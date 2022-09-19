Rockford Scanner™: Warmer Temps, Then A Cooldown. Large Hail Fell Near Chicago Last Night With Approx. 9K Cloud to Ground Lightning Strikes

Read full article on original website
Chicago weather radar: Severe storms down trees as they sweep through city, suburbs
A line of severe thunderstorms that formed along the Illinois-Wisconsin border prompted several warnings and downed trees as they swept through the Chicago area Tuesday evening.
Grab your sweaters! Coolest temps in 4 months coming
GET THE SWEATERS AND LIGHT JACKETS READY–CHICAGO IS HEADED FOR ITS COOLEST DAYTIME TEMPS IN THE 4-MONTHS SINCE THIS PAST MAY–A 15 to 20-DEG PULLBACK BETWEEN WED AND TOMORROW AFTERNOONS–MORNING TEMPS SLATED FOR A 20+-DEG PULLBACK BY DAYBREAK THURSDAY–INCOMING “NNW” WINDS TO CHURN LAKE MICHIGAN WITH WAVES & RIP CURRENTS TO BUILD—AND WEEKEND WARMING TO GIVE WAY TO STILL COOLER AIR BY/DURING EARLY/MID NEXT WEEK.
Wednesday Forecast: Temps in 80s with chance of thunderstorms
CHICAGO — Mostly cloudy Wednesday with a 30% chance for storms in the morning and scattered showers in mid afternoon to evening. Beach hazard statement has been issued for 7-9 ft waves through Thursday night. Winds: NNW 10-15. High: 81. Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather...
Strong overnight t-storms unleash downpours & hail
What a night! POWERFUL THUNDERSTORMS unleashed downpours and hail over a swath of northern and central Illinois overnight. Topping the rainfall tallies in the immediate Chicago area was the COCRAHS report of 1.89″ in Palatine. Steve Kahn of our WGN weather team and veteran NWS-Chicago forecaster of 40+ years reported 1.88″ in Arlington Heights even as city totals at the airports came in at just 0.44″ at O’Hare and a mere 0.03″ at Midway Airport, reports Frank Wachowski.
One word only, describe how is it like to live in Chicago
Chicago's 2020 census population was 2,746,388, the most populous city in the U.S. state of Illinois. How do you guys feel about living in Chicago?. If you could only use one word to describe it, which one would you use?
For More Than 80 Years THIS is Chicago’s Most Iconic Italian Beef
If you're searching for legendary food, you will never run out of options in Chicago. If it's an Italian beef sandwich you want, this is the one to devour. I have the perfect topic to throw into the middle of a conversation filled with Illinois hate, and that topic is food. You absolutely cannot ignore the fact that the largest city in the state has some of the best cuisines in the world. Hot dogs, pizza, BBQ, steaks, popcorn, and Italian beef. There are many more I could mention, but I want to stop on...
Chicago Has a Possible Chance to Encounter Severe Storm and Other Parts of Illinois
The majority of the forecast for the Chicago region this week feels like summer. However, there is a remote potential that a few severe storms in western Illinois will flow into the western and southern areas of the region Sunday evening. Severe Thunderstorms moving through Chicago. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning...
Best Pumpkin Patches in Chicago
Take a detour at the farm and let the gourd time begins in one of the best pumpkin patches in Chicago!. When temperature drops and leaves start to fall, farms-turned-carnivals are taking shape around Chicago to kickstart the Fall festivities. There’s no other sign that Halloween is coming than seeing pumpkins everywhere. And we can’t think of any better way to spend the spooky holiday than visiting the best pumpkin patches in Chicago to enjoy a delightful farm experience with kids!
Chicago Weather Alert: Severe thunderstorms moving through area
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Most of the forecast this week feels like summer for the Chicago area. But there is a remote chance of a few severe storms in western Illinois spilling into the western and southern parts of the area Sunday evening. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in place for much of the southwestern part of the Chicago area until 4 a.m.Ping pong sized hail was also reported near the DuPage Airport in Kane County. Nickel sized hail was also reported in Saint Charles in Kane County. Strong thunderstorms are also expected to affect northeastern Cook County until midnight. Storms will likely be south of Interstate 80 and west of Interstate 57, affecting LaSalle, Grundy, Kendall, Kane and Kankakee counties, and are most likely to come between 9 p.m. and midnight. Thunderstorm warnings or an isolated Tornado Warning cannot be ruled out. Any storms should end by sunrise. Sunday night's low temperature will reach 65 degrees. Summer weather continues Monday with partly cloudy skies and high temepratures reaching 81 degrees. Temperatures will remain high through Wednesday, then miuch cooler. Fall arrives Thursday and cooler air arrives by the end of the week.
3-year-old 'bundle of joy' pushed into lake near Chicago's Navy Pier by relative, sources say
A 3-year-old boy his grandfather describes as a "bundle of joy" was pushes into Lake Michigan by a relative, sources told ABC7.
Matthew Fryslie found safe 6 days after missed connecting flight at O'Hare Airport
A 62-year-old man was missing for six days after missing a connecting flight at O'Hare Airport has been found safe, his family said.
Metra train fatally strikes woman in Mount Prospect
A woman, believed to be in her 60s, was killed by a Metra train in Mount Prospect Tuesday evening. A spokesperson said that the train was traveling express and was not scheduled to stop at Mount Prospect. Inbound and outbound service was delayed by more than two hours due to the crash. Train operations have […]
LaGrange School District, Pilsen art gallery welcome migrant children: ‘We wrap our arms and hearts around the families’
LAGRANGE, Ill. — As migrants arrived in Chicago after being bused from Texas, they have typically stayed at the Salvation Army for several days before being moved into hotels in the surrounding suburbs. Delilah Martinez — owner of Vault Gallerie in Pilsen — has been working to meet up with migrants and bring donations to […]
Fire breaks out in historic home in Evanston
EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) — An extra-alarm fire broke out Tuesday afternoon in a three-story Victorian house just west of downtown Evanston. The fire broke out around 4 p.m. in the house at 1021 Greenwood St. Contractors told firefighters that flames were visible in a void space near the roof.
Chicago bar patrons scramble as gunfire rings out
A drive-by shooting outside a bar in West Town Friday night left one person injured and dozens others running for cover.
Suspects wanted for smashing glass doors at Northwest Side businesses and stealing cash
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning Dunning and Portage Park business owners about a recent string of commercial burglaries. In each incident, the offenders used a brick or large rock and smashed the front glass door of the business. Once the offenders were inside, they targeted cash registers and safes,...
Amid mounting pushback, Illinois drag queens push forward
For the last four years on the third Sunday of every month, drag queen Ginger Forest heads to Jerry’s Sandwiches in Lincoln Square just in time for brunch. She’s there to put on a show. To a never-ending chorus of children’s “wows” and “oohs” muffled by bites of...
Chicago’s Tap Water Contaminated With Lead, Analysis Finds
Chicago residents are being exposed to lead through their tap water. One in 20 tap water tests in Chicago have found lead levels at or above U.S. government limits, according to an analysis of city’s water data conducted by the Guardian. The levels were about a third more lead than allowed in bottled water, according to the Guardian.
Jack’s Popular Over-The-Top Pumpkin Patch Pop Up Returns Tomorrow
The creative team behind Goose Island’s roster of exciting seasonal popups will tomorrow bring back their popular fall experience ‘Jack’s Pumpkin Pop-Up‘ for its fifth year in Chicago. As we enter fall and the leaves begin to change color, those many adored annual events start to announce themselves offering an abundance of corn mazes, light displays, pumpkin patches, pumpkin spiced lattes, after-hours events, and all sorts of fall fun. The plentitude of pumpkin-related fun can be found all over the country but here in Chicago, we have some of the very best and Jack’s Pumpkin Patch Pop-Up is one of those places where there are no half measures when it comes to celebrating the season. Spanning more than 2 acres of land down in Goose Island guests will find Chicago’s largest corn maze, carnival games, photo opportunities, axe throwing, various bars, food trucks, and over ten thousand pumpkins all within the over-the-top outdoor pop-up.
Why is Chicago's tap water so GOOD?
Every time I come to Chicago, I loooove the tap water taste. When I shower/brush my teeth/wash face I’m not even mad if water gets in my mouth bc it is so delicious. It tastes so irony/metally and I love it. I’m from St. Louis and our tap water doesn’t have a distinct taste.
