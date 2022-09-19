Read full article on original website
Florida's Oldest Continuous Bar Once Entertained the Carnegies and the Rockefellers, and You Can Visit TodayL. CaneFlorida State
Orange Park, Middleburg restaurants receive fines after state restaurant inspectionsDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
Things to Do in Clay County: 40th annual Orange Park Fall FestivalDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Brianna Williams: sentenced to life in prison for 2019 starvation death of daughterLavinia ThompsonJacksonville, FL
Palatka man arrested in Orange Park after attempting to flee from law enforcementZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
numberfire.com
Lamar Jackson wearing sleeve on throwing arm at Ravens practice
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was seen wearing a padded sleeve on his throwing arm at Wednesday's practice. Jackson did not throw a pass to receivers during the portion of practice open to the media, which lasted around 30 minutes. There hasn't been any report of an injury and Jackson certainly looked fine in Week 2 while completing 21-of-29 passes for 318 yards and 3 touchdowns. Jackson and/or the Ravens will likely address the matter following Wednesday's practice, so this will be worth keeping an eye on. Baltimore will face the New England Patriots in Week 3.
numberfire.com
Titans' Malik Willis replaces Ryan Tannehill at quarterback in Week 2
The Tennessee Titans have put Malik Willis in at quarterback for the third quarter of their Week 2 game against the Buffalo Bills. Tannehill was struggling mightily in Week 2 as the Titans limped out to a 34-point deficit, and with the game more or less already out of reach, the team decided to give the third-round rookie a chance.
numberfire.com
Buccaneers sign Cole Beasley to practice squad
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed wide receiver Cole Beasley to their practice squad on Tuesday, ahead of Week 3's game against the Green Bay Packers. Beasley joins the Buccaneers practice squad amid a plethora of injuries to Tampa's starting wide receivers, and a potential suspension for Mike Evans. It remains to be seen if Beasley will be called up to the roster for Week 3, but if he is, he could immediately see targets with the Buccaneers incredibly shorthanded on offense.
numberfire.com
Seahawks' Geno Smith to see more opportunities moving forward
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith could be trusted with more opportunities in the passing game moving forward, according to Pete Carroll. Asked about Smith and the offense on Monday, Carroll said "After two weeks of watching Geno play, we don’t need to hold him back at all. Geno has got his game ready to go. We need to trust him and maybe give him more opportunities and stuff. We’ve been pretty solidly conservative, counting on running the football." After a surprise victory over the Denver Broncos in Week 1, Seattle stumbled to a 7-24 loss against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2. Through two weeks they have managed just 24 total points, with Geno a combined 47 of 58 (81%) for 392 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 1 interception. The Seahawks face the Falcons in Week 3.
numberfire.com
Raheem Mostert totals 79 yards in Dolphins Week 2 win over Ravens
Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert recorded 11 carries for 51 rushing yards and caught all 3 of his targets for 28 receiving yards in a 42-38 win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2. What It Means:. After handling just six touches in Week 1, Mostert flipped the Dolphins...
numberfire.com
Mariners bench Dylan Moore on Wednesday
Seattle Mariners utility-man Dylan Moore is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Oakland Athletics. Moore will sit on the bench after Adam Frazier was named Seattle's starting second baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 109 batted balls this season, Moore has accounted for a 14.7% barrel rate and a .319...
numberfire.com
Seattle's Adam Frazier operating second base on Wednesday
Seattle Mariners utility-man Adam Frazier is batting seventh in Wednesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Frazier will man second base after Dylan Moore was rested in Oakland. In a matchup against right-hander James Kaprielian, our models project Frazier to score 9.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,300.
numberfire.com
Eddie Rosario in left field Wednesday for Braves
Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Paolo Espino and the Washington Nationals. The lefty-hitting Rosario was held out of the lineup versus a southpaw on Tuesday, but he will be back in left field a day later as the No. 7 hitter in the order. Robbie Grossman will be in right field for Atlanta.
