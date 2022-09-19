ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

First Coast News

JSO: Woman dead after shooting at Argyle Forest hotel in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman is dead following a shooting incident in the Argyle Forest area Wednesday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. During a media briefing, JSO said they responded to Baymont Inn and Suites around 7:23 p.m. in reference to a person shot. When they arrived,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Car hits crossing pedestrians in Ponte Vedra, leaving 2-year-old dead and teen seriously injured

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 2-year-old girl is dead and a 16-year-old boy is seriously injured after they were hit by a car in Ponte Vedra Beach on Friday night. The two children were crossing State Road A1A while walking to their home when they were hit by a sedan, according to the Florida Highway Patrol report. Both were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.
First Coast News

Mom questions protocol after daughter faces threats of violence at Duval Charter school

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The mother of a student at a Duval County charter school is speaking out after she says her daughter was physically threatened by another student. The mom says she filed a police report because the school administration didn’t. She says it raises the question, what is the protocol for investigating bullying and threats made in schools?
First Coast News

Human remains found in Columbia County, police say

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — An investigation is underway in Columbia County after human remains were discovered in a wooded area near the Baker and Columbia county line late Monday, according to police. The Columbia County Sheriff's Office says the remains were found on SE County Line Road. The scene...
First Coast News

