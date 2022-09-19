CULLMAN, Ala. – The beautiful blue sky, towering pines trees and moderate temperatures provided the perfect backdrop for the fall rendition of the Sportsman Lake countywide yard sale, a favorite among bargain shoppers near and far. The grounds of the park were covered by vendors in the former campsites, pavilions and pathways selling their wares. Perusing everything available, from custom woodworking, clothing, shoes, hospital equipment, home decorations and everything in between, shoppers walked the grounds of the park looking for good deals. Parking continued beyond the park grounds and deal finders walked along the road in search of the deal of the day. Sportsman Lake Park is operated by Cullman County Parks and Recreation and is open seven days a week. The park and walking trails are free with train rides, miniature golf, fishing, paddle boats and kayaks available for a fee. For more information, visit www.cullmancountyparks.com/sportsman.html. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

CULLMAN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO