Bexar County, TX

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

COVID Tracker: Downward trend continues in Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO — Coronavirus risk level in Bexar County remains "medium" – and "improving" as a downward trend in new cases and hospitalizations continues. The seven-day moving average of new cases in the past week is 355 per day, down from 735 for the month of August and nearly 1,000 in July. That includes 230 infections reported by Metro Health on Tuesday, one of the lowest case counts in recent weeks.
San Antonio, TX
Uvalde, TX
Texas Government
San Antonio, TX
foxsanantonio.com

CPS Energy, SAWS approve purchase of $202 million in generators

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Water System and CPS Energy have approved a plan to keep your water and power flowing in the next Winter freeze. The price tag is $202 million. SAWS will purchase both natural gas and diesel generators for 36 of its most crucial pumping stations. CPS Energy will operate the natural gas and diesel generators to keep water pumping during an outage.
San Angelo LIVE!

Hanna: Bexar County Sheriff's Political Grandstanding Reduces Trust in Law Enforcement

SAN ANGELO, TX – Tom Green County Sheriff Nick Hanna had advice for fellow Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar. During his speech to the monthly Pachyderm Club in San Angelo today, the Sheriff spoke on a number of topics including illegal immigration. He said San Antonio's sheriff was grandstanding for the "blue" national media and pulling a political stunt that will harm public trust in law enforcement over Salazar's politically motivated investigation of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' actions last week.  Desantis last week teamed up with Texas Governor Greg Abbott to fly 48 illegal aliens…
Pleasanton Express

Driver arrested in hit and run fatality crash

The Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday night at 8 p.m. that the driver of the 18-wheeler which struck and killed a woman on IH-37 this morning, was arrested this afternoon by DPS Troopers. He was booked into the Atascosa County Jail. The ACSO said thank you to all...
KTSA

DPS Troopers looking for white truck involved in fatal crash in Atascosa County

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is looking for the driver of an industrial vehicle involved in a fatal crash on Wednesday morning. The Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office has posted to Facebook photos of what the truck might look like. Troopers think the driver of the truck hit a white SUV and knocked the driver’s side door off on northbound IH-37 near the Atascosa and Bexar County line.
