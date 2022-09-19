ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

Glamour

Houseplant Problems: What to Do About Yellow Leaves on Plants

The appearance of yellow leaves on plants can happen for a variety of reasons. Perhaps your trendy green babies received an overabundance of sunlight, not enough sunlight, too much water or fertilizer, or even fell victim to garden pests or one too many cold drafts. The list of potentials can go on and on. What's more, diagnosing why your plant has yellowing leaves can be tricky since yellow leaves can mean different things for different plant varieties.
People

Is Raking Your Leaves Bad for Your Lawn? A Grass Expert Explains

Suzanne DeJohn, garden editor at kidsgardening.org, shares her best fall lawn care advice To rake or not to rake — that is an essential question for homeowners when it comes to fall lawn care. Although fallen leaves contain nutrients that are beneficial for your lawn, they can also be harmful in certain cases, says Suzanne DeJohn, garden editor at kidsgardening.org. A few fallen leaves is fine, but they can quickly accumulate into a thick layer and end up smothering the grass. "You have a few options to avoid...
Family Handyman

10 Tips for Planting Bulbs

Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. Tulip Time is my town’s largest festival of the year. Thousands of...
Family Handyman

Should You Prune Hydrangeas In the Fall?

I’m the proud owner of a hydrangea that is more than six feet tall and peaks out over my privacy fence so everyone can see its big football-shaped blooms. It’s a commonly grown kind, Hydrangea paniculata ‘Limelight.’. My neighbors often comment in late summer about how big...
House Digest

How To Easily Plant Shrubs In Your Front Yard

If you're looking to add a pop of greenery and nature to your front yard, look no further than shrubs. Shrubs are a woody perennial category of plant that can take almost innumerous forms. Some are bright and bushy, others darker and more scarce (via Britannica). Some grow tall and wide, others low and flat. Different species may even produce flowers.
CBS Denver

Lake Haiyaha has suddenly changed colors in Rocky Mountain National Park

A popular hike in the iconic Rocky Mountain National Park is now even busier after a natural event caused Lake Haiyaha to suddenly and rapidly change colors. Lake Haiyaha, located just beyond the popular Bear Lake in the park, recently changed colors from a clear blue to milky and bright green. Park experts say the color change is a direct result of a landslide in the park that happened above the lake.
TRAVEL
kellysthoughtsonthings.com

You Love Trees? These Tips Will Help You To Keep Them Healthy

Trees are one of the most important natural resources on earth. They provide us with oxygen, help to regulate the climate, and are home to many different species of animals and plants. Trees also have great aesthetic value and can increase the value of your property. However, trees need care...
IGN

Farming Guide: Where to Buy All Seeds and Best Seeds to Grow for Money

Farming is something that you'll be doing a lot of in Disney Dreamlight Valley, so it helps to know exactly how the process works, and how to reap the rewards of what you sow! This Farming Guide provides a comprehensive breakdown of how farming works in the game, where to purchase all seeds, as well as how to make the process most efficient and beneficial.
