Popular local grocery store in Lehigh County set to close this monthKristen WaltersLehigh County, PA
3 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
The McDonald's Celebration of Gospel Tour Comes to North CarolinaVeronica Charnell MediaRaleigh, NC
This Epic Adventure Park in Pennsylvania is a Must VisitTravel MavenNorristown, PA
What to Eat & Drink at Morgan's Pier Fall Fest on the Delaware River WaterfrontMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
The new COVID booster is now in NJ: Who should get it?
The panic over COVID has died down but the disease is still infecting thousands of New Jerseyans and killing some every day. That's why the state Health Department is encouraging everyone who is eligible to get the new COVID bivalent booster shot. Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said this new booster...
Chipotle exploiting underage workers? Pays huge penalty to NJ
TRENTON – Chipotle Mexican Grill will pay $7.75 million to resolve widespread violations of New Jersey’s child labor laws, the state announced Tuesday. A 2020 audit by the state Department of Labor and Workforce Development found the restaurant chain was persistently disregarding state laws regarding meal breaks and caps on the number of hours minors can work – allegedly more than 30,000 times in four years.
Eight NJ counties in top 50 most vulnerable U.S. housing markets
While the Federal Reserve's third straight three-quarter percentage point interest rate hike was the flashy economic headline Wednesday, the Fed's actions both already taken and still to come are weighing on trends in a housing market that, until recently, was historically hot. Imminent failure — or a housing crash like...
Shutdown Of NJ Hospital Puts Mercer County Patients At Risk: Report
Trinity Health and Capital Health in Trenton have made an agreement for the sale of St. Francis Medical Center, which is owned by Trinity Health, causing a massive potential shift in the area's healthcare landscape, NJ.com reports. If the sale moves forward, some of the medical services that St. Francis...
New Jersey lawmakers move to create mobile service for seniors
Assemblywoman Angela McKnight is leading an effort to bring senior services directly to older adults living in New Jersey. The Hudson County Democrat introduced legislation in February that would establish a state-operated mobile senior citizen assistance program within the Department of Health. According to the proposed legislation, the mobile unit...
Feds want 6 years for Jan. 6 rioter from N.J. His lawyer says he’s done enough jail time.
Timothy Hale-Cusanelli, the former Army reservist and Navy employee from Monmouth County convicted of five crimes for storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, will face a federal judge for sentencing Thursday. And as the case against him has been from the start, mirroring other Jan. 6 suspects as...
Is Anyone Else Beyond Annoyed At New Jersey’s Minimum Wage Increase In 2023?
I've got good news and bad news. The good news is that according to NJ.com, New Jersey's minimum wage will be increasing by more than $1.00 starting in the new year. The hourly increase will be an additional $1.13 making the new minimum wage $14.13 as of January 1st, 2023.
Risked lives to save others but NJ towns shafted them over vax beliefs, lawsuits say
Several police officers and firefighters in two Essex County municipalities are fighting back in court over what they say was retaliation for seeking religious exemptions from the COVID-19 vaccine. A lawsuit filed last week in Essex County Superior Court by Morristown attorney John Coyle on behalf of first responders in...
Shocking Increase For Number Of STD Cases In New Jersey
Okay, New Jersey....we are about to have one of those talks. This topic can be uncomfortable, but it shouldn't be. It is part of life and more importantly, being a sexually active adult. According to NJ.com, there has been a significant increase in sexually transmitted disease cases in New Jersey...
Union calls for sewerage authority leaders to resign after N.J. worker dies in manhole
A union representing workers at the Middletown Township Sewerage Authority called for authority leaders to resign this week following the death of a 47-year-old man killed while working in a manhole at the facility last spring. John C. Molnar, of Hazlet, a widowed father of three, died May 31 while...
Ocean County, NJ State Lawmakers call on New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy to fund remainder of beach replenishment projects
There is several million dollars worth of combined bills that will need to be covered in order for beach replenishment projects to be completed in several Jersey Shore towns. In January of 2022, U.S. Congressman Chris Smith (R) -- who represents portions of Monmouth County and Ocean County -- was able to secure $30.2-million in federal funds through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act so that these projects could get underway.
fox29.com
New Jersey minimum wage is going up to more than $14 an hour
TRENTON, N.J. - The new year is bound to be a bit richer for some workers in New Jersey!. On Tuesday, the N.J. Department of Labor and Workforce Development announced that minimum wage would increase to $14.13 for most hourly employees starting January 1, 2023. Workers will see a $1.13-increase...
Is this the next great mayor in Ocean County, NJ?
My friend Robert Arace (pronounced Ah-Race) is running for Mayor in Manchester. It's a town of about 43,000 people and they have a huge opportunity coming up on election day to elect a man who not only loves New Jersey but has the skills, passion, and momentum to take this already great town to the next level.
Prosecutor: Ex-employee scammed $1.3M from Ocean County, NJ car dealership
An Ocean County man has been accused of ripping off an auto dealership where he used to work, pocketing over one million dollars in a billing scheme, authorities said. Martin D’Amato, 37, of Beachwood, was arrested on Monday and charged with money laundering and theft, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer.
Is Biden right about pandemic being over? State of COVID-19 in NJ
President Biden's recent comments about the pandemic being over has sparked some concern that the public wouldn't continue to take proactive measures. “The pandemic is over — We still have a problem with COVID. We’re still doing a lot of work on it. But the pandemic is over,” Biden said in responding to a question during a “60 Minutes” interview that aired Sunday on CBS.
COVID killed college? NJ public schools report record enrollment
Following years of concern over whether the coronavirus pandemic would cause a permanent dent in applications to and enrollment at four-year colleges, a handful of institutions across New Jersey are reporting record enrollment numbers for the fall 2022 semester. "It's sort of contrary to everything you've read, about how there's...
Bounty Hunter Bloods gang terrorized NJ towns with murders, drugs, prosecutors say
NEW BRUNSWICK — Seven accused gang members are charged in a racketeering conspiracy case that includes four murders, five shootings, heroin distribution, and a fraud scheme to obtain Paycheck Protection Program loans. According to federal prosecutors, the Bounty Hunter Bloods carried out their many crimes in Middlesex and Somerset...
More bone marrow donors are needed as NJ pediatric cancer cases increase
There has been a remarkable increase in the ability to treat pediatric cancers. One of the most important curative treatments for many types of pediatric cancers and other non-cancerous hematologic conditions, such as sickle-cell anemia, is the hematopoietic stem cell transplant. This transplant is one of few treatments that people...
You’re sure to find a perfect job at this NJ job fair
It’s hard to believe that in an economic climate like this where people are having such a hard time finding workers and so many industries are understaffed that there is actually looking for a job. The fact is, there are plenty of young people out there who are very...
Callers to the ANCHOR property tax benefit hotline in N.J. say they can’t get through
Callers to the state’s help number for the new ANCHOR property tax savings benefit say they aren’t able to get through. Residents say they have tried to call both the information number and the enrollment number “at all times of the day and night,” but they haven’t been able to get past the recorded messages.
