Bomb Biscuit eyes restaurant space in Old Fourth Ward

Bomb Biscuit Co. is considering a new location in Old Fourth Ward.

A liquor license permit was filed in Atlanta for Bomb Biscuit to open a new business at 668 Highland Ave NE . The space was formerly the restaurant Field Day, which closed earlier this year .

The applicant on the liquor license, Charles Reeves , said in a phone call that “it’s not confirmed yet, but we’re working on it.” He declined to comment further.

Reeves is listed as one of the organizers of Bomb Biscuit Company LLC, according to the Georgia Secretary of State’s office.

The liquor license permit is set to go before Neighborhood Planning Unit-M at its Sept. 26 meeting .

According to its website , Erika Council started Bomb Biscuits in 2016 as part of a pop-up Sunday Supper dinner series. Later, she collaborated with Bryan Furman of B’s Cracklin BBQ to serve breakfast at his Riverside restaurant .

Last fall, Council opened Bomb Biscuit inside Irwin Street Market to expand her delivery, catering and takeout service, according to Eater Atlanta .

Early this year, The Bitter Southerner profiled Council , calling her a “biscuit Jedi” and sharing about her family’s history of cooking.

Bomb Biscuit offers a variety of biscuit sandwiches , such as “The Glori-Fried,” which is a buttermilk fried chicken thigh on a biscuit with bread-and-butter pickles.

Keep up with What Now Atlanta’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .