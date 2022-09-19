Read full article on original website
Charlotte City Council approves housing at Rea Farms
CHARLOTTE – Greystar Development East LLC will build up to 298 units and eight single family attached units on land previously designated for office and parking space at Rea Farms. Charlotte City Council unanimously approved the rezoning during its Sept. 19 meeting. Ed Driggs, who represents the area on...
Charlotte OKs office rezoning off Providence Road
CHARLOTTE – Development along congested Providence Road is generally a sore subject for Charlotte City Council, but members voted 6-5 on Sept. 19 to allow a building up to 16,400 square feet for general and medical office uses. Council Member Ed Driggs said this rezoning decision was difficult because...
Charlotte leaders want infrastructure to keep up with growth
CHARLOTTE – Charlotte City Council will allow Colwick Development LLC to build up to 260 multi-family units behind the Publix Super Market in Cotswold, but some members said the city has to work harder to ensure infrastructure keeps up with growth. The project consists of two buildings. The first...
Symphony Park to uncork Wine & Food Festival
CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte Wine & Food Festival is returning to Symphony Park at SouthPark Mall. The event offers local, national and international wines, along with beer and spirits to taste from noon to 6 p.m. Oct. 1. At the door, attendees will receive a souvenir wine glass where...
The Blessing Foundation appoints first executive director
CHARLOTTE – Amber Tracewell will serve as the first executive director for The Blessing Foundation, the nonprofit division of Starmount Healthcare Management. Tracewell brings more than 16 years of nonprofit leadership experience, having served with organizations such as Carolina Breast Friends, American Lung Association of North Carolina, The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of Gaston County and Matthews Free Medical Clinic.
Campolungo: From daycare to day spa
It’s easy to forget ourselves. The world pulls and tugs, often leaving us as haggard parts of our once content wholes. The demands of this world—sometimes born from our chosen lifestyles—are never-ending. Some of us juggle work, family, and community activities, thereby putting self-care on the back burner. Before we know it, the haggard parts no longer resemble our once-content wholes.
Oktoberfest coming to Ballantyne's Backyard
CHARLOTTE – Charlotte’s 1st Das Best Oktoberfest will bring more than 150 international, domestic and North Carolina beers, wines and schnapps to Ballantyne’s Backyard. The outdoor festival will take place from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 15. VIP access opens at noon. Craft beer favorites and paired wines will be served to highlight the beer hall theme. There will be lots of food trucks available, too.
Native American Studies Center celebrates 10th anniversary
LANCASTER – USC Lancaster’s Native American Studies Center will commemorate a decade in downtown Lancaster’s Cultural Arts District during its 10th Anniversary Celebration on Oct. 8. The free event, held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., will feature storytelling from Catawba artist and storyteller Beckee Garris at...
