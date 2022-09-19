Read full article on original website
UNA Hall Of Fame Induction Saturday
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The 33rd class of inductees for the University of North Alabama Athletic Hall of Fame will be inducted on Saturday, September 24, as part of UNA’s Homecoming celebration. The ceremony is free and open to the public and is held at 9:00 a.m. in the Performance Center, inside the Guillot University Center on the UNA campus. The UNA Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2022 includes former baseball player and retired Colonel Riley Brewer, former Lion men’s basketball standout Freddie Copeland, 2003 Harlon Hill Trophy winner and current Southern Mississippi Head Football Coach Will Hall, former women’s basketball player and seven-time state champion head coach Jana Killen, former Lion soccer captain and current assistant coach Hollie Loud and the all-conference kicker on UNA’s three football national championship teams, Jamie Stoddard. Following its creation in 1990, the UNA Athletic Hall of Fame has inducted at least four members each year. This year’s induction brings the total number of inductees into the UNA Athletic Hall of Fame to 155.
Athens High School student-athletes score big with afternoon of service
More than 350 student-athletes at Athens High School (AHS) scored some community service points after completing their first "Athletes Bettering the Community" event on Wednesday.
thearabtribune.com
BMHS grad promoted to head coaching position
College golf: Brindlee Mountain grad promoted to head golf coach at Missouri Valley College. James King, a 2016 graduate of Brindlee Mountain High School, has been promoted to head coac…
Cullman High School unveils 2022 homecoming court
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman High School homecoming game is set for Sept. 23 against the Mortimer Jordan Blue Devils. The 2022 CHS Homecoming Queen will be crowned during halftime, and the homecoming court has been confirmed.The Freshman Homecoming Court includes Sadie Robinson and Darcy Hall.The Sophomore Homecoming Court includes Bella Caretti and AliceAnn Kontogeorge.The Junior Homecoming Court includes Lane McLeod and Saley Winn.The Senior Homecoming Court includes Kathryn Dueland, Mimi Lunsford, Anna Beth Mauldin, Katia Peterson and Lindsey Skinner.
WAAY-TV
North Alabama seniors advance to state competition for Distinguished Young Women
Three high school seniors were selected Saturday to represent their schools in a state competition. The 2023 Distinguished Young Women of North Central Alabama scholarship program was held at Decatur High School. Seniors from schools in Lawrence, Limestone and Morgan counties showcased their talents and achievements in front of a...
speakinoutweeklynews.net
Alabama wants you pulled over
This is an opinion column. Hillsboro is no Brookside. Nor is Town Creek or North Courtland. Police in those towns – as far as we can tell – don’t routinely stop people on technicalities to take their stuff, toss them in a cold cell or regularly tow cars and drop drivers on the roadside to find their way home.
WAFF
Three injured in wreck near Jordan Lane, I-565 stalled
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Traffic is currently stalled on I-565 eastbound between Jordan Lane and the U.S. Space and Rocket Center due to a wreck. According to Don Webster with HEMSI, three people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. At this time the number of vehicles involved...
New manufacturing program at Hartselle and Limestone schools
Hartselle High senior Justin Patrick knows how to engrave logos into sheets of metal by using a plasma cutter, and Clements High junior Alex Moss can operate a skill boss robot to assemble toy cars.
WAFF
City of Decatur receives grant to study route for bridge
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The city of Decatur was recently awarded a grant to study and select a route for another bridge over the Tennessee River. On Monday, the City Council voted to accept the grant. According to our news partners at the Decatur Daily, the $1 million grant was...
Hartselle Enquirer
Hartselle woman named to Inno under 25
The Birmingham Business Journal recently released its second Inno under 25, where it “showcased some of the region’s promising young innovators who aren’t waiting to kick-start their careers.”. Among those chosen is Katie Lovelady, a Hartselle native and 2019 graduate of Hartselle High School. Lovelady, 21, is...
theflorala.com
UNA Student hit by car on Pine Street
A University of North Alabama student was hit by a vehicle on Pine Street on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Michelle Eubanks, the Director of University Media and Public Relations for the university, said that the student was hit at approximately 2:30 p.m. The individual received treatment at Huntsville Hospital and was later released.
Welcome to Speed Trap, Alabama: Where small towns turn into ‘little monsters’
Welcome to Speed Trap, Alabama. Thanks to the state’s dinosaur constitution and bass-ackward Legislature, there will always be speed traps in Alabama. In the Al.com series on Alabama speed traps, John Archibald dissects the problems that force small towns starved for funds to turn into “little monsters.”. LIST:...
WAAY-TV
Peach Cobbler Factory to host grand opening Saturday in Huntsville
It's finally happening. The Peach Cobbler Factory will open its first Alabama location this week in Huntsville. The grand opening will start noon Saturday at 7216 Bailey Cove Road SE. There will be prizes, samples and fun for everyone, the restaurant said in its announcement Monday. Celeste Otero, owner of...
WAFF
Madison County home destroyed in Saturday fire
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A fire Saturday afternoon destroyed a Madison County home as firefighters report that 90% of the roof collapsed. The fire took place on Riverton Rd. just east of Moores Mill. According to firefighters on the scene, no one was injured in the blaze. Firefighters on the...
No foul play suspected in body found last week at Decatur boat ramp
No foul play is suspected in the investigation of a body found last week at a Decatur boat ramp, police said. The victim is believed to have died of an overdose, police said. The victim’s family has been informed. The victim was from out of state. The body was...
Bridge Street at 15: What’s next for north Alabama outdoor mall? New restaurants, shops planned
When Bridge Street Town Centre opened in 2007, it was in a position for success. It was ideally located between the heart of Huntsville and fast-growing Madison. Just off Interstate 565 at the beginning of Cummings Research Park, it was also poised to attract shoppers from nearby Decatur and Athens.
Hartselle Enquirer
Danville Neel Elementary to hold Fall Festival Oct. 13
Danville Neel Elementary School will hold a Fall Festival Oct. 13 from 5-7 p.m. with games and food. The public is invited to attend this night of family fun. Vendors are welcome. Booths for vendors cost $25. The deadline to sign up is Oct. 7. The school will also host...
mynwapaper.com
Local schools facing possible milk shortages
School systems have been placed under an emergency waiver by the State Department of Education through mid-October, meaning that if they do not receive the supply of milk they need to serve students, then schools are allowed to serve either bottled water or juice, according to officials. “About a month...
Some Morgan County residents were unable to call 9-1-1
Some residents in the Hartselle community weren't able to reach 9-1-1 in the event of an emergency recently, according to local officials.
Alvarez wins bitter Huntsville school board race, compared Republicans to ‘parasites’
After a long, ugly local election, Andrea Alvarez will fill a Huntsville City School board seat for a term. Alvarez, who ran what she says was an “intentionally” nonpartisan race, will replace eight-year District 3 incumbent Elisa Ferrell, who ran on a nonpartisan ticket in 2014. Alvarez’s core...
