NFL

Tiger Woods-signed Scotty Cameron putter sells for over $300,000

High-value Tiger Woods memorabilia and collectables have hit the news on more than one occasion in recent months and it has happened yet again. As reported by the PGA Tour, the Scotty Cameron 'Red Dot' Newport 2 putter is the same design that Woods used to win his first 14 majors before he famously won the 2019 Masters.
PGA Tour's Jay Monahan shuts down LIV Golf truce: 'That card is off the table'

Amid the ongoing battle between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour, Commissioner Jay Monahan is focused on one thing – and that does not include a truce. During Wednesday’s broadcast of the 2022 Presidents Cup, Monahan told Golf Channel that there are no plans to work with the rival Saudi-backed golf circuit in the future, seemingly pointing to the current climate, which includes a lawsuit initially filed by 11 former PGA Tour members.
Report: PGA Tour pro says he wants to "punch" LIV Golf's Talor Gooch

Before the emergence of the LIV Golf Invitational Series, it's fair to say that only the most ardent PGA Tour fans might have heard of Talor Gooch. When he was announced in the field of LIV Golf London, it caught the attention of golf fans because he represented the type of player analysts believed would have been unlikely to take the risk to join the upstart circuit so soon.
Tom Kim appoints Rickie Fowler's ex-caddie for Presidents Cup debut

Tom Kim is making his debut at the Presidents Cup this week and he has made a significant appointment to his bag in North Carolina. Joe Skovron will caddie for Kim as he becomes the third-youngest player ever to compete at the event. He will have the mammoth task of earning points for a depleted International team at Quail Hollow.
Paul McGinley calls for Presidents Cup to become mixed event

Former European Ryder Cup captain and player Paul McGinley wants the Presidents Cup to become a mixed event, combining the men's and women's games. Speaking on Golf Channel, McGinley strongly believes that the matches between America and the International side would benefit from this change and it would represent "growing the game."
Golf-Presidents Cup overshadowed by prospect of PGA v LIV Royal Rumble

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept 20 (Reuters) - The Presidents Cup is unlikely to be on any list of great sporting rivalries, but as the U.S. and an International team prepared on Tuesday for their Quail Hollow showdown there was whimsical talk of what could be golf's ultimate duel -- the PGA Tour v LIV Golf.
Jordan Spieth-Justin Thomas will team up in Presidents Cup opener

Team USA's Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth will compete as Presidents Cup partners for the first time when the competition gets underway on Thursday at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C. The two U.S. stars will compete in foursomes (alternate shot) against the International team due of South Korea's Sungjae...
