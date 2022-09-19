Read full article on original website
Where Are They Now, Alabama? Antoine DodsonApril KillianHuntsville, AL
Huntsville Mother Searching For Answers And Justice In The Disappearance Of Her SonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHuntsville, AL
Alabama Woman Disappeared After Being Discharged From Local HospitalThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCourtland, AL
16 Flights for $10K Should be a Breeze for Low-Cost Airline at the 'Most Expensive Airport in the U.S.': Huntsville, ALZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Huntsville Utilities and Birmingham Water Works Charged Residents High Utility Bills for 'Half a Month' or Less UsageZack LoveHuntsville, AL
WAAY-TV
North Alabama seniors advance to state competition for Distinguished Young Women
Three high school seniors were selected Saturday to represent their schools in a state competition. The 2023 Distinguished Young Women of North Central Alabama scholarship program was held at Decatur High School. Seniors from schools in Lawrence, Limestone and Morgan counties showcased their talents and achievements in front of a...
theflorala.com
UNA Student hit by car on Pine Street
A University of North Alabama student was hit by a vehicle on Pine Street on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Michelle Eubanks, the Director of University Media and Public Relations for the university, said that the student was hit at approximately 2:30 p.m. The individual received treatment at Huntsville Hospital and was later released.
williamsonherald.com
Fairview couple enjoys memorable wedding under the Friday Night Lights
FAIRVIEW – Lauren Latta and Graham Estes first met as third graders. In elementary school, one of their first photos together shows the pair slow dancing at a friend’s birthday party. It’s a moment that likely embarrassed the youngsters then, but now it’s a treasured image beyond measure...
Jazz in the Park kicks off after first concert was canceled
After the first concert series was canceled due to weather, Jazz in the Park kicked off on it's second weekend.
Hartselle Enquirer
Hartselle woman named to Inno under 25
The Birmingham Business Journal recently released its second Inno under 25, where it “showcased some of the region’s promising young innovators who aren’t waiting to kick-start their careers.”. Among those chosen is Katie Lovelady, a Hartselle native and 2019 graduate of Hartselle High School. Lovelady, 21, is...
Hartselle Enquirer
Morgan County Marriage Licenses Sept. 7-13
Montoya Nikkos People to Stephanie Eunisce Campbell. Joshua James Hinds Hannah to Victoria Faith Shelton. Jeffrey Carell Hutchinson to Allison Nicole Ragsdale.
WAFF
City of Decatur receives grant to study route for bridge
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The city of Decatur was recently awarded a grant to study and select a route for another bridge over the Tennessee River. On Monday, the City Council voted to accept the grant. According to our news partners at the Decatur Daily, the $1 million grant was...
Motorcycle crash closes portion of Lebanon Pike
A crash involving a vehicle and motorcycle closed a portion of Lebanon Pike early Wednesday morning near Donelson.
WAFF
Three injured in wreck near Jordan Lane, I-565 stalled
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Traffic is currently stalled on I-565 eastbound between Jordan Lane and the U.S. Space and Rocket Center due to a wreck. According to Don Webster with HEMSI, three people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. At this time the number of vehicles involved...
WAAY-TV
Peach Cobbler Factory to host grand opening Saturday in Huntsville
It's finally happening. The Peach Cobbler Factory will open its first Alabama location this week in Huntsville. The grand opening will start noon Saturday at 7216 Bailey Cove Road SE. There will be prizes, samples and fun for everyone, the restaurant said in its announcement Monday. Celeste Otero, owner of...
Bridge Street at 15: What’s next for north Alabama outdoor mall? New restaurants, shops planned
When Bridge Street Town Centre opened in 2007, it was in a position for success. It was ideally located between the heart of Huntsville and fast-growing Madison. Just off Interstate 565 at the beginning of Cummings Research Park, it was also poised to attract shoppers from nearby Decatur and Athens.
Wedding venue on Bedford County farm hits legal snag with ‘Right to Farm Act’
The intent of the Tennessee Right to Farm Act, passed in 1982, was to keep local zoning and neighbors who don’t like farm activities from interfering with farmers. The Right to Farm Act and a recent Tennessee Court of Appeals ruling, allow farmers to supplement their income by hosting events and other recreational activities — including weddings and farmers’ markets.
Dickson County principal struggles to fill teaching positions
Dickson County High School principal, Joey Holley, said he's lucky if just one person applies when a position opens.
whopam.com
Man killed in accident near Logan-Todd County line
Alcohol is listed as a factor in a single-vehicle accident Saturday night on US 68 near the Todd County line in Logan County that killed the driver. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office says 50-year old Brian Brown of Russellville had been eastbound near Daysville Road about 10:35 p.m. when he went of the right side of the roadway for unknown reasons and then over-corrected.
Maury County residents worry Middle TN trash will go to site in their county without having a say
When residents in Maury County spotted large trucks coming in with what appeared to be tire shredders, they started to investigate and found their local leaders knew nothing about it.
New manufacturing program at Hartselle and Limestone schools
Hartselle High senior Justin Patrick knows how to engrave logos into sheets of metal by using a plasma cutter, and Clements High junior Alex Moss can operate a skill boss robot to assemble toy cars.
Fundraiser supports Bellevue's City Limits owner who lost daughters in crash
A Bellevue business owner is mourning the loss of his daughter and stepdaughter after a crash last weekend. It happened on I-40 in Dickson County Sunday night.
wilsonpost.com
Benefit ride held for teen Lebanon battling bone cancer
Dozens of motorcycles made their way through Wilson County last Saturday in honor of a Lebanon teen who is battling bone cancer. The L-Town Riders motorcycle club held the Jayden’s Journey Benefit Ride to help raise funds, awareness and support for 13-year-old Jayden Bailey, who was diagnosed with osteosarcoma earlier this year.
passporttoeden.com
12 Best Restaurants In Brentwood Tennessee
The best restaurants in Brentwood are hidden in plain sight. You’ll find them in front of, behind, and to the side of neighborhood places: local gyms, CPA offices, dry cleaners, and grocery stores. You’ll find them squeezed into strip malls and shopping centers and retail complexes. If you’re...
wilsonpost.com
WilCo PowWow announces lineup of activities
The beat of the drums is set to take place at the 39th WilCo Pow Wow (formerly Mt. Juliet Pow Wow) at the Wilson County Fairgrounds Sept. 24-25. This event’s second year at the fairgrounds in Lebanon brings much more parking and a covered arena, said WilCo Pow Wow organizer Cindy Yahola. The two-day event celebrates and showcases Native American tribal dance, culture, food and 35 arts and crafts vendors.
