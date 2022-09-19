Read full article on original website
House of the Dragon: Did Viserys die?
Is Viserys dead? HBO’s new fantasy series House of the Dragon has taken Game of Thrones fans back in time, to before Robert’s Rebellion and the fall of the Targaryens. It’s a time when the blood of old Valyria is strong, and the House Targaryen’s grip on the Iron Throne seems unbreakable.
New ‘House of the Dragon’ Trailer Welcomes Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke to Westeros
With HBO’s House of the Dragon, we know that we are soon headed for a dance like no other, the dance of dragons as it would be known. However, before getting there, we were treated to a royal wedding that went down in typical George R. R. Martin style, leading to a rather rushed conclusion. In episode 5 titled We Light The Way, King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine) sails to High Tide, the new seat of House Velaryon to broker a marriage between the two old Valyrian houses. Despite his trip taking a toll on his health, the marriage is agreed upon by Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steven Toussaint) to have their two children, Princes Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) and Ser Laenor (Theo Nate), wed. The introduction event at the Red Keep was no small affair, with various subplots simmering beneath the surface. It would, however, explode with the most unlikely of characters when Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) lunges for Ser Joffrey (Solly McLeod), Laenor’s lover, and beats him to death before all the guests.
House of the Dragon Star Addresses Major Changes Ahead for Criston Cole
Through the first four and a half episodes of House of the Dragon, the noble knight known as Ser Criston Cole became a major favorite amongst the show's fans. The loyal member of the Kingsguard and sworn protector of Rhaenyra won over the hearts of viewers with his big heart and admirable behavior. Criston's story took a massive turn in the fifth episode, however, and fans are already feeling very differently about him. According to star Fabien Frankel, the journey for Cole is just getting started.
Is ‘Jeepers Creeper: Reborn’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
No one asked for a fourth Jeepers Creepers movie, but you’re getting one anyhow, with Jeepers Creepers: Reborn, coming to theaters via a limited Fathom release today. The new horror movie, directed by Timo Vuorensola, is not technically a sequel to the first three Jeepers Creepers film, but instead serves as a standalone separate from Victor Salva’s original trilogy, and is intended as a reboot for the franchise. Sadly, no Justin Long, but this new movie will star Sydney Craven, Imran Adams, Peter Brooke, Ocean Navarro, Matt Barkley, Alexander Halsall, Jodie McMullen, Georgia Goodman, and Jarreau Benjamin.
Adult Swim Classics Will be Removed From HBO Max Soon
HBO Max has been breaking many hearts this year following the Warner Bros merger with Discovery, as many animated series have been stricken from the streaming service, as well as from Cartoon Network in their entirety. While Adult Swim was considered safe thanks to its success, it seems that not every series from the popular programming block will remain on the streaming service. With creators behind the pulled series recently sharing their thoughts, it has yet to be seen how many other shows might be pulled from HBO and Adult Swim moving forward.
Interview With the Vampire Review: AMC's Bloody, Campy Anne Rice Adaptation Goes Grandly Over the Top
I’ll say one thing about AMC’s new take on Interview With the Vampire: It’s not subtle. But then again, no one is looking for a timid Anne Rice adaptation, are they? Rice’s bestselling Gothic vampire novels unabashedly revel in sex, blood and passion, and this Vampire series — premiering Sunday, Oct. 2 at 10/9c; I’ve seen the first three episodes — certainly delivers those things in spades. It’s grandly melodramatic and genuinely unsettling with a sumptuous visual style, but the melodrama does tip over into the absurd at times. Some will fall in love with this adaptation, I think… and...
The 28 best shows on Amazon Prime Video to watch right now
The best shows on Amazon Prime Video are all here with our picks of the top TV series available to stream
Did She-Hulk Just Tease a Major Marvel Villain's Return?
She-Hulk Episode 6 may have delivered our first real tease that a major Marvel villain is about to make a return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Even though She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has been a lighthearted romp through superhero-flavored courtroom drama, there has been a nefarious shadow hovering over Jennifer Walters – even if she hasn't yet had the time and superhero experience to see it. At the end of She-Hulk Episode 6, the threat to Jen becomes all too clear, as an entire organization seems bent on getting a bit of her Hulk blood.
Chicago Med fans furious after star’s surprise exit during season 8 premiere and blast show’s ‘abrupt cast changes’
CHICAGO Med fans have been left heartbroken after a fan-favorite cast member made a surprise exit during the season 8 premiere. Viewers are furious as the star had not been on the show for long, making the departure feel “abrupt.”. During Wednesday’s season 8 premiere of Chicago Med, fans...
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, September 22
Reacher hasn't been this high on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Shows and Movies list since Amazon began making this information public back in July. The crime drama starring Alan Ritchson is No. 2, right behind The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, which enters its twentieth day on top. Reacher moves up because The Boys slid all the way to No. 6, the first time it's slid out of the top 5. With no major new Prime Video shows or movies this weekend, I don't expect the top 10 to change much until next weekend, when the music-based crime drama series Jungle and the horror-comedy film My Best Friend's Exorcism have a chance to shake things up.
