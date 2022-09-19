ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Maria, CA

Farmers in Santa Maria hope the rain is here to stay

By Christina Rodriguez
 2 days ago
SANTA MARIA, Calif. — Santa Maria received a full day of rain, and farmers said they hope it keeps coming.

The Central Coast went through ten days of an unusual heatwave a week ago.

“We'll never turn it down. Rain is good. We can't say we're going to keep getting it. We hope it keeps coming", said Babe Farms CEO, Judy Lundberg.

Now there was a full day of rain, but farmers said there are issues with receiving heat and rain.

“You know, we need the rain and we're happy to get it. But, you know, it does have its drawbacks. And, you know, sometimes or we'll have a little bit of limited access to the field", said Matt Hiltner from Babe Farms.

Farmers said they hope there will be enough rain to help their soil.

“It's going to limit our access to the fields a little bit. So we do a lot of different vegetables here, have a farm, so certain items will be easier to get into and harvest than others", said Hiltner.

For more on the rain forecast, stay tuned for the 4 p.m., 5 p.m., and 6 p.m. show.

