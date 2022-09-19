Florida Angel Mom Featured In Gov. Ron DeSantis’ New Campaign Ad

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ re-election campaign announced today the latest television and digital advertisement supporting Governor DeSantis being aired by the Republican Party of Florida entitled “Protecting Florida.”

The 60-second ad is running statewide and features the story of Kiyan Michael, whose son died in a tragic car accident after being hit by a twice-deported illegal immigrant, and features appreciation for Governor DeSantis’ immigration policies and his work to protect Floridians.

“When our middle son, Brandon, left to go to work, he was only 21 years old, and the last words I said to him is, ‘I love you’,” said Kiyan Michael. “And a twice-deported illegal ran into him and hit him so hard that he caused Brandon’s car to flip, and he killed him.”

Steps that Gov. DeSantis has taken to combat illegal immigration in the state of Florida include:

In 2021, the Governor deployed state law enforcement to help secure the southern border, becoming the first state to answer Texas and Arizona’s call for assistance.

Governor DeSantis delivered on his promise to relocate illegal immigrants to places that claim to welcome illegal immigrants.

Governor DeSantis banned sanctuary cities in the state of Florida and requires state and local governments to cooperate with federal immigration enforcement.

First Lady Casey DeSantis launched a statewide campaign to inform the public of the dangers of fentanyl and is educating youth on the life-altering effects of drug use through her The Facts. Your Future. initiative. This initiative reinvents how substance abuse is taught in schools from “Just say no to drugs” to “Just say no to drugs, and here’s why.”

Governor DeSantis increased the sentence for trafficking fentanyl and added methamphetamine to the list of drugs eligible for life in prison for those who sell them and cause the loss of a life.

The ad tells the story of Kiyan Michael, whose son was killed by a twice-deported illegal immigrant, watch below:

