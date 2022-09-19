SAN ANTONIO — Coronavirus risk level in Bexar County remains "medium" – and "improving" as a downward trend in new cases and hospitalizations continues. The seven-day moving average of new cases in the past week is 355 per day, down from 735 for the month of August and nearly 1,000 in July. That includes 230 infections reported by Metro Health on Tuesday, one of the lowest case counts in recent weeks.

BEXAR COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO