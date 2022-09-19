ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, AL

WAFF

UNA Hall Of Fame Induction Saturday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The 33rd class of inductees for the University of North Alabama Athletic Hall of Fame will be inducted on Saturday, September 24, as part of UNA’s Homecoming celebration. The ceremony is free and open to the public and is held at 9:00 a.m. in the Performance Center, inside the Guillot University Center on the UNA campus. The UNA Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2022 includes former baseball player and retired Colonel Riley Brewer, former Lion men’s basketball standout Freddie Copeland, 2003 Harlon Hill Trophy winner and current Southern Mississippi Head Football Coach Will Hall, former women’s basketball player and seven-time state champion head coach Jana Killen, former Lion soccer captain and current assistant coach Hollie Loud and the all-conference kicker on UNA’s three football national championship teams, Jamie Stoddard. Following its creation in 1990, the UNA Athletic Hall of Fame has inducted at least four members each year. This year’s induction brings the total number of inductees into the UNA Athletic Hall of Fame to 155.
FLORENCE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman High School unveils 2022 homecoming court

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman High School homecoming game is set for Sept. 23 against the Mortimer Jordan Blue Devils. The 2022 CHS Homecoming Queen will be crowned during halftime, and the homecoming court has been confirmed.The Freshman Homecoming Court includes Sadie Robinson and Darcy Hall.The Sophomore Homecoming Court includes Bella Caretti and AliceAnn Kontogeorge.The Junior Homecoming Court includes Lane McLeod and Saley Winn.The Senior Homecoming Court includes Kathryn Dueland, Mimi Lunsford, Anna Beth Mauldin, Katia Peterson and Lindsey Skinner.
CULLMAN, AL
speakinoutweeklynews.net

Alabama wants you pulled over

This is an opinion column. Hillsboro is no Brookside. Nor is Town Creek or North Courtland. Police in those towns – as far as we can tell – don’t routinely stop people on technicalities to take their stuff, toss them in a cold cell or regularly tow cars and drop drivers on the roadside to find their way home.
HILLSBORO, AL
WAFF

Three injured in wreck near Jordan Lane, I-565 stalled

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Traffic is currently stalled on I-565 eastbound between Jordan Lane and the U.S. Space and Rocket Center due to a wreck. According to Don Webster with HEMSI, three people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. At this time the number of vehicles involved...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

City of Decatur receives grant to study route for bridge

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The city of Decatur was recently awarded a grant to study and select a route for another bridge over the Tennessee River. On Monday, the City Council voted to accept the grant. According to our news partners at the Decatur Daily, the $1 million grant was...
DECATUR, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Hartselle woman named to Inno under 25

The Birmingham Business Journal recently released its second Inno under 25, where it “showcased some of the region’s promising young innovators who aren’t waiting to kick-start their careers.”. Among those chosen is Katie Lovelady, a Hartselle native and 2019 graduate of Hartselle High School. Lovelady, 21, is...
HARTSELLE, AL
theflorala.com

UNA Student hit by car on Pine Street

A University of North Alabama student was hit by a vehicle on Pine Street on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Michelle Eubanks, the Director of University Media and Public Relations for the university, said that the student was hit at approximately 2:30 p.m. The individual received treatment at Huntsville Hospital and was later released.
FLORENCE, AL
NewsBreak
WAAY-TV

Peach Cobbler Factory to host grand opening Saturday in Huntsville

It's finally happening. The Peach Cobbler Factory will open its first Alabama location this week in Huntsville. The grand opening will start noon Saturday at 7216 Bailey Cove Road SE. There will be prizes, samples and fun for everyone, the restaurant said in its announcement Monday. Celeste Otero, owner of...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Madison County home destroyed in Saturday fire

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A fire Saturday afternoon destroyed a Madison County home as firefighters report that 90% of the roof collapsed. The fire took place on Riverton Rd. just east of Moores Mill. According to firefighters on the scene, no one was injured in the blaze. Firefighters on the...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Danville Neel Elementary to hold Fall Festival Oct. 13

Danville Neel Elementary School will hold a Fall Festival Oct. 13 from 5-7 p.m. with games and food. The public is invited to attend this night of family fun. Vendors are welcome. Booths for vendors cost $25. The deadline to sign up is Oct. 7. The school will also host...
DANVILLE, AL
mynwapaper.com

Local schools facing possible milk shortages

School systems have been placed under an emergency waiver by the State Department of Education through mid-October, meaning that if they do not receive the supply of milk they need to serve students, then schools are allowed to serve either bottled water or juice, according to officials. “About a month...
WINSTON COUNTY, AL

