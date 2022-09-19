It’s easy to forget ourselves. The world pulls and tugs, often leaving us as haggard parts of our once content wholes. The demands of this world—sometimes born from our chosen lifestyles—are never-ending. Some of us juggle work, family, and community activities, thereby putting self-care on the back burner. Before we know it, the haggard parts no longer resemble our once-content wholes.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 7 HOURS AGO