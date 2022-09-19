Read full article on original website
Florida's Oldest Continuous Bar Once Entertained the Carnegies and the Rockefellers, and You Can Visit TodayL. CaneFlorida State
Orange Park, Middleburg restaurants receive fines after state restaurant inspectionsDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
Things to Do in Clay County: 40th annual Orange Park Fall FestivalDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Brianna Williams: sentenced to life in prison for 2019 starvation death of daughterLavinia ThompsonJacksonville, FL
Palatka man arrested in Orange Park after attempting to flee from law enforcementZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
First Coast News
'I have candy in the backseat:' New details released about wanted suspect who reportedly lured teens in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report) First Coast News has obtained documents that shed new light on two cases involving an alleged predator who was luring teenage girls into his vehicle on Jacksonville's Westside. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says in one instance, a rape...
Police: Be on the lookout for a bald man with a braided goatee who is an auto burglary suspect in Nassau County
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Nassau County Sheriff's Office is asking everyone to be on the lookout for a bald man sporting a braided goatee who was involved in an auto burglary Sunday in Fernandina Beach. Around 2:09 p.m. on September 18 the suspect allegedly robbed a car at a...
First Coast News
JSO: Woman dead after shooting at Argyle Forest hotel in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman is dead following a shooting incident in the Argyle Forest area Wednesday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. During a media briefing, JSO said they responded to Baymont Inn and Suites around 7:23 p.m. in reference to a person shot. When they arrived,...
First Coast News
Jacksonville man, charged with killing brother, ordered to return to jail on anniversary each year
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report. Amin Sullivan, a Jacksonville man who was charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of his 15-year-old brother, was given an unusual sentence last Friday. Sullivan turned himself in, police said at the time,...
Police: Two JSO corrections officers arrested, facing charges for battery on inmate
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office held a briefing on Wednesday morning to discuss the arrest of two corrections officers following a reported altercation with an inmate. On August 11, the JSO Integrity and Special Investigations unit received word about a complaint against two officers, Micah Magwood and...
One in custody after shooting in Moncrief area Tuesday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is expected to be OK after a shooting in the Moncrief area Tuesday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. JSO says around 3:30 p.m. officers responded to 4200 block of Moncrief Road in relation to a person shot. A man in his 20s...
Mother who allegedly crashed into Southside pond, killing child, found incompetent to stand trial
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Pamela Cabrera, the mother facing charges after a high-speed chase and crash that lead to the death of her 5-year-old daughter, appeared in front of a judge on Wednesday morning. Cabrera's legal representation submitted the opinion of Dr. Meadows, who said the 32-year-old was incompetent to...
Clay County Sheriff’s joint narcotics sting dubbed ‘Operation Lucky 777s’ nets two men for trafficking
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — Jason Setzer and Alvin "AJ" Mercado have been arrested by Clay County Sheriff's Office and charged with trafficking narcotics, according to a press release Wednesday from CCSO. As a result of the investigation, roughly 8.35 kilos of Fentanyl, enough to kill about four million...
First Coast News
Officials: Victim's mother doesn't want body cam video of Jacksonville officer-involved shooting released
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In a statement released Tuesday, the State Attorney's Office says that the Jacksonville deputy who shot and killed Bobby James Brown accidentally discharged his weapon. The incident was deemed "not criminal" by the SA's office, however, body camera footage of the incident will not be released...
JSO: 8-month-old girl dead after being left in hot car on the Northside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A baby is dead after being left in a vehicle on Jacksonville's Northside Tuesday, according to The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say around 2:22 p.m., officers and members of the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department were dispatched to the 2200 block of Newberry Road in response to an unresponsive child.
Car hits crossing pedestrians in Ponte Vedra, leaving 2-year-old dead and teen seriously injured
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 2-year-old girl is dead and a 16-year-old boy is seriously injured after they were hit by a car in Ponte Vedra Beach on Friday night. The two children were crossing State Road A1A while walking to their home when they were hit by a sedan, according to the Florida Highway Patrol report. Both were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.
JSO: Foul play suspected after woman found dead in Moncrief home
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police suspect foul play after a woman was found dead inside a home in the Moncrief area Monday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say officers responded to the 1500 block of West 33rd Street around 1 p.m. in response to a call for assistance from the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.
Fentanyl trafficking operation shut down by Clay County Sheriff’s Office
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A potent yet lethal drug is becoming responsible for countless deaths throughout our nation. “You take a tip of this pencil, and you put a couple of grains of fentanyl on it that could kill somebody," said Sheriff Michelle Cook with the Clay County Sheriffs Office.
'Someone shot my truck:' Northside neighbors react to house party that turned violent
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Kent Samaniego says Sunday's party at a rental home on the Northside was loud and at one point he heard fighting, but he didn't think it got out of control initially. “It seemed to settle down, so I didn’t call police because they were just partying...
Three kilos of fentanyl seized by JSO, enough to kill 1.5 million people
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says it served a residential search warrant which resulted in three kilos of fentanyl being seized last week. According to the DEA, the three kilos of fentanyl seized is enough to kill up to 1.5 million people. In addition, JSO says .26...
First Coast News
Jacksonville man convicted in 1996 murder avoids death penalty second time around
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Prosecutors called the crime “the worst of the worst,” but jurors resisted giving James Belcher the ultimate punishment. Instead, the 63-year-old man will serve the rest of his life in prison instead of returning to death row. Belcher was previously convicted of the 1996...
Mom questions protocol after daughter faces threats of violence at Duval Charter school
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The mother of a student at a Duval County charter school is speaking out after she says her daughter was physically threatened by another student. The mom says she filed a police report because the school administration didn’t. She says it raises the question, what is the protocol for investigating bullying and threats made in schools?
First Coast News
Fugitive found asleep in truck with 'enough fentanyl to kill entire populations', Flagler police say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A man who was found asleep in his truck in Palm Coast had 169,000 grams of fentanyl on him, "enough to kill the entire population of Flagler and Putnam counties," the Flagler County Sheriff's Office said in a press release. James Wilson Duke of Kennesaw,...
Jacksonville rapper Charles Jones, aka Foolio, accepts plea deal, gets probation
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville rapper Charles Jones, known by the moniker "Foolio," accepted a plea deal Wednesday after a months-long legal battle that began with a traffic stop. He pleaded no contrest to charges of tampering with evidence, a third degree felony, in exchange for six months probation, which he will serve at a confidential location in Georgia.
First Coast News
Human remains found in Columbia County, police say
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — An investigation is underway in Columbia County after human remains were discovered in a wooded area near the Baker and Columbia county line late Monday, according to police. The Columbia County Sheriff's Office says the remains were found on SE County Line Road. The scene...
First Coast News
