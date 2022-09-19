ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartselle, AL

theflorala.com

UNA Student hit by car on Pine Street

A University of North Alabama student was hit by a vehicle on Pine Street on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Michelle Eubanks, the Director of University Media and Public Relations for the university, said that the student was hit at approximately 2:30 p.m. The individual received treatment at Huntsville Hospital and was later released.
FLORENCE, AL
williamsonherald.com

Fairview couple enjoys memorable wedding under the Friday Night Lights

FAIRVIEW – Lauren Latta and Graham Estes first met as third graders. In elementary school, one of their first photos together shows the pair slow dancing at a friend’s birthday party. It’s a moment that likely embarrassed the youngsters then, but now it’s a treasured image beyond measure...
FAIRVIEW, TN
Hartselle Enquirer

Hartselle woman named to Inno under 25

The Birmingham Business Journal recently released its second Inno under 25, where it “showcased some of the region’s promising young innovators who aren’t waiting to kick-start their careers.”. Among those chosen is Katie Lovelady, a Hartselle native and 2019 graduate of Hartselle High School. Lovelady, 21, is...
HARTSELLE, AL
WAFF

City of Decatur receives grant to study route for bridge

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The city of Decatur was recently awarded a grant to study and select a route for another bridge over the Tennessee River. On Monday, the City Council voted to accept the grant. According to our news partners at the Decatur Daily, the $1 million grant was...
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Three injured in wreck near Jordan Lane, I-565 stalled

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Traffic is currently stalled on I-565 eastbound between Jordan Lane and the U.S. Space and Rocket Center due to a wreck. According to Don Webster with HEMSI, three people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. At this time the number of vehicles involved...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Peach Cobbler Factory to host grand opening Saturday in Huntsville

It's finally happening. The Peach Cobbler Factory will open its first Alabama location this week in Huntsville. The grand opening will start noon Saturday at 7216 Bailey Cove Road SE. There will be prizes, samples and fun for everyone, the restaurant said in its announcement Monday. Celeste Otero, owner of...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Tennessee Lookout

Wedding venue on Bedford County farm hits legal snag with ‘Right to Farm Act’

The intent of the Tennessee Right to Farm Act, passed in 1982, was to keep local zoning and neighbors who don’t like farm activities from interfering with farmers. The Right to Farm Act and a recent Tennessee Court of Appeals ruling, allow farmers to supplement their income by hosting events and other recreational activities — including weddings and farmers’ markets.
BEDFORD COUNTY, TN
NewsBreak
Sports
whopam.com

Man killed in accident near Logan-Todd County line

Alcohol is listed as a factor in a single-vehicle accident Saturday night on US 68 near the Todd County line in Logan County that killed the driver. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office says 50-year old Brian Brown of Russellville had been eastbound near Daysville Road about 10:35 p.m. when he went of the right side of the roadway for unknown reasons and then over-corrected.
TODD COUNTY, KY
wilsonpost.com

Benefit ride held for teen Lebanon battling bone cancer

Dozens of motorcycles made their way through Wilson County last Saturday in honor of a Lebanon teen who is battling bone cancer. The L-Town Riders motorcycle club held the Jayden’s Journey Benefit Ride to help raise funds, awareness and support for 13-year-old Jayden Bailey, who was diagnosed with osteosarcoma earlier this year.
LEBANON, TN
passporttoeden.com

12 Best Restaurants In Brentwood Tennessee

The best restaurants in Brentwood are hidden in plain sight. You’ll find them in front of, behind, and to the side of neighborhood places: local gyms, CPA offices, dry cleaners, and grocery stores. You’ll find them squeezed into strip malls and shopping centers and retail complexes. If you’re...
BRENTWOOD, TN
wilsonpost.com

WilCo PowWow announces lineup of activities

The beat of the drums is set to take place at the 39th WilCo Pow Wow (formerly Mt. Juliet Pow Wow) at the Wilson County Fairgrounds Sept. 24-25. This event’s second year at the fairgrounds in Lebanon brings much more parking and a covered arena, said WilCo Pow Wow organizer Cindy Yahola. The two-day event celebrates and showcases Native American tribal dance, culture, food and 35 arts and crafts vendors.
WILSON COUNTY, TN

