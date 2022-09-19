Locations announced for Rexburg, Heber Valley LDS temples

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced the groundbreaking date for the Heber Valley Utah Temple. The ceremony will be held Saturday, October 8, 2022. Elder Kevin R. Duncan , Temple Department executive director, will preside over the event.

A rendering of the exterior of the temple has also been released.

The temple will be built on a 17.9-acre site located southeast of 1400 East Center Street in Heber City, Utah. Plans call for a three-story temple of approximately 88,000 square feet.

In addition to the temple in Heber City, other temples in Utah announced, under construction, renovation or in operation are the following: the Bountiful, Brigham City, Cedar City, Deseret Peak, Draper, Ephraim, Jordan River, Layton, Lindon, Logan, Manti, Monticello, Mount Timpanogos, Ogden, Oquirrh Mountain, Orem, Payson, Provo City Center, Provo, Red Cliffs, Salt Lake, Saratoga Springs, Smithfield, St. George, Syracuse, Taylorsville and Vernal Utah Temples.

There are 2.2 million members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Utah, the Church’s world headquarters, approximately two-thirds of the state’s population of 3.5 million people.

The Heber Valley Temple was announced during the October 2021 general conference by Church President Russell M. Nelson.

Attendance at the groundbreaking ceremony will be by invitation only. Additional details will be provided.

Teton River Idaho Temple Site

The Teton River Idaho Temple will be built on a 16.6-acre site located northwest of Second East 2000 North in Rexburg, Idaho. Plans call for a three-story temple of approximately 130,000 square feet. This will be the city’s second temple after the Rexburg Idaho Temple. Rexburg is home to Brigham Young University–Idaho.

The Teton River Idaho Temple was first announced by President Nelson during the October 2021 general conference.

Idaho is home to more than 470,000 Latter-day Saints in more than 1,200 congregations. The Teton River Idaho Temple will join eight other temples in operation, under construction or announced in the state of Idaho. Those temples are in Boise, Burley, Idaho Falls, Meridian, Montpelier, Pocatello, Rexburg and Twin Falls.

Latter-day Saints consider temples the house of the Lord and the most sacred places of worship on earth. Temples differ from the Church’s meetinghouses (chapels). All are welcome to attend Sunday worship services and other weekday activities at local meetinghouses. The primary purpose of temples is for faithful members of the Church of Jesus Christ to participate in sacred ceremonies, such as marriages, which unite families forever, and proxy baptisms on behalf of deceased ancestors who did not have the opportunity to be baptized while living.