Savannah, GA

wtoc.com

Savannah man found dead in backyard of Glennville home

GLENNVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah man was found dead in the backyard of a Tattnall County home on Monday, Sept. 19. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a dead body in a backyard on Harvey Lane in the White Pines community of Glennville.
Man injured in overnight shooting in midtown Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), a man was hospitalized following a shooting overnight. Officers responded to a shooting in the 500 block of W. 54th Street just after midnight on Wednesday. An adult male victim was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. SPD continues to investigate the incident.
Savannah police searching for two murder suspects

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah police are asking for the public’s help locating two suspects wanted for murder. Police say the suspects were involved in the July 25 fatal shooting of Myles Bright. Officers responded to Parker’s, 1976 E. Victory Drive, and discovered Bright, 28, outside the store...
Savannah man found dead in backyard of Tattnall County home

GLENNVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating a man found dead in the backyard of a home in Glennville on Monday. On Sept. 19 at 7:30 a.m., the Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a deceased man in the backyard of a home on Harvey Lane in […]
Body found in pond at Daffin Park

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The body of an adult male was found in the pond at Daffin Park on Tuesday morning. According to the Savannah Police Department, there were no obvious signs of foul play. According to a Facebook post made by Alderman Nick Palumbo, the deceased is believed to be a homeless person. Officers […]
Tony Thomas, former Savannah alderman, arrested for felony theft

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Former Savannah city councilman Tony Thomas was arrested for theft. According to the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office booking website, Thomas was arrested Tuesday by the Pooler Police Department for felony theft by taking. Pooler Police arrested Thomas at the Parker’s off Godley Station. In the booking report, Thomas was listed as the store’s manager.
Chatham Area Transit DOT shuttle expanding routes

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham Area Transit DOT shuttle that rides around downtown will soon be extended to reach more people. The CAT DOT shuttle used to stop right here go around the historic district downtown at Forsyth Park but now it will go past this park and stretch down Whitaker and end at Victory Dr.
Shooting injures 2 on Hilton Head Island Tuesday night

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Two men were left injured in a shooting on Hilton Head Island Tuesday night. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) responded to the area of Muddy Creek Road and Bryant Road on reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, deputies found a 23-year-old Hilton Head man suffering from multiple gunshot […]
Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting on Hilton Head Island

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - Law enforcement in Beaufort County are investigating the double shooting that happened Tuesday night on Hilton Head. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s office says a 23-year-old man was shot three times and an 18-year-old man also with gunshot wounds are both stable after being brought to Savannah’s Memorial Hospital.
Smoke is blanketing the city of Pooler. Here's the reason why

POOLER, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. A controlled burn is blanketing the city of Pooler with smoke. According to Pooler Fire Chief Wade Simmons, the burn is on Pooler Parkway and the smoke is not dissipating as it should. As a result, the fire department is receiving numerous calls about it.
Weekend shooting in Savannah leaves 1 dead: SPD

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah Police Department confirmed that a shooting over the weekend on East 71st Street resulted in the death of a 17-year-old. According to SPD, officers responded to the 1200 block of East 71st Street on Saturday at around 3:30 p.m. They discovered Devoin Bates-Carrington, 17, of Pooler, with gunshot wounds. He was taken to Memorial Medical Center where he died from his injuries.
