Florida State

Florida Angel Mom Featured In Gov. Ron DeSantis’ New Campaign Ad

By Local News Desk
 2 days ago
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ re-election campaign announced today the latest television and digital advertisement supporting Governor DeSantis being aired by the Republican Party of Florida entitled “Protecting Florida.”

The 60-second ad is running statewide and features the story of Kiyan Michael, whose son died in a tragic car accident after being hit by a twice-deported illegal immigrant, and features appreciation for Governor DeSantis’ immigration policies and his work to protect Floridians.

“When our middle son, Brandon, left to go to work, he was only 21 years old, and the last words I said to him is, ‘I love you’,” said Kiyan Michael. “And a twice-deported illegal ran into him and hit him so hard that he caused Brandon’s car to flip, and he killed him.”

In the news: FWC To Host Florida State Fish Art Contest

Steps that Gov. DeSantis has taken to combat illegal immigration in the state of Florida include:

  • In 2021, the Governor deployed state law enforcement to help secure the southern border, becoming the first state to answer Texas and Arizona’s call for assistance.
  • Governor DeSantis delivered on his promise to relocate illegal immigrants to places that claim to welcome illegal immigrants.
  • Governor DeSantis banned sanctuary cities in the state of Florida and requires state and local governments to cooperate with federal immigration enforcement.
  • First Lady Casey DeSantis launched a statewide campaign to inform the public of the dangers of fentanyl and is educating youth on the life-altering effects of drug use through her The Facts. Your Future. initiative. This initiative reinvents how substance abuse is taught in schools from “Just say no to drugs” to “Just say no to drugs, and here’s why.”
  • Governor DeSantis increased the sentence for trafficking fentanyl and added methamphetamine to the list of drugs eligible for life in prison for those who sell them and cause the loss of a life.

The ad tells the story of Kiyan Michael, whose son was killed by a twice-deported illegal immigrant, watch below:

Comments / 130

Carmen Y Cruz
2d ago

Why did he not put the parents of the children that were killed with an AR-15 at these SCHOOLS shooting. What about those women that could not get an abortion and they passed away etc.Stay informed. Vote Blue

Reply(11)
81
Linda Booker
2d ago

DeSantis has no shame! Once again using people of color for an ad when DeSantis has showed people of color what he thinks about them. Remember DeSantis you made it hard for people of color to vote, but you want to used them for your advantage.

Reply(44)
96
Alesia Echols
2d ago

Disgusting! He won’t do anything about gun control that kills more kids than any other cause of death . But he’s going to weaponize illegal immigrants to get votes . No disrespect to her for losing her son but car accidents happen everyday.

Reply(3)
51
First Coast News

Jacksonville mayor attacks liberals on Twitter, sides with Gov. DeSantis over Martha's Vineyard flights

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A series of tweets from Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry appeared to offer his support to Gov. Ron DeSantis regarding the Martha's Vineyard flights. Curry stated that DeSantis was right for protecting Florida from open borders, possibly referencing the recent flights full of migrants that were flown out on two planes to Martha's Vineyard as part of what DeSantis called the state's relocation program.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
