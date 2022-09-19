Read full article on original website
golfmagic.com
Tiger Woods-signed Scotty Cameron putter sells for over $300,000
High-value Tiger Woods memorabilia and collectables have hit the news on more than one occasion in recent months and it has happened yet again. As reported by the PGA Tour, the Scotty Cameron 'Red Dot' Newport 2 putter is the same design that Woods used to win his first 14 majors before he famously won the 2019 Masters.
Golf Digest
Greg Norman says he was asked not to attend PGA Tour event he founded; event director said decision was mutual
CHARLOTTE — Despite creating the event more than 30 years ago, LIV Golf chief executive Greg Norman says he has been asked not to attend this year’s QBE Shootout in Naples, Fla. The two-time major winner and head of the Saudi Arabia-funded rival to the PGA Tour took...
PGA Tour's Jay Monahan shuts down LIV Golf truce: 'That card is off the table'
Amid the ongoing battle between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour, Commissioner Jay Monahan is focused on one thing – and that does not include a truce. During Wednesday’s broadcast of the 2022 Presidents Cup, Monahan told Golf Channel that there are no plans to work with the rival Saudi-backed golf circuit in the future, seemingly pointing to the current climate, which includes a lawsuit initially filed by 11 former PGA Tour members.
golfmagic.com
Report: PGA Tour pro says he wants to "punch" LIV Golf's Talor Gooch
Before the emergence of the LIV Golf Invitational Series, it's fair to say that only the most ardent PGA Tour fans might have heard of Talor Gooch. When he was announced in the field of LIV Golf London, it caught the attention of golf fans because he represented the type of player analysts believed would have been unlikely to take the risk to join the upstart circuit so soon.
golfmagic.com
Tom Kim appoints Rickie Fowler's ex-caddie for Presidents Cup debut
Tom Kim is making his debut at the Presidents Cup this week and he has made a significant appointment to his bag in North Carolina. Joe Skovron will caddie for Kim as he becomes the third-youngest player ever to compete at the event. He will have the mammoth task of earning points for a depleted International team at Quail Hollow.
Another PGA Tour Season Begins and a Rope Becomes a Story at LIV Golf
The hosts also visit with a content creator from Boston who has perspective on the two competing tours.
golfmagic.com
Paul McGinley calls for Presidents Cup to become mixed event
Former European Ryder Cup captain and player Paul McGinley wants the Presidents Cup to become a mixed event, combining the men's and women's games. Speaking on Golf Channel, McGinley strongly believes that the matches between America and the International side would benefit from this change and it would represent "growing the game."
Golf Digest
The PGA Tour’s all-time twist ending, Bryson DeChambeau’s embarrassing injury and the one way Team USA could lose the Presidents Cup
Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we never realized how dangerous golf was until this year. First, there was that Australian pro who sliced his hand open trying to move a stake. Then Jordan Spieth nearly fell off a cliff at Pebble Beach. And now Bryson DeChambeau nearly got decapitated by a gallery rope.
Photos: 2022 Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow Club
The 2022 Presidents Cup is officially underway at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. The biennial event pits 12 United States golfers against a team of 12 international golfers (except Europe) in a four-day match play quest for the cup. This year, world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas...
golfmagic.com
Rory McIlroy is the "real" World No.1 golfer, according to GolfMagic Readers
LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman took to social media on Sunday night to explain how Cameron Smith and Dustin Johnson are the "two best players in the world" right now. Only GolfMagic Readers think it is Rory McIlroy. As things stand, LIV Golf Tour events are shut out from receiving...
Golf Digest
'I don't think I've ever been as nervous for anyone': Nick Price recalls famous Tiger Woods-Ernie Els Presidents Cup match
The Presidents Cup, sadly, does not have a history that's littered with memorable moments. That's to be expected with the way the United States side has dominated the International side in the previous 13 iterations of the biennial team event. In 2003, however, golf fans did bear witness to not...
Golf-Presidents Cup overshadowed by prospect of PGA v LIV Royal Rumble
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept 20 (Reuters) - The Presidents Cup is unlikely to be on any list of great sporting rivalries, but as the U.S. and an International team prepared on Tuesday for their Quail Hollow showdown there was whimsical talk of what could be golf's ultimate duel -- the PGA Tour v LIV Golf.
Yardbarker
Jordan Spieth-Justin Thomas will team up in Presidents Cup opener
Team USA's Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth will compete as Presidents Cup partners for the first time when the competition gets underway on Thursday at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C. The two U.S. stars will compete in foursomes (alternate shot) against the International team due of South Korea's Sungjae...