Avengers: The Kang Dynasty Drops Major Update About Upcoming Film
Work on Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is about to start in earnest, with Jeff Loveness set to start writing the script to the next Avengers team-up sooner than expected. The Rick & Morty alumnus was tapped to pen the script earlier this month and now, a new report suggests he'll start scripting the blockbuster in two weeks.
House of the Dragon Is About to Introduce a Whole New Set of Pivotal Characters in Game of Thrones History
House of the Dragon Episode 6 will mark a milestone moment in the series, as we will see a significant time jump occur in the story, complete with some major characters in the series being recast with new (older) actors. However, as House of the Dragon takes a leap forward in time there will also be a whole new set of characters that the series introduces.
Marvel's Avengers Adding New Comics-Inspired Black Widow Outfit
Marvel's Avengers has revealed a new outfit for Black Widow based on a more recent design from the comics. The outfit in question first appeared in the 2020 Black Widow series from Marvel. That issue was penciled by Elena Casagrande and Rafael De Latorre and written by Kelly Thompson. It's interesting to see such a recent costume added to the game, but it stands out from many of the other Black Widow designs in the game, making it a smart addition. The costume is set to arrive in the game's Marketplace on September 22nd, so fans won't have to wait long to snag it!
Xbox Game Pass Finally Gets Former PS5 Exclusive
A game that has been exclusive to PlayStation 5 for over a year has finally made its way to Xbox Game Pass. While Game Pass subscribers have gotten used to seeing all first-party titles from Xbox arrive right away on the subscription platform, one of the biggest releases of the past year from Microsoft has instead been stranded on PS5 and PC since last September. Luckily, with that exclusivity deal now up, the game in question is free to come to Xbox, and by proxy, Game Pass.
Survivor 43 Premiere Episode Recap: Not Here To Make Friends
Boom! We’re back, baby! Survivor has entered its 43rd (!!!) season and I for one cannot be any more excited. Season 43 premiered with a two-hour long episode yesterday that did not give us the typical “two hours = two exits” format. Instead, the time was spent on the characters – or should I say […] The post Survivor 43 Premiere Episode Recap: Not Here To Make Friends appeared first on Reality Tea.
New Black Adam Trailer Includes Justice League and Harley Quinn
A new Black Adam trailer included the Justice League and Harley Quinn. A voice over from Viola Davis' Amanda Waller lays out the chessboard of the DC Universe. There are heroes like Wonder Woman and Superman alongside villains characterized by Harley. In a fun nod, most of these heroes are played by the actors that brought the roles to life in previous DC projects. However, the trailer has since been edited to remove Steppenwolf, the villain of the original version of Justice League. And the company made a point to not show Superman's face. (Add more fuel to that Henry Cavill fire without even trying?) Seeing everything try to converge in this new DC Universe under Warner Bros. Discovery is a journey. Besides Waller's presence, fans have no idea what or who else will pop up in Black Adam. Yes, the Justice Society of America will be in tow. But, a lot of viewers are hoping for the big showdown with The Man of Steel that has been teased by everyone involved for years now. Check out the new trailer down below.
A New Stephen King Adaption Will Be Making Its Way to Your TV Next Month
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. For almost 50 years, Stephen King's novels have been adapted into films and TV shows. It all started back in 1976 with the movie adaptation of Carrie and most recently Stephen King's novel "Firestarter" had a second theatrical release (the first one was released in 1984).
Naruto Cosplay Taps Into Jiraiya's Sage Mode
Naruto has introduced fans to many cool characters, transformations, and fights over the course of its long run, and one awesome cosplay is reminding fans just how cool Jiraiya was by tapping into his Sage Mode! Masashi Kishimoto's original franchise is now celebrating the 20th Anniversary of the anime adaptation, and looking back on the anime's biggest moments makes it hard to deny why the franchise continues to have a large impact on fans all over the world. This is especially true because of all of the standout fights over the course of the series like Jiraiya's memorable bout with Pain.
Every New Movie and TV Show Coming to Netflix This Week (September 19)
A new week has officially begun, and that means new titles are making their way to Netflix. The streaming service often packs its weeks with new content and this week is no different. On Monday, Netflix kicked things off by releasing the third season of popular family series Go Dog Go, and that's just the beginning of the streamer's plans over the next seven days.
Super Mario Bros. Movie Teaser Trailer Reveal Date Announced
The first teaser trailer for the upcoming Super Mario Bros. movie finally has a reveal date. Last year, Nintendo announced that actors and actresses such as Chris Pring, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black, and Seth Rogen would end up appearing in the upcoming Mario film. And while we have yet to see any actual footage from the highly-anticipated 2023 animated movie, this will now be changing in just a couple of short weeks.
