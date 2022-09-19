Read full article on original website
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Cancer-fighting McLeod surprises Laney teammates at pep rally
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – Last Friday, the pep rally at Laney high school before the Buccaneer’s first conference game was going as scheduled. But a pleasant surprise was the star of the show. Laney senior D.J. McLeod, who has been battling cancer since June, showed up at the...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington’s ‘Savorez’ named top brunch spot in North Carolina
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Everyone has their favorite eating spot around the Cape Fear, but a local brunch location has received top honors in a recent Yelp post. The post listed the top-reviewed brunch spot in every state around the country. For North Carolina, the number one reviewed brunch...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
WWAY Team of the Week: Topsail Pirates
HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WWAY) – After trailing 14-0 in his first ever conference game as head coach, Jack Teachey said nothing special at half time. His Pirates.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UNCW campaign surpasses $100 million goal, now aiming for $125 million
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The largest and most ambition campaign in UNCW history has just passed its initial, hefty goal. According to a press release, their campaign ‘Like No Other: The Campaign for UNCW’ has now raised over $100 million since beginning in 2015, thanks to more than 32,000 donors.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Crews finish instillation of power generators at nearly every intersection in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The next time a gusty storm knocks power out in Wilmington, the traffic lights around town are expected to still be functioning. Nearly every single intersection in the city has been wired to support generator back-up power as of today. The Wilmington Police Department says...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UNCW receives $2.2 million grant for satellite research
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The next phase of the Seahawk-1 Ocean Color Satellite research is about to take flight with the help of a $2.2 million grant by the Moore Foundation. UNCW’s first Nanosatellite reached a milestone this month when it sent back its 5,000th high-resolution color image to NASA.
matadornetwork.com
8 Reasons To Visit Wilmington, NC—for the First or the Tenth Time
Right now is the ideal time to fall in love with Wilmington and its island beaches — or, for return visitors, to uncover all that’s new since you were last in town. If mild weather and the open seashore aren’t enough to tempt you, turn your eye to the festivals, fairs, flotillas, and fall happenings that are sure to reveal the magic of the area. Pack a bag and get ready for a trip that’ll have your social feeds — and your body and mind — flooded with likes and loves.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pedestrian hit by vehicle for second straight day in Carolina Beach
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A day after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon in Carolina Beach, another person has been struck. This time the incident occurred just before lunchtime, taking place around 11:00 am Thursday near Harper Ave. and N. Lake Park Blvd. Only minor...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington couple with disabilities struggle to retrieve mail
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Carl Bailey and his husband John Smith’s health have prevented them from performing tasks most may take for granted. “The mailbox is up here about a mile inside the laundry room and we can’t do it anymore,” said Bailey. Smith lost his...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Reaction to the 2022 Cape Fear Fair and Expo being canceled
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear Fair and Expo will not be returning this fall, and is now looking for a new location to host the annual event. The Cape Fear Fair and Expo has called Wilmington International Airport home for 20 years, but now, the space where the fair set up every year, is being leased by CIL ILM II.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
ILM advising passengers to allow extra time ahead of Wilmington Trump rally
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you’re planning to fly out of the Wilmington International Airport on Friday, you’re being encouraged to arrive extra early. Up to 10,000 people are expected to attend the Donald Trump rally, which is set to begin at 7:00 pm. Parking lots open...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
‘Earwigs’ seeking moisture in Cape Fear homes
Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– They’re small, slender insects commonly found in bathrooms, and if you’re seeing more of the pests known as earwigs, there’s a reason why. Experts say recent dry conditions have caused earwigs to find their way into many homes in the Cape Fear. Earwigs...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pedestrian killed in Tuesday evening Wilmington accident
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A pedestrian was killed Tuesday after being hit by a vehicle in Wilmington. The incident occurred around 8:30 pm in the 4500 block of New Centre Drive, according to the Wilmington Police Department. North bound lanes on N. Kerr Ave were temporarily shut down while...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Leland VFW hosting membership drive this Saturday
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — If you’re a military veteran and have questions about service-related claims or issues, there’s an event taking place this weekend in Brunswick County that may be able to help. Leland VFW Post 12196 will host a membership drive on Saturday, September 24th at...
whqr.org
Part III: Two high-profile CFCC resignees discuss their reasons for leaving
Two directors of CFCC’s prized programs recently resigned last spring: Chip Munna, program director over emergency medical services (EMS), and Carolyn McCormick, program director over nursing. Note: This is the second part of a series of investigative reports on Cape Fear Community College. Stay tuned for additional installments throughout...
borderbelt.org
It’s fall festival season. Check out these events in North Carolina’s Border Belt
Fall is quickly approaching, and we all know what that means in North Carolina: festival season. Several festivals in Bladen, Columbus, Robeson and Scotland counties in the coming weeks will celebrate the region, from agriculture and food to music and family fun. The Border Belt Independent compiled a list of...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Local archaeologists continue to dig into downtown Wilmington’s history
Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– A local non-profit made up of professional archaeologists, historians, and private citizens continue to discover more of downtown Wilmington’s past. Public Archelogy Corps has been digging at a site on Front Street between Henderson and Quince Alley every other Saturday for two years. The group...
WECT
WPD: Pedestrian killed in collision on New Centre Drive
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department confirmed that there has been one fatality in the late night incident on New Centre Drive. Late Tuesday night, an incident involving a pedestrian and a vehicle on 4500 New Centre Drive closed the northbound lanes on N Kerr Avenue. Wilmington Police...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
101 NC small businesses win technology grants, including two in Cape Fear
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Two small businesses in the Cape Fear have been awarded grants to advance the commercialization of innovative new technologies. Construkts, Inc., of Winnabow received $75,000.00 to develop a mixed-reality learning platform to advance middle school mathematics education using a framework that supports both traditional and non-traditional learners. This SBIR project is sponsored by the National Science Foundation.
Large algae bloom, fish kill reported in Onslow County
SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WNCT) — The Coastal Carolina Riverwatch is investigating a large algae bloom and reported fish kill in the Sneads Ferry area. The areas of concern are near the end of Fannie Creek Lane and a pond in the Chadwick Shores subdivision. On Wednesday, crews were collecting water, algae and fish samples. Coastal […]
