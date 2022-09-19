ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perkasie, PA

Chipotle exploiting underage workers? Pays huge penalty to NJ

TRENTON – Chipotle Mexican Grill will pay $7.75 million to resolve widespread violations of New Jersey’s child labor laws, the state announced Tuesday. A 2020 audit by the state Department of Labor and Workforce Development found the restaurant chain was persistently disregarding state laws regarding meal breaks and caps on the number of hours minors can work – allegedly more than 30,000 times in four years.
WHYY

New Jersey lawmakers move to create mobile service for seniors

Assemblywoman Angela McKnight is leading an effort to bring senior services directly to older adults living in New Jersey. The Hudson County Democrat introduced legislation in February that would establish a state-operated mobile senior citizen assistance program within the Department of Health. According to the proposed legislation, the mobile unit...
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
Beach Radio

Shocking Increase For Number Of STD Cases In New Jersey

Okay, New Jersey....we are about to have one of those talks. This topic can be uncomfortable, but it shouldn't be. It is part of life and more importantly, being a sexually active adult. According to NJ.com, there has been a significant increase in sexually transmitted disease cases in New Jersey...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Beach Radio

Ocean County, NJ State Lawmakers call on New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy to fund remainder of beach replenishment projects

There is several million dollars worth of combined bills that will need to be covered in order for beach replenishment projects to be completed in several Jersey Shore towns. In January of 2022, U.S. Congressman Chris Smith (R) -- who represents portions of Monmouth County and Ocean County -- was able to secure $30.2-million in federal funds through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act so that these projects could get underway.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
fox29.com

New Jersey minimum wage is going up to more than $14 an hour

TRENTON, N.J. - The new year is bound to be a bit richer for some workers in New Jersey!. On Tuesday, the N.J. Department of Labor and Workforce Development announced that minimum wage would increase to $14.13 for most hourly employees starting January 1, 2023. Workers will see a $1.13-increase...
BUSINESS
New Jersey 101.5

Is this the next great mayor in Ocean County, NJ?

My friend Robert Arace (pronounced Ah-Race) is running for Mayor in Manchester. It's a town of about 43,000 people and they have a huge opportunity coming up on election day to elect a man who not only loves New Jersey but has the skills, passion, and momentum to take this already great town to the next level.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Is Biden right about pandemic being over? State of COVID-19 in NJ

President Biden's recent comments about the pandemic being over has sparked some concern that the public wouldn't continue to take proactive measures. “The pandemic is over — We still have a problem with COVID. We’re still doing a lot of work on it. But the pandemic is over,” Biden said in responding to a question during a “60 Minutes” interview that aired Sunday on CBS.
PUBLIC HEALTH
New Jersey 101.5

COVID killed college? NJ public schools report record enrollment

Following years of concern over whether the coronavirus pandemic would cause a permanent dent in applications to and enrollment at four-year colleges, a handful of institutions across New Jersey are reporting record enrollment numbers for the fall 2022 semester. "It's sort of contrary to everything you've read, about how there's...
COLLEGES
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

