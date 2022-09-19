Alcohol is listed as a factor in a single-vehicle accident Saturday night on US 68 near the Todd County line in Logan County that killed the driver. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office says 50-year old Brian Brown of Russellville had been eastbound near Daysville Road about 10:35 p.m. when he went of the right side of the roadway for unknown reasons and then over-corrected.

TODD COUNTY, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO