fox42kptm.com
Nebraska State Patrol trooper finds suspected cocaine during traffic stop
YORK, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - Twenty pounds of suspected cocaine is now off Interstate 80 after troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol make an arrest. The bust was made near York about 90 minutes west of Omaha. According to the State Patrol, a trooper became suspicious of criminal activity during a traffic stop.
fox42kptm.com
Taiwan to buy $2.6 billion in Iowa corn & soybeans over next few years
DES MOINES, Iowa — Taiwan officials in Des Moines Tuesday signed letters of intent to buy an estimated $2.6 billion worth of Iowa corn and soybeans over the next few years. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and other lawmakers welcomed the Taiwanese delegation to the State Capitol Building where the deal was signed.
fox42kptm.com
Book your holiday travels right away: AAA
OMAHA, Neb.—More Nebraskans are setting up their holiday travel plans earlier than previous years. That’s according to a survey the American Automobile Association did this summer. "Booking early has its advantages," public affairs specialist Brian Ortner said. "It obviously saves you money and gives you more guarantees on...
