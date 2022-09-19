ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KU QB wins two weekly awards after performance

By Jared Bush
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. —It’s been quite the week for the Kansas Jayhawks’ football team. The city of Lawrence is buzzing after their win over the Houston Cougars gave them their first 3-0 start since 2009.

A big reason for the Jayhawks newfound success is the play of sophomore quarterback Jalon Daniels. Daniels garnered two weekly awards after his play against the Houston Cougars.

He received Big 12 Conference Offensive Player of the Week honors along with Walter Camp National Offensive Player of the Week.

Daniels finished the game with 5 total touchdowns (three passing, two rushing), 158 passing yards and 123 yards rushing.

Jayhawks knock off Houston on the road

He even has heard his name mentioned as a Heisman candidate.

With Daniels at the helm, the Jayhawks offense has been clicking on all cylinders. They are fifth in the nation in points per game (51.0) and total touchdowns (21).

The Jayhawks will now get ready to face 3-0 Duke at home in a battle of two surprisingly unbeaten teams.

The basketball blue bloods will face off at 11:00 a.m. CT. The game will be televised on FS1.

It truly seems to be new era in Kansas football.

footballscoop.com

Lance Leipold: We didn't come to Kansas to move

Pound for pound, no one is off to a better start to the 2022 season than Kansas. The Jayhawks are 3-0 for the first time since 2009. Their offense ranks third nationally in scoring offense (53 points per game) and ninth in yards per play (7.55). The 159 points through KU's first three games exceeds the 142 points the program scored over the entire 9-game 2020 season. Kansas is one of three FBS teams to have played three games and not allowed a sack. The over on KU's preseason win total (2.5) hit on Sept. 17. I could go on.
