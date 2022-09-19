Suzanne DeJohn, garden editor at kidsgardening.org, shares her best fall lawn care advice To rake or not to rake — that is an essential question for homeowners when it comes to fall lawn care. Although fallen leaves contain nutrients that are beneficial for your lawn, they can also be harmful in certain cases, says Suzanne DeJohn, garden editor at kidsgardening.org. A few fallen leaves is fine, but they can quickly accumulate into a thick layer and end up smothering the grass. "You have a few options to avoid...

GARDENING ・ 20 DAYS AGO