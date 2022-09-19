ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Bomb Biscuit eyes restaurant space in Old Fourth Ward

By Amy Wenk
What Now Atlanta
What Now Atlanta
 2 days ago

Bomb Biscuit Co. is considering a new location in Old Fourth Ward.

A liquor license permit was filed in Atlanta for Bomb Biscuit to open a new business at 668 Highland Ave NE . The space was formerly the restaurant Field Day, which closed earlier this year .

The applicant on the liquor license, Charles Reeves , said in a phone call  that “it’s not confirmed yet, but we’re working on it.” He declined to comment further.

Reeves is listed as one of the organizers of Bomb Biscuit Company LLC, according to the Georgia Secretary of State’s office.

The liquor license permit is set to go before Neighborhood Planning Unit-M at its Sept. 26 meeting .

According to its website , Erika Council started Bomb Biscuits in 2016 as part of a pop-up Sunday Supper dinner series. Later, she collaborated with Bryan Furman of B’s Cracklin BBQ to serve breakfast at his Riverside restaurant .

Last fall, Council opened Bomb Biscuit inside Irwin Street Market to expand her delivery, catering and takeout service, according to Eater Atlanta .

Early this year, The Bitter Southerner profiled Council , calling her a “biscuit Jedi” and sharing about her family’s history of cooking.

Bomb Biscuit offers a variety of biscuit sandwiches , such as “The Glori-Fried,” which is a buttermilk fried chicken thigh on a biscuit with bread-and-butter pickles.



Keep up with What Now Atlanta’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Food & Drinks
Atlanta, GA
Restaurants
Atlanta, GA
Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Atlanta, GA
Food & Drinks
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Restaurants
City
Atlanta, GA
CBS 46

Dine-and-dashers hit Miller’s Ale House in McDonough, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A group of alleged dine-and-dashers hit the Miller’s Ale House in McDonough July 20. Seven people ate at the restaurant without paying for food. The group was wearing scrubs that had identifying insignia, likely tied to a local dentistry program. Anyone with information should contact...
MCDONOUGH, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Reeves
Black Enterprise

Get Jesus On the Mainline: Pastor Juanita Bynum Criticized for $1500 Intensive Prayer Course

Televangelist Juanita Bynum is being criticized for charging nearly $1,500 for a four-week prayer course, but the pastor is defending the hefty price tag on social media. Bynum introduced the International Prayer Institute as an intensive prayer course hosted by the pastor with a $1,499.99 price tag. The pastor noted in the advertisement that a binder, a tote bag, a t-shirt, a prayer journal, sacred anointing oil, and a prayer shawl would also be included. Students will also receive a Prayer Institute Certificate at the end of the completed course and be able to ask Bynum questions at the end of the sessions, which will be held in Atlanta in October.
ATLANTA, GA
Essence

This Black Woman Chef Is Behind Delta Air Line's New Southern-Inspired In-Flight Menu

Short rib and sweet potatoes anyone? James Beard Award winner Mashama Bailey is helping travelers flying out of the ATL eat well 30,000 feet in the sky. If you’re someone who flies out of Atlanta often and prefers to book your air travel through Delta Air Lines, you’ll be excited to learn that they’ve rolled out a new in-flight menu crafted by a Black woman. With talk of short rib and sweet potatoes on that menu, this isn’t the usual uninspired food people find on flights.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Liquor License#Old Fourth Ward#Food Drink#Bomb Biscuit Co#Bomb Biscuit Company Llc#State#Erika Council
atlantafi.com

Sweet Auburn Music Fest 2022: Time, Date, Info, Lineup

Are you ready for some great live music? The Sweet Auburn Music Fest (SAMF) is happening on Friday, September 23 through Sunday, September 25, 2022, in Atlanta. SAMF is one of the South’s largest multi-genre music festivals. The Sweet Auburn Music Fest will be located at Walden Middle School...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
fox5atlanta.com

Man seen stealing from mailboxes at Midtown Atlanta condos

ATLANTA - Some Midtown Atlanta condo owners are frustrated that a man keeps breaking in, vandalizing and stealing from their mailboxes. "Each time we close one loop that he's using to get in, then he finds another," said Diana Plattner. It only took a matter of moments for this man...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Metro Atlanta mother scammed by fake work from home job

ATLANTA — An Atlanta woman says she worked for more than a month at a work from home job that she thought was legitimate, until she never got paid. As a single mother of four, Sonya Scott says she was specifically looking for work from home opportunities and was excited to find the job as a shipping and packaging specialist.
ATLANTA, GA
TravelNoire

Meet Diana Lynch, Developer Of The First Black Owned Golf Resort In Dominican Republic

Diana Lynch, Esq has spent the majority of her professional career practicing law. As a founding member of the award- winning Lynch Law Group law firm in Atlanta. For over 25 years representing notables in the sports and entertainment industry, Lynch has built a reputation as one of the elite attorneys in Georgia. Now she has her sights set on the Dominican Republic. As CEO and real estate developer of Tempat Sala, she’s leading the way in constructing our very first black- owned golf resort & spa in Samaná Bay.
ATLANTA, GA
What Now Atlanta

What Now Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
687
Followers
299
Post
59K+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowatlanta.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy