HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The 33rd class of inductees for the University of North Alabama Athletic Hall of Fame will be inducted on Saturday, September 24, as part of UNA’s Homecoming celebration. The ceremony is free and open to the public and is held at 9:00 a.m. in the Performance Center, inside the Guillot University Center on the UNA campus. The UNA Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2022 includes former baseball player and retired Colonel Riley Brewer, former Lion men’s basketball standout Freddie Copeland, 2003 Harlon Hill Trophy winner and current Southern Mississippi Head Football Coach Will Hall, former women’s basketball player and seven-time state champion head coach Jana Killen, former Lion soccer captain and current assistant coach Hollie Loud and the all-conference kicker on UNA’s three football national championship teams, Jamie Stoddard. Following its creation in 1990, the UNA Athletic Hall of Fame has inducted at least four members each year. This year’s induction brings the total number of inductees into the UNA Athletic Hall of Fame to 155.

