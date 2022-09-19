Read full article on original website
Bexar County Sheriff getting threats after looking into legality of DeSantis' Martha's Vineyard stunt
Sheriff Javier Salazar launched an investigation this week into flights chartered by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis that transported migrants from San Antonio and stranded them in Massachusetts.
Bexar County DA, Republican opponent are united against Second Amendment ruling on felony indictments
SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales and his Republican opponent are weighing in on a ruling this week that will allow people under felony indictment to purchase guns. A federal judge in West Texas ruled Monday that it’s no longer constitutional to ban them from doing...
COVID Tracker: Downward trend continues in Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO — Coronavirus risk level in Bexar County remains "medium" – and "improving" as a downward trend in new cases and hospitalizations continues. The seven-day moving average of new cases in the past week is 355 per day, down from 735 for the month of August and nearly 1,000 in July. That includes 230 infections reported by Metro Health on Tuesday, one of the lowest case counts in recent weeks.
Driver arrested in connection with fatal San Antonio-area hit-and-run
The name of the woman wasn't released.
Sheriff McNamara speaks on Bexar County Sheriff’s migrant investigation
MCLENNAN CO, Texas (FOX 44) — A San Antonio sheriff is opening an investigation into a group of migrants who were flown from the area to Florida and then up to Martha’s Vineyard. “What this sheriff has said in Bexar County is totally wrong,” McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said. “He has zero authority to […]
San Antonio ISD to have staff present on campus for future lockdowns after parents rush Jefferson HS
SAN ANTONIO — After reports of an active shooter, that turned out to be false, led parents to swarm Jefferson High School, the San Antonio ISD said it will be improving communications with parents in future lockdowns. No gun and no evidence of a threat was found, but San...
San Antonio passes de-construction ordinance to give new purpose to housing material
SAN ANTONIO — It’s estimated 500 homes are demolished each year in San Antonio, and staff estimate that number is going up. During a presentation to city council, the city’s Office of Historic Preservation compared de-construction to organ donation. “Sometimes buildings are going to come down; their...
CPS Energy, SAWS approve purchase of $202 million in generators
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Water System and CPS Energy have approved a plan to keep your water and power flowing in the next Winter freeze. The price tag is $202 million. SAWS will purchase both natural gas and diesel generators for 36 of its most crucial pumping stations. CPS Energy will operate the natural gas and diesel generators to keep water pumping during an outage.
NYT reports San Antonio girl survived a suicide bomber before vanishing
She was last seen in December in San Antonio.
Hanna: Bexar County Sheriff's Political Grandstanding Reduces Trust in Law Enforcement
SAN ANGELO, TX – Tom Green County Sheriff Nick Hanna had advice for fellow Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar. During his speech to the monthly Pachyderm Club in San Angelo today, the Sheriff spoke on a number of topics including illegal immigration. He said San Antonio's sheriff was grandstanding for the "blue" national media and pulling a political stunt that will harm public trust in law enforcement over Salazar's politically motivated investigation of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' actions last week. Desantis last week teamed up with Texas Governor Greg Abbott to fly 48 illegal aliens…
Bexar Sheriff to investigate migrants ‘lured’ into flight from San Antonio to Florida, Martha’s Vineyard
SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said Monday that his office will launch an investigation into who was behind the recruitment of nearly 50 migrants in San Antonio to be flown on a charter plane to Florida and Massachusetts. Salazar said the migrants were “lured” Wednesday from...
San Antonio police investigate fatal cyclist hit-and-run on Northwest Side
The man was in his 40s.
San Antonio residents fear townhomes could disrupt O.P. Schnabel trails
Project plans to build 60 lots on the 11-acre undeveloped property.
Questions remain as convicted killer is expected to be transferred to adult prison
SAN ANTONIO — Two years after his death, the cemetery plot where 17-year-old Sebastian Carpio was laid to rest is still meticulously maintained. His mother, Ana Maria Carpio, said she finds comfort in keeping the spot immaculate. A large poster of the handsome young man usually stands watch over...
Driver arrested in hit and run fatality crash
The Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday night at 8 p.m. that the driver of the 18-wheeler which struck and killed a woman on IH-37 this morning, was arrested this afternoon by DPS Troopers. He was booked into the Atascosa County Jail. The ACSO said thank you to all...
San Antonio River Authority giving away free trees
SAN ANTONIO — The 2022 River Symposium is here! A free tree giveaway will be taking place at Confluence Park on Saturday, courtesy of the San Antonio River Authority. Those who want a tree can go pick up a young native tree and a one gallon pot to plant at home.
DPS seeks information about truck involved in deadly crash on I-37 Wednesday morning
ATASCOSA COUNTY – The Texas Department of Public Safety is looking for information about a deadly crash that happened in Atascosa County early Wednesday morning. The crash happened just after 5 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 37 at mile marker 118 near the Bexar County line. According...
Victims’ families call for state to remove Bexar County sheriff from Anaqua Springs case
SAN ANTONIO – Two families made strong accusations Monday against Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar and his office for the handling of shooting deaths of two young girls and their mother in the Anaqua Springs neighborhood in Boerne in 2019. The Bribiescas and Montez families are calling for the...
DPS Troopers looking for white truck involved in fatal crash in Atascosa County
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is looking for the driver of an industrial vehicle involved in a fatal crash on Wednesday morning. The Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office has posted to Facebook photos of what the truck might look like. Troopers think the driver of the truck hit a white SUV and knocked the driver’s side door off on northbound IH-37 near the Atascosa and Bexar County line.
New Braunfels residents can get rid of expired medication, shred sensitive documents at community events Oct. 29
NEW BRAUNFELS – New Braunfels Utilities will host two community events on Saturday, October 29. Operation MedSafe and Community Shred Day will be held at the Comal County Fairgrounds, 701 E. Common Street, from 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. New Braunfels Utilities and the New Braunfels Police Department...
