Dayton Public Schools superintendent not surprised with state report card rating, says absences play a huge part

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ohio Taco Bell Tests Beyond Meat Next MonthCadrene HeslopOhio State
4 Places To Get Mexican Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Daytonopoly Interactive -instagrammable Pop-up, going on now in downtown Dayton, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Sunflowers are back: Whitehall Farm’s sunflower field returns after two-year hiatusThe LanternYellow Springs, OH
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes defeat Wright State 2-0, extend win streak to 3The LanternFairborn, OH
Related
Mason high schooler receives $10K for invention
Laalitya Achary, 18, invented Nereid, a low-cost, globally applicable device that can detect water contamination within seconds.
Ohio lawmakers on school board considering Title IX resolution
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Title IX resolution being considered by the state’s board of education is drawing attention from Ohio lawmakers. Lawmakers, like Senator Nickie Antonio (D-Lakewood), are urging the board of education to scrap the resolution. “This is outrageous,” Antonio said. Title IX protections were expanded to include LGBTQ+ students, but the board’s […]
Coldwater middle school teacher, coach dies
According to a district statement, Harlamert taught science at Coldwater Middle School for 27 years and was a Coldwater High School baseball coach for 26 years.
spectrumnews1.com
Controversial LGBTQ+ resolution introduced to Ohio Board of Education
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State Board of Education member Brennan Shea introduced a resolution Tuesday calling on schools and districts to reject what he calls "harmful and coercive gender identity policies." In June, the U.S. Department of Education released proposed changes to Title IX regulations, including protections for students...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spectrumnews1.com
Rental assistance deadline looms while backlogs, low funds leave many waiting
CINCINNATI — After months of calling around, filling out applications, and even showing up at the office in person, Umekia Bruton is tired of waiting. Since losing her job, Bruton fell behind on rent and energy bills, and at the end of the month, she plans to move out of the apartment she can no longer afford.
Dayton Public School District to hold hiring event on Thursday
The Dayton Public School District (DPS) is looking to recruit paraprofessionals at a hiring event on Thursday. The event will be held at the DPS Community Room located at 115 S. Ludlow St. in Dayton from 1p.m. to 5p.m. according to a release from a DPS spokesperson. Candidates should bring...
Local coalition to speak on Dayton’s decision for Good Samaritan site
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A local coalition group will be holding a press conference on Wednesday, Sept. 21 in response to the decision to move forward with plans of the former Good Samaritan Hospital site. According to a press release, the Clergy Community Coalition will be holding a press conference outside the steps of Dayton […]
WOUB
Auditor forecasts ‘concerns’ about findings in special audit of Ohio teachers’ pension fund
COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) — It was almost a year ago when Republican state auditor Keith Faber announced there would be a special audit of the pension fund supporting 157,000 retired Ohio teachers and their survivors. Nearly a year later, the auditor said the review of the books...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Recovery event getting people help they need on the spot
Every year in September, RAMCO holds a Healthy Recovery Celebration. This year it will take place on Saturday, September 24, at Triangle Park in Dayton from noon to 5 p.m. Not only will there be free food, music, and entertainment, but the event also gets people the resources and help they need on the spot.
Task force to operate OVI checkpoint in Dayton today
DAYTON — The Combined Agency OVI Task Force of Montgomery County will operate a sobriety checkpoint in Dayton this evening. The checkpoint will be held from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., in the area of East Third Street at Terry Street, followed by South Keowee Street at East Fifth Street, a spokesperson for the City of Dayton said in a release.
lovelandmagazine.com
COVID-19 “High” in Butler and Clermont Counties
In Clermont County, Ohio, the community level is High. In Butler County, Ohio, the community level is High. In Hamilton County, Ohio, the community level is Medium. In Warren County, Ohio, the community level is Medium. If you are at high risk for severe illness, talk to your healthcare provider...
Dayton RTA making changes to one of its bus routes
DAYTON — The Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority (RTA) will implement the next phase of its transit system redesign by making changes to one of its bus routes, according to a news release. The changes will be to Route 14. Starting October 16, Route 14 will no longer run...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ranking Ohio’s school districts from 1 to 607 based on the stars they received on new state report cards
CLEVELAND, Ohio - While the new Ohio school report card gives a star rating to various categories, there is no overall star grade assigned for this year. So cleveland.com calculated the total score for all 607 districts reported to show which schools scored the best across the board. Twelve districts...
UPDATE: Power mostly restored to AES Ohio customers after outage
MORAINE — UPDATE 6:12 A.M. Power has been mostly restored to AES Ohio customers, according to the AES Ohio website. There is less than 100 customers without power this morning, mainly in Montgomery County. At one point, there was close to 2,000 AES Ohio customers without power. INITIAL REPORT.
Ohio GOP proposes 7th 'censorship' bill this term
Ohio Republican lawmakers have put forward at least seven different bills that critics say censor education, with the latest being vague guidelines on so-called "sexually explicit" material.
Seniors stranded with no ride to and from hospitals, doctor visits
“I’ve heard of people sitting out in the rain at a dialysis center,” waiting for a ride home, said Bob Vines, managing ombudsman of Pro Seniors.
wyso.org
Dayton library sees increased push to ban books, including in Ohio
Dayton Metro Library will host a series of speakers and events this week to raise awareness of attempts at censorship as part of Banned Books Week. . Dayton Metro Library leaders say they want to foster intellectual freedom and representation in literature. Requests for libraries and schools to ban books...
Butler County reps head to Florida to see if Dignity Buses could help homeless
The coalition hopes to obtain three buses, one for men, one for women and one in case of overflow, Shores said. Each bus holds up to 20 people.
dayton.com
Square-cut pizza top choice for Dayton’s signature food
This week we asked readers to share their choice for Dayton’s signature food. The verdict is in and thin crust, square-cut pizza came out on top. More than half of our readers said Marion’s Piazza was their top spot to take out-of-towners for square-cut pizza. Other favorites were Cassano’s Pizza King and Joe’s Pizzeria.
Fox 19
Wilmington City Schools to reopen amid multi-jurisdictional police investigation
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A multi-agency investigation is underway after a social media threat involving Wilmington High School prompted the district to close schools Tuesday. Superintendent Jim Brady announced Tuesday evening that schools will be open Wednesday. “After extensive dialog with the Wilmington PD, they have indicated that we...
Comments / 1