appeal, and Millennials continue to visit these timeless businesses again and again. After asking individuals from this generation what attracts them to these establishments, I received the same responses: These places provide a unique atmosphere and quality menu items that make them stand out from their competitors. Top that all off with some rich history and great service, and you have a restaurant worth returning to.
UTAH STATE
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, Blackfoot shuffle in new HS FB media poll

Among other developments in the latest high school football media poll, Blackfoot and Pocatello both fell in Class 4A following both clubs’ losses last weekend. Elsewhere in the poll, West Side stays atop the Class 2A rankings, and Aberdeen stayed at No. 5 in the same classification. Here is the full poll. CLASS 5A ...
POCATELLO, ID
ABC 4

Looking for 3 new foodie places to try out in Utah

Today on GTU, Courtney Otis brings food from Under Wraps Sushi, Maize tacos, and Ruby Snap Cookies. Under wraps is the first sushi restaurant in Pleasant Grove, Utah. This locally owned red tried to live by Japanese traditional cooking and uses very fresh ingredients. Instagram: @underwrapssushi. Maize Tacos is a...
PLEASANT GROVE, UT
herrimantelegraph.org

The Salt Lake Serial Killer

When most people think of murder or violent crime, their first thought isn’t the “safe” and “friendly” state of Utah. Unfortunately, here in Utah, crime is much more common than we realize. Recently, there has been a series of murders in downtown Salt Lake City. These murders, mainly targetting people known as shadow people, are going unnoticed and ignored by the press and society as a whole.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
