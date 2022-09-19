Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fortwaynesnbc.com
Pat Dyer Memorial Fund “Ticket to Ride” this Friday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A special event is coming up Friday night in The Fort at the Pine Valley Country Club. It’s the Pat Dyer Memorial Fund “Ticket to Ride.”. Bud Dyer founded the memorial fund in honor of his late wife, Pat. He...
whatzup.com
Commodores bringing funk to Clyde
Although most of their hits came in the ’70s and ’80s, these R&B/funk legends have remained a force in the music industry. The Commodores consist of Walter “Clyde” Orange, J.D. Nicholas, and King “WAK,” along with their five-piece band, known as the “Mean Machine.” Together, they will lay down all the hits: “Easy,” “Brick House,” “Three Times a Lady,” and so many more.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Family with ties to Fort Wayne describes their experience with Hurricane Fiona
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The last few days have been extremely difficult for Puerto Rico, a U.S. territory. We spoke to a family who survived Fiona after living through Maria five years ago. 21-year-old Sofia and 16-year-old Diego Adorno Calderon were both born and raised in...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Food insecure in Huntington now have more options
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Leaders with the Indiana Dream Center say more people in Huntington are struggling to find where their next meal will come from. Michelle Crone, Executive Director with IDC, says she’s noticed more people needing help since the start of the pandemic, and with rising costs, she says the problem is worse.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WANE-TV
Beloved Bluffton restaurant lost to fire remembered in new book
BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) – Twenty-five years ago, the Dutch Mill in Bluffton burned down. It was a restaurant known for its immense amount of dining rooms (12), strange food options and being a friendly place that garnered the attention of just about everyone in the city. Now, two Bluffton...
WANE-TV
International Leadership School offers an Islamic-based education in Fort Wayne, great demand exists
Four years ago, the International Leadership School started with 85 students in a commercial space off Parnell Avenue. By the next year, the Muslim-based religious school had grown to 147. This year there are 379 students. It’s grown from a K-5 to K-12 in the last year when 11th and...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Cooler, fall-like Thursday with some sunshine
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The fall season has officially arrived and with it come a long stretch of cooler, fall-like weather. Morning low temperatures start in the mid 50s as skies gradually clear with a passing cold front. That front will bring, cooler, dry air to the region behind gusty northwest winds. After soaring to the upper 80s Wednesday, Thursday afternoon highs will only reach the mid 60s. As skies remain clear through the evening and overnight with cool air continuing to fill in behind the front, Friday morning is set to be down right cold. Morning low temperatures will likely fall to the low 40s with the chance for even upper 30s in north and western counties. Get ready to bundle up!
CASS Housing Walking Club preparing for Fort 4 Fitness community event
The annual Fort4Fitness Fall Festival weekend is nearing, meaning thousands of people are training hard for the the city's premier fitness event. That includes a group from CASS Housing, an organization that provides safe and affordable housing for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fortwaynesnbc.com
Bicyclist hit, critically hurt Wednesday night in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Fort Wayne police and other emergency personnel responded to the scene where a bicyclist was hit and critically hurt Wednesday night. It happened just after 8:30 at Lake Avenue and Tecumseh Street on the east side of downtown. Emergency crews rushed to the scene. We understand a man was hit and critically hurt when police say he didn’t yield to traffic and was hit by a small SUV. Paramedics rushed him to the hospital. Crews remained on the scene, trying to figure out exactly what happened. Lake Avenue was closed, west of Crescent. We’ll update you once we learn more information.
FWPD Pipe and Drum Brigade to play at fallen Richmond officer’s funeral
This is the second time in a matter of months the pipe and drum brigade will play at an Indiana police officer's funeral.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Application filed to exhume teen girl’s remains after 60 years
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The family of a teen girl murdered in Paulding, Ohio decades ago is hoping that modern technology can identify a killer. On November 13, 1960, 14-year-old Nancy Eagleson was walking home from a movie with her sister. A truck pulled alongside the girls and offered a ride. The driver sped off with Nancy, leaving her sister behind. Nancy’s body was found hours later.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Chilly air for Fall
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - After some heat on the final day of summer cool air arrives just in time with the new fall season. Temperatures Thursday into the weekend will be well below normal with daytime highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s and 50s. Not much chance of rain into the weekend, but there could be a few showers developing from the lake Thursday afternoon and another chance of rain late Sunday. The first weekend of autumn will be a bit milder with highs in the low 70s.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fortwaynesnbc.com
Goodies with Grace: Apple Fritters
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - As September quickly winds down and summer turns to fall, Grace Kelly of GK Baked Goods creates the perfect autumnal pastry for the next “Goodies with Grace”. Watch as Grace shares her secrets to a sweet, billowy, and perfectly glazed apple...
wfft.com
Parkview Health hospitals receive country's top nursing honor
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Parkview Health hospitals received the top nursing honor in the country. The Magnet Recognition Program distinguishes healthcare organizations that meet rigorous standards for nursing excellence. Only 9.4 percent of hospitals in the country have earned Magnet status. Senior Vice President for Nursing Professional Development Erin...
Oui Oui: Local students to serve French cuisine to public
Chocolate mousse, apple tarts and more. If you're a fan of French cuisine but want to stay local to eat it, some local school students are helping you out.
WANE-TV
Crash upends vehicle near Swinney Park
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A crash Wednesday near the Washington/Jefferson boulevards split snarled traffic just outside downtown Fort Wayne. The crash happened just before noon along West Jefferson Boulevard at the bridge over the St. Marys River, near Swinney Park. At the scene, a vehicle was on its...
fortwaynesnbc.com
More warm weather ahead
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The last few days of official summer will feel like it as the 80s will continue right through Wednesday. The sun will return and will help push temperatures well into the 80s and perhaps upper 80s on Wednesday. It will be mainly dry. Autumn officially arrives on Thursday and we will see the temperatures cooling off at that time. The upcoming weekend looks quite cool. There’s not much chance of rain this week.
abc57.com
Middlebury man injured when cables break on tree stand
LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. - A Middlebury man was injured in an incident involving a tree stand on Monday, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. At 3:30 p.m., Indiana Conservation officers responded to the 3500 block of West State Road 120 for a person who was seriously injured. According...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Cooler weather as Fall arrives
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A strong cold front will approach the area during the day on Wednesday. Ahead of that front warm and somewhat humid air will be in place for the final day of summer. Temperature should warm well into the 80s and there could be showers and even a thundershower. The cooler air arrives tomorrow night and will be with us right through the weekend. Some of the chilliest nights are ahead with temperatures falling into the 40s. Daytime highs will move from the 60s into the low 70s by the weekend.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Junior Achievement’s Young Entrepreneur of the Month (September) – Unique In Him
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Braya Clouse is a senior doing what most seniors are doing right now., working on what’s next for their lives. Braya owns a clothing brand called ‘Unique In Him’. A faith based brand that encourages and uplifts those who wear it and those who read what’s being worn.
Comments / 0