MLB・
numberfire.com
Week 3 Fantasy Football Start or Sit: Can We Keep Trusting the Jacksonville Jaguars?
Another season of fantasy football, another trove of start-or-sit scenarios to answer. It's not just enough to draft the right team and make the right moves off the waiver wire, no. We all know that. We also have to make sure that we are starting the right players each week.
NFL・
numberfire.com
Julio Jones (knee) DNP in Buccaneers' Wednesday practice
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) was a non-participant on Wednesday. Jones' missed practice is a concerning start to the week after the veteran was inactive during Tampa Bay's divisional victory. Expect Russell Gage, Scotty Miller, and Breshad Perriman to log more snaps against a Green Bay Packers' pass defense rated 13th per numberFire's power rankings if Jones is ruled out again.
numberfire.com
Alvin Kamara (ribs) limited during Saints' Wednesday session
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (ribs) was a limited practice participant on Wednesday. Kamara's limited session is a good sign after the Saints' versatile running back was unable to play in Week Two. Expect Mark Ingram and Tony Jones to share touches if Kamara is inactive against a Carolina Panthers' rush defense rated 25th per numberFire's power rankings.
numberfire.com
Fantasy Football: 3 Things We Learned in Week 2
Perhaps more than anything, fantasy football is a game of adjustments. Season-long fantasy doesn't end at the draft, and smart managers learn to take the trends and data that each week of games offers and apply it to their roster decisions moving forward. This weekly piece will look at trends...
numberfire.com
Tampa Bay's Chris Godwin (hamstring) absent on Wednesday
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (hamstring) was unable to practice on Wednesday. Godwin was among two Tampa Bay wideouts logging a DNP while Russell Gage, Scotty Miller, and Breshad Perriman were limited. With Mike Evans also suspended, expect a receiving group by committee if Julio Jones and Chris Godwin are inactive.
numberfire.com
3 NFL Player Prop Bets for Thursday Night Football: Week 3
Player props can be useful in a variety of ways, from taking advantage of them straight up within the betting market to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy football. Here we'll focus on utilizing our projections and a slew of other tools and simulations to help make...
numberfire.com
Jameis Winston (back) limited participant in Saints' Wednesday practice
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (back) was limited during Wednesday's practice. Despite recent reports Winston was playing with four back fractures, the Saints' quarterback was able to practice in limited fashion on Wednesday. In a matchup against a Carolina Panthers' pass defense rated eighth per numberFire's power rankings, our models project Winston to score 15.3 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Hayden Hurst (groin) limited during Cincinnati's Wednesday practice
Cincinnati Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst (groin) logged a limited practice on Wednesday. With Drew Sample logging a DNP, Hurst could be in line for a full-time role against a New York Jets' pass defense rated 27th per numberFire's power rankings. With a 5.7 fantasy projection, Hurst is ranked as our TE16.
numberfire.com
Thursday Night Football Betting: Will the Defenses Dominate This AFC North Battle?
Following an utterly devastating collapse last week, the Cleveland Browns will try to rebound against a tough Pittsburgh Steelers, who also sit at 1-1 through two weeks. Our nERD-based rankings show that the records likely can be thrown out the window -- we rank Cleveland 12th-best, while the Steelers are only 23th.
numberfire.com
Nick Fortes catching for Marlins on Wednesday
Miami Marlins catcher Nick Fortes is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Fortes will catch for left-hander Jesus Luzardo on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Marcus Stroman and the Cubs. Jacob Stallings returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Fortes for 7.1 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Stone Garrett starting for Arizona on Monday
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Stone Garrett is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Garrett is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting leadoff versus Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw. Our models project Garrett for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and 7.6...
numberfire.com
Will Brennan batting seventh for Cleveland on Wednesday
Cleveland Guardians outfielder Will Brennan is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Brennan will start in right field on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Lance Lynn and the White Sox. Owen Miller moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Brennan for 6.2 FanDuel...
