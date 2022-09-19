ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

numberfire.com

Lamar Jackson wearing sleeve on throwing arm at Ravens practice

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was seen wearing a padded sleeve on his throwing arm at Wednesday's practice. Jackson did not throw a pass to receivers during the portion of practice open to the media, which lasted around 30 minutes. There hasn't been any report of an injury and Jackson certainly looked fine in Week 2 while completing 21-of-29 passes for 318 yards and 3 touchdowns. Jackson and/or the Ravens will likely address the matter following Wednesday's practice, so this will be worth keeping an eye on. Baltimore will face the New England Patriots in Week 3.
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Titans' Malik Willis replaces Ryan Tannehill at quarterback in Week 2

The Tennessee Titans have put Malik Willis in at quarterback for the third quarter of their Week 2 game against the Buffalo Bills. Tannehill was struggling mightily in Week 2 as the Titans limped out to a 34-point deficit, and with the game more or less already out of reach, the team decided to give the third-round rookie a chance.
NASHVILLE, TN
numberfire.com

Buccaneers sign Cole Beasley to practice squad

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed wide receiver Cole Beasley to their practice squad on Tuesday, ahead of Week 3's game against the Green Bay Packers. Beasley joins the Buccaneers practice squad amid a plethora of injuries to Tampa's starting wide receivers, and a potential suspension for Mike Evans. It remains to be seen if Beasley will be called up to the roster for Week 3, but if he is, he could immediately see targets with the Buccaneers incredibly shorthanded on offense.
TAMPA, FL
numberfire.com

Seahawks' Geno Smith to see more opportunities moving forward

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith could be trusted with more opportunities in the passing game moving forward, according to Pete Carroll. Asked about Smith and the offense on Monday, Carroll said "After two weeks of watching Geno play, we don’t need to hold him back at all. Geno has got his game ready to go. We need to trust him and maybe give him more opportunities and stuff. We’ve been pretty solidly conservative, counting on running the football." After a surprise victory over the Denver Broncos in Week 1, Seattle stumbled to a 7-24 loss against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2. Through two weeks they have managed just 24 total points, with Geno a combined 47 of 58 (81%) for 392 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 1 interception. The Seahawks face the Falcons in Week 3.
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Raheem Mostert totals 79 yards in Dolphins Week 2 win over Ravens

Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert recorded 11 carries for 51 rushing yards and caught all 3 of his targets for 28 receiving yards in a 42-38 win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2. What It Means:. After handling just six touches in Week 1, Mostert flipped the Dolphins...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Mariners bench Dylan Moore on Wednesday

Seattle Mariners utility-man Dylan Moore is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Oakland Athletics. Moore will sit on the bench after Adam Frazier was named Seattle's starting second baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 109 batted balls this season, Moore has accounted for a 14.7% barrel rate and a .319...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Seattle's Adam Frazier operating second base on Wednesday

Seattle Mariners utility-man Adam Frazier is batting seventh in Wednesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Frazier will man second base after Dylan Moore was rested in Oakland. In a matchup against right-hander James Kaprielian, our models project Frazier to score 9.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,300.
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Eddie Rosario in left field Wednesday for Braves

Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Paolo Espino and the Washington Nationals. The lefty-hitting Rosario was held out of the lineup versus a southpaw on Tuesday, but he will be back in left field a day later as the No. 7 hitter in the order. Robbie Grossman will be in right field for Atlanta.
MLB
numberfire.com

Julio Jones (knee) DNP in Buccaneers' Wednesday practice

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) was a non-participant on Wednesday. Jones' missed practice is a concerning start to the week after the veteran was inactive during Tampa Bay's divisional victory. Expect Russell Gage, Scotty Miller, and Breshad Perriman to log more snaps against a Green Bay Packers' pass defense rated 13th per numberFire's power rankings if Jones is ruled out again.
TAMPA, FL
numberfire.com

Alvin Kamara (ribs) limited during Saints' Wednesday session

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (ribs) was a limited practice participant on Wednesday. Kamara's limited session is a good sign after the Saints' versatile running back was unable to play in Week Two. Expect Mark Ingram and Tony Jones to share touches if Kamara is inactive against a Carolina Panthers' rush defense rated 25th per numberFire's power rankings.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
numberfire.com

Fantasy Football: 3 Things We Learned in Week 2

Perhaps more than anything, fantasy football is a game of adjustments. Season-long fantasy doesn't end at the draft, and smart managers learn to take the trends and data that each week of games offers and apply it to their roster decisions moving forward. This weekly piece will look at trends...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Tampa Bay's Chris Godwin (hamstring) absent on Wednesday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (hamstring) was unable to practice on Wednesday. Godwin was among two Tampa Bay wideouts logging a DNP while Russell Gage, Scotty Miller, and Breshad Perriman were limited. With Mike Evans also suspended, expect a receiving group by committee if Julio Jones and Chris Godwin are inactive.
TAMPA, FL
numberfire.com

3 NFL Player Prop Bets for Thursday Night Football: Week 3

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways, from taking advantage of them straight up within the betting market to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy football. Here we'll focus on utilizing our projections and a slew of other tools and simulations to help make...
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Jameis Winston (back) limited participant in Saints' Wednesday practice

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (back) was limited during Wednesday's practice. Despite recent reports Winston was playing with four back fractures, the Saints' quarterback was able to practice in limited fashion on Wednesday. In a matchup against a Carolina Panthers' pass defense rated eighth per numberFire's power rankings, our models project Winston to score 15.3 FanDuel points.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
numberfire.com

Hayden Hurst (groin) limited during Cincinnati's Wednesday practice

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst (groin) logged a limited practice on Wednesday. With Drew Sample logging a DNP, Hurst could be in line for a full-time role against a New York Jets' pass defense rated 27th per numberFire's power rankings. With a 5.7 fantasy projection, Hurst is ranked as our TE16.
CINCINNATI, OH
numberfire.com

Nick Fortes catching for Marlins on Wednesday

Miami Marlins catcher Nick Fortes is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Fortes will catch for left-hander Jesus Luzardo on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Marcus Stroman and the Cubs. Jacob Stallings returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Fortes for 7.1 FanDuel points...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Stone Garrett starting for Arizona on Monday

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Stone Garrett is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Garrett is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting leadoff versus Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw. Our models project Garrett for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and 7.6...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Will Brennan batting seventh for Cleveland on Wednesday

Cleveland Guardians outfielder Will Brennan is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Brennan will start in right field on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Lance Lynn and the White Sox. Owen Miller moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Brennan for 6.2 FanDuel...
CLEVELAND, OH

