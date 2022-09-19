Read full article on original website
WJCL
Bicyclist struck by car on Ogeechee Road in Savannah causing lane closure
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah police are investigating what led up to a bicyclist who was struck by a car on Ogeechee Road in Savannah. Police tell WJCL 22 News that the bicyclist appeared to have pulled out in front of the car. The car stopped to assist the injured cyclist.
WJCL
Talmadge Memorial Bridge lanes reopened Thursday morning after bad crash
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Lanes of Talmadge Memorial Bridge were closed for hours early Thursday morning following a crash. It happened around 3 a.m. Savannah police say it was a single-vehicle crash, and WJCL 22 captured video crews towing away a pickup truck, that appeared to be smashed into the median.
WJCL
Missing Dementia Patient: Police searching for elderly man last spotted in Chatham County
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Police in coastal Georgia are on the lookout for a missing elderly man who suffers from dementia. According to Chatham County Police, Charles Stansfield, 75, was last seen in Tattnall County the evening of September 20. Police say his vehicle...
wtoc.com
Savannah man found dead in backyard of Glennville home
GLENNVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah man was found dead in the backyard of a Tattnall County home on Monday, Sept. 19. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a dead body in a backyard on Harvey Lane in the White Pines community of Glennville.
Savannah police searching for 2 suspects in connection to deadly July shooting at gas station
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah Police are searching for two suspects wanted in connection to a deadly July shooting at a gas station. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is looking for Cameron Keivon Dixon, 20, and T’Kaiyah Trenele Wilkerson, 20, both of Sardis, Ga. The pair are charged with felony murder and armed robbery. SPD […]
Man injured in overnight shooting in midtown Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), a man was hospitalized following a shooting overnight. Officers responded to a shooting in the 500 block of W. 54th Street just after midnight on Wednesday. An adult male victim was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. SPD continues to investigate the incident.
WJCL
Police in Savannah investigate overnight shooting, 1 victim taken to the hospital
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Police in Savannah are investigating an overnight shooting. A WJCL crew was there around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday as officers were seen canvassing the area, on W. 54th Street near Montgomery Street. The victim is said to have sustained non life-threatening injuries. Authorities have not shared any...
wtoc.com
Savannah police searching for two murder suspects
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah police are asking for the public’s help locating two suspects wanted for murder. Police say the suspects were involved in the July 25 fatal shooting of Myles Bright. Officers responded to Parker’s, 1976 E. Victory Drive, and discovered Bright, 28, outside the store...
Savannah man found dead in backyard of Tattnall County home
GLENNVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating a man found dead in the backyard of a home in Glennville on Monday. On Sept. 19 at 7:30 a.m., the Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a deceased man in the backyard of a home on Harvey Lane in […]
WJCL
Police in Savannah investigating after man found dead at homeless camp
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Police are investigating after a body was discovered Wednesday in Savannah. It was found at a homeless camp near Skidaway Road and Shell Road. Authorities say the deceased is a man but no other description has been given. They say there...
WJCL
GBI completes probe into Savannah police shootings. District Attorney to consider charges
The Chatham County District Attorney's Office has its hands full. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has finished its probe of all five recent shootings by Savannah police officers. Of those cases, four of them were fatal. Now, Chatham County District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones must decide if the officers involved...
Body found in pond at Daffin Park
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The body of an adult male was found in the pond at Daffin Park on Tuesday morning. According to the Savannah Police Department, there were no obvious signs of foul play. According to a Facebook post made by Alderman Nick Palumbo, the deceased is believed to be a homeless person. Officers […]
wtoc.com
Tony Thomas, former Savannah alderman, arrested for felony theft
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Former Savannah city councilman Tony Thomas was arrested for theft. According to the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office booking website, Thomas was arrested Tuesday by the Pooler Police Department for felony theft by taking. Pooler Police arrested Thomas at the Parker’s off Godley Station. In the booking report, Thomas was listed as the store’s manager.
WJCL
Police in Savannah investigating after body found at Daffin Park pond
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A deceased adult male has been discovered in a pond at Daffin Park. Savannah Police have been on the scene investigating since 7:40 a.m. Tuesday morning. Savannah Police Department telling WJCL 22 News that there are no obvious signs of foul play. This is a developing...
wtoc.com
Chatham Area Transit DOT shuttle expanding routes
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham Area Transit DOT shuttle that rides around downtown will soon be extended to reach more people. The CAT DOT shuttle used to stop right here go around the historic district downtown at Forsyth Park but now it will go past this park and stretch down Whitaker and end at Victory Dr.
Shooting injures 2 on Hilton Head Island Tuesday night
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Two men were left injured in a shooting on Hilton Head Island Tuesday night. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) responded to the area of Muddy Creek Road and Bryant Road on reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, deputies found a 23-year-old Hilton Head man suffering from multiple gunshot […]
wtoc.com
Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting on Hilton Head Island
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - Law enforcement in Beaufort County are investigating the double shooting that happened Tuesday night on Hilton Head. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s office says a 23-year-old man was shot three times and an 18-year-old man also with gunshot wounds are both stable after being brought to Savannah’s Memorial Hospital.
WJCL
Authorities investigating after human remains wash ashore from the Savannah River
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Authorities are investigating after human remains were discovered Tuesday in the Savannah River. According to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office, investigators responded around 8 a.m. after a report of human remains that had washed ashore on Jones Island, just over the South Carolina state line.
WJCL
Smoke is blanketing the city of Pooler. Here's the reason why
POOLER, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. A controlled burn is blanketing the city of Pooler with smoke. According to Pooler Fire Chief Wade Simmons, the burn is on Pooler Parkway and the smoke is not dissipating as it should. As a result, the fire department is receiving numerous calls about it.
WTGS
Weekend shooting in Savannah leaves 1 dead: SPD
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah Police Department confirmed that a shooting over the weekend on East 71st Street resulted in the death of a 17-year-old. According to SPD, officers responded to the 1200 block of East 71st Street on Saturday at around 3:30 p.m. They discovered Devoin Bates-Carrington, 17, of Pooler, with gunshot wounds. He was taken to Memorial Medical Center where he died from his injuries.
