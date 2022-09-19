ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxbaltimore.com

What happens next in case of Adnan Syed?

At just 17 years old Adnan Syed was sentenced to life in prison, convicted for the murder of his ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee. Decades later at the age of 41, his conviction was vacated. The Baltimore City State's Attorney’s Office filed the motion to vacate last week after two alternate...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
foxbaltimore.com

Ringleader of criminal enterprise convicted, targeted Hispanics in offenses

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 20-year-old man was convicted on charges related to a home invasion and carjacking criminal enterprise that operated in Baltimore City and County, Monday. Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh announced the conviction of ringleader, Jaylen Skinner. Two additional defendants, Tommy Graham, 19, and Daquan Hart,...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Mt. Airy Police Chief: 'Domestic history' preceded home-made bomb found in Carney

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Mount Airy Police Chief Doug Reitz discussed this week's bomb threat in Baltimore County with Patrice Sanders on FOX45 Morning News. A man from Carroll County is accused of creating a home-made bomb that could be detonated remotely. This device caused the evaluation of an elementary and middle school in Carney.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Experts weighs in on the newest developments in the Adnan Syed case

A Baltimore judge on Monday ordered the release of Adnan Syed after overturning Syed's conviction for the 1999 murder of high school student Hae Min Lee - a case that was chronicled in the hit podcast "Serial". Sean Kennedy with the Maryland Public Institute joined FOX 45 News to weigh...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Frosh
Person
Marilyn Mosby
foxbaltimore.com

Police identify east Baltimore homicide victim

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have released the name of the person killed on Monday:. Terry Gordon was killed on September 19, 2022, in the 1600 block of North Wolfe Street. So far this year, there have been 254 homicides in the city of Baltimore, compared to 248...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dna Test#Murder#Serial#Violent Crime#Justice
foxbaltimore.com

BPD reviewing high speed pursuit, as standard procedure

WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — The Baltimore Police Department confirmed a high speed pursuit that spanned three interstates and two jurisdictions is under review, as part of standard procedure. Three juveniles were arrested following the pursuit that began in southeast Baltimore and ended on I-83N, just north of the I-695...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

$80,000 added to reward for tips in killing of ATM worker

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Family and friends of Kenneth Gerstley have added $80,000 to the reward for information leading to the arrest can indictment of the people responsible for his death. Including the reward from Metro Crime Stoppers, the total reward now stands at $88,000. "He was innocently doing his...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Cecil County student accused of selling marijuana edibles to classmates

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Cecil County student was arrested Monday after deputies say she was caught selling marijuana edibles to other students. According to Cecil County Sheriff's Office, at about 9:30 Monday morning, school administrators at North East High school notified a school resource deputy at the school of a drug violation.
CECIL COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
foxbaltimore.com

Man shot dead found in vehicle fire

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say a man was found shot to death in a burning vehicle. Baltimore City Firefighters extinguished a vehicle fire in the 4300 block of Windsor Mill Road late Wednesday night. Upon entry to the vehicle, fire personnel located the body of a 39-year-old...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy