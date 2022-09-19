ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AL.com

Where are the 20 worst speed traps in Alabama?

Whatever you do, don’t speed through these Alabama towns. If you do, there’s a good chance you’ll pay for it. Alabama is packed with hundreds of small towns and cities, most with their own police departments. But it turns out very few crank out speeding tickets at a rate well beyond their size. These are those towns.
AL.com

Archibald: Alabama wants you pulled over

This is an opinion column. Hillsboro is no Brookside. Nor is Town Creek or North Courtland. Police in those towns – as far as we can tell – don’t routinely stop people on technicalities to take their stuff, toss them in a cold cell or regularly tow cars and drop drivers on the roadside to find their way home.
HILLSBORO, AL
WAAY-TV

Peach Cobbler Factory to host grand opening Saturday in Huntsville

It's finally happening. The Peach Cobbler Factory will open its first Alabama location this week in Huntsville. The grand opening will start noon Saturday at 7216 Bailey Cove Road SE. There will be prizes, samples and fun for everyone, the restaurant said in its announcement Monday. Celeste Otero, owner of...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Meet this year’s Burgermeister: Goat Island’s Mike Mullaney

CULLMAN, Ala. – Mike Mullaney spent his childhood on a bicycle traipsing around the roads of Cullman at all hours with his friends. A few years later, as a Cullman High School student, Mullaney and those friends spent weekends hiking and camping in Bankhead National Forest, hanging out at Smith Lake and spelunking in north Alabama’s ample caves.  “Growing up in Cullman in the 1970s was great. Cullman was a much smaller town and provided the best childhood,” Mullaney said, remembering fondly. “We would be out from the time the sun went up until dinnertime riding all over town.”  Recently named 2022...
CULLMAN, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Danville Neel Elementary to hold Fall Festival Oct. 13

Danville Neel Elementary School will hold a Fall Festival Oct. 13 from 5-7 p.m. with games and food. The public is invited to attend this night of family fun. Vendors are welcome. Booths for vendors cost $25. The deadline to sign up is Oct. 7. The school will also host...
DANVILLE, AL
WAFF

City of Decatur receives grant to study route for bridge

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The city of Decatur was recently awarded a grant to study and select a route for another bridge over the Tennessee River. On Monday, the City Council voted to accept the grant. According to our news partners at the Decatur Daily, the $1 million grant was...
DECATUR, AL
mynwapaper.com

Local schools facing possible milk shortages

School systems have been placed under an emergency waiver by the State Department of Education through mid-October, meaning that if they do not receive the supply of milk they need to serve students, then schools are allowed to serve either bottled water or juice, according to officials. “About a month...
WINSTON COUNTY, AL
theflorala.com

UNA Student hit by car on Pine Street

A University of North Alabama student was hit by a vehicle on Pine Street on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Michelle Eubanks, the Director of University Media and Public Relations for the university, said that the student was hit at approximately 2:30 p.m. The individual received treatment at Huntsville Hospital and was later released.
FLORENCE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Sportsman Lake countywide yard sale a success

CULLMAN, Ala. – The beautiful blue sky, towering pines trees and moderate temperatures provided the perfect backdrop for the fall rendition of the Sportsman Lake countywide yard sale, a favorite among bargain shoppers near and far. The grounds of the park were covered by vendors in the former campsites, pavilions and pathways selling their wares.  Perusing everything available, from custom woodworking, clothing, shoes, hospital equipment, home decorations and everything in between, shoppers walked the grounds of the park looking for good deals. Parking continued beyond the park grounds and deal finders walked along the road in search of the deal of the day.  Sportsman Lake Park is operated by Cullman County Parks and Recreation and is open seven days a week. The park and walking trails are free with train rides, miniature golf, fishing, paddle boats and kayaks available for a fee. For more information, visit www.cullmancountyparks.com/sportsman.html.   Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved. 
CULLMAN, AL
AL.com

Huntsville CEO appointed to UA System Board of Trustees

The head of a Huntsville-based defense contracting company has been appointed to the University of Alabama System Board of Trustees. Jeff Gronberg, CEO of decibel, fills the seat for the Fifth Congressional District on the board that oversees the flagship university in Tuscaloosa as well as the University of Alabama at Birmingham and the University of Alabama in Huntsville.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Gov. Kay Ivey says Alabama needs to ‘lean in’ on electric vehicles

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey says the bus is leaving the station and the bus is electric. Delivering opening remarks at an electric vehicle summit in Birmingham today, Ivey told the crowd of a few hundred attendees that the future of transportation was electric, and that Alabama is being proactive in embracing the changing automotive markets.
ALABAMA STATE
The Cullman Tribune

For the community: Chambers holds 2nd annual fall festival

CULLMAN, Ala. – Chambers Farm and Garden Supply held its second annual fall festival Saturday, continuing its effort to bring the community and its customers together. Judy Snead of Snead’s Farmhouse was an organizer of the event, which had a strong turnout for its first year and an even bigger showing this year. In all, 63 vendors set up booths with arts and crafts and food items for sale. There were plenty of kids’ activities, including face painting, bounce houses and a balloon artist. Eight different vendors brought animals to create a petting zoo with pigs, goats, ducks and chickens. Most of...
CULLMAN, AL

