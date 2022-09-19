FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The fall season has officially arrived and with it come a long stretch of cooler, fall-like weather. Morning low temperatures start in the mid 50s as skies gradually clear with a passing cold front. That front will bring, cooler, dry air to the region behind gusty northwest winds. After soaring to the upper 80s Wednesday, Thursday afternoon highs will only reach the mid 60s. As skies remain clear through the evening and overnight with cool air continuing to fill in behind the front, Friday morning is set to be down right cold. Morning low temperatures will likely fall to the low 40s with the chance for even upper 30s in north and western counties. Get ready to bundle up!

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 5 HOURS AGO