Arizona hadn’t lost to ASU in Tucson since 2019. It was just one of three times in the 21st century that the Sun Devils had won in McKale Center. Add a fourth as the visitors weathered a strong start from the Wildcats to take the next three sets in a 3-1 victory (23-25, 25-20, 26-24, 25-20).

TUCSON, AZ ・ 15 HOURS AGO