Fort Wayne, IN

fortwaynesnbc.com

Pat Dyer Memorial Fund “Ticket to Ride” this Friday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A special event is coming up Friday night in The Fort at the Pine Valley Country Club. It’s the Pat Dyer Memorial Fund “Ticket to Ride.”. Bud Dyer founded the memorial fund in honor of his late wife, Pat. He...
FORT WAYNE, IN
whatzup.com

Commodores bringing funk to Clyde

Although most of their hits came in the ’70s and ’80s, these R&B/funk legends have remained a force in the music industry. The Commodores consist of Walter “Clyde” Orange, J.D. Nicholas, and King “WAK,” along with their five-piece band, known as the “Mean Machine.” Together, they will lay down all the hits: “Easy,” “Brick House,” “Three Times a Lady,” and so many more.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Food insecure in Huntington now have more options

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Leaders with the Indiana Dream Center say more people in Huntington are struggling to find where their next meal will come from. Michelle Crone, Executive Director with IDC, says she’s noticed more people needing help since the start of the pandemic, and with rising costs, she says the problem is worse.
HUNTINGTON, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Society
WANE-TV

Beloved Bluffton restaurant lost to fire remembered in new book

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) – Twenty-five years ago, the Dutch Mill in Bluffton burned down. It was a restaurant known for its immense amount of dining rooms (12), strange food options and being a friendly place that garnered the attention of just about everyone in the city. Now, two Bluffton...
BLUFFTON, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Cooler, fall-like Thursday with some sunshine

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The fall season has officially arrived and with it come a long stretch of cooler, fall-like weather. Morning low temperatures start in the mid 50s as skies gradually clear with a passing cold front. That front will bring, cooler, dry air to the region behind gusty northwest winds. After soaring to the upper 80s Wednesday, Thursday afternoon highs will only reach the mid 60s. As skies remain clear through the evening and overnight with cool air continuing to fill in behind the front, Friday morning is set to be down right cold. Morning low temperatures will likely fall to the low 40s with the chance for even upper 30s in north and western counties. Get ready to bundle up!
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Bicyclist hit, critically hurt Wednesday night in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Fort Wayne police and other emergency personnel responded to the scene where a bicyclist was hit and critically hurt Wednesday night. It happened just after 8:30 at Lake Avenue and Tecumseh Street on the east side of downtown. Emergency crews rushed to the scene. We understand a man was hit and critically hurt when police say he didn’t yield to traffic and was hit by a small SUV. Paramedics rushed him to the hospital. Crews remained on the scene, trying to figure out exactly what happened. Lake Avenue was closed, west of Crescent. We’ll update you once we learn more information.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Application filed to exhume teen girl’s remains after 60 years

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The family of a teen girl murdered in Paulding, Ohio decades ago is hoping that modern technology can identify a killer. On November 13, 1960, 14-year-old Nancy Eagleson was walking home from a movie with her sister. A truck pulled alongside the girls and offered a ride. The driver sped off with Nancy, leaving her sister behind. Nancy’s body was found hours later.
PAULDING, OH
fortwaynesnbc.com

Chilly air for Fall

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - After some heat on the final day of summer cool air arrives just in time with the new fall season. Temperatures Thursday into the weekend will be well below normal with daytime highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s and 50s. Not much chance of rain into the weekend, but there could be a few showers developing from the lake Thursday afternoon and another chance of rain late Sunday. The first weekend of autumn will be a bit milder with highs in the low 70s.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Goodies with Grace: Apple Fritters

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - As September quickly winds down and summer turns to fall, Grace Kelly of GK Baked Goods creates the perfect autumnal pastry for the next “Goodies with Grace”. Watch as Grace shares her secrets to a sweet, billowy, and perfectly glazed apple...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Parkview Health hospitals receive country's top nursing honor

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Parkview Health hospitals received the top nursing honor in the country. The Magnet Recognition Program distinguishes healthcare organizations that meet rigorous standards for nursing excellence. Only 9.4 percent of hospitals in the country have earned Magnet status. Senior Vice President for Nursing Professional Development Erin...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Crash upends vehicle near Swinney Park

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A crash Wednesday near the Washington/Jefferson boulevards split snarled traffic just outside downtown Fort Wayne. The crash happened just before noon along West Jefferson Boulevard at the bridge over the St. Marys River, near Swinney Park. At the scene, a vehicle was on its...
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

More warm weather ahead

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The last few days of official summer will feel like it as the 80s will continue right through Wednesday. The sun will return and will help push temperatures well into the 80s and perhaps upper 80s on Wednesday. It will be mainly dry. Autumn officially arrives on Thursday and we will see the temperatures cooling off at that time. The upcoming weekend looks quite cool. There’s not much chance of rain this week.
FORT WAYNE, IN
abc57.com

Middlebury man injured when cables break on tree stand

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. - A Middlebury man was injured in an incident involving a tree stand on Monday, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. At 3:30 p.m., Indiana Conservation officers responded to the 3500 block of West State Road 120 for a person who was seriously injured. According...
MIDDLEBURY, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Cooler weather as Fall arrives

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A strong cold front will approach the area during the day on Wednesday. Ahead of that front warm and somewhat humid air will be in place for the final day of summer. Temperature should warm well into the 80s and there could be showers and even a thundershower. The cooler air arrives tomorrow night and will be with us right through the weekend. Some of the chilliest nights are ahead with temperatures falling into the 40s. Daytime highs will move from the 60s into the low 70s by the weekend.
FORT WAYNE, IN

