Houseplant Problems: What to Do About Yellow Leaves on Plants
The appearance of yellow leaves on plants can happen for a variety of reasons. Perhaps your trendy green babies received an overabundance of sunlight, not enough sunlight, too much water or fertilizer, or even fell victim to garden pests or one too many cold drafts. The list of potentials can go on and on. What's more, diagnosing why your plant has yellowing leaves can be tricky since yellow leaves can mean different things for different plant varieties.
Leaf peepers alert: Map shows when fall colors will peak in every state
Crisp, cool air is starting to circulate which means fall colors are upon us! If you’re hoping to catch a color tour this season, a new map can help maximize your viewing experience.
Is Raking Your Leaves Bad for Your Lawn? A Grass Expert Explains
Suzanne DeJohn, garden editor at kidsgardening.org, shares her best fall lawn care advice To rake or not to rake — that is an essential question for homeowners when it comes to fall lawn care. Although fallen leaves contain nutrients that are beneficial for your lawn, they can also be harmful in certain cases, says Suzanne DeJohn, garden editor at kidsgardening.org. A few fallen leaves is fine, but they can quickly accumulate into a thick layer and end up smothering the grass. "You have a few options to avoid...
10 Tips for Planting Bulbs
Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. Tulip Time is my town’s largest festival of the year. Thousands of...
Should You Prune Hydrangeas In the Fall?
I’m the proud owner of a hydrangea that is more than six feet tall and peaks out over my privacy fence so everyone can see its big football-shaped blooms. It’s a commonly grown kind, Hydrangea paniculata ‘Limelight.’. My neighbors often comment in late summer about how big...
How to keep bees away from hummingbird feeders
Learn how to keep bees away from hummingbird feeders without ever harming these important pollinators
What do birds eat? Here's what to offer to bring the most birds to your yard.
Birds eat a wide variety of seeds, berries, fruit, insects and much more. Some even will hang out in your backyard if you provide safflower seeds.
How To Easily Plant Shrubs In Your Front Yard
If you're looking to add a pop of greenery and nature to your front yard, look no further than shrubs. Shrubs are a woody perennial category of plant that can take almost innumerous forms. Some are bright and bushy, others darker and more scarce (via Britannica). Some grow tall and wide, others low and flat. Different species may even produce flowers.
Lake Haiyaha has suddenly changed colors in Rocky Mountain National Park
A popular hike in the iconic Rocky Mountain National Park is now even busier after a natural event caused Lake Haiyaha to suddenly and rapidly change colors. Lake Haiyaha, located just beyond the popular Bear Lake in the park, recently changed colors from a clear blue to milky and bright green. Park experts say the color change is a direct result of a landslide in the park that happened above the lake.
You Love Trees? These Tips Will Help You To Keep Them Healthy
Trees are one of the most important natural resources on earth. They provide us with oxygen, help to regulate the climate, and are home to many different species of animals and plants. Trees also have great aesthetic value and can increase the value of your property. However, trees need care...
The Nature Report: Tell the butterflies how you feel before they go
Before I get to my butterfly comments, I must say there is an ample supply of quality dogs around campus this semester. I saw this real tiny black dog that was smaller than an infant and yet was trusted to not be on a leash, which kind of blew my mind.
Nature's headbangers: Woodpeckers drumming on trees use the same part of the brain as songbirds learning a tune, study finds
Woodpeckers drumming their beaks into trees are using the same part of the brain as songbirds learning to sing a tune, a new study has found. The bird's forebrain contains specialised pecking regions that resemble those associated with birdsong and human language systems. These have previously only been found in...
Farming Guide: Where to Buy All Seeds and Best Seeds to Grow for Money
Farming is something that you'll be doing a lot of in Disney Dreamlight Valley, so it helps to know exactly how the process works, and how to reap the rewards of what you sow! This Farming Guide provides a comprehensive breakdown of how farming works in the game, where to purchase all seeds, as well as how to make the process most efficient and beneficial.
