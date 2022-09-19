Baylor Week 4 Opponent Preview: Iowa State Cyclones

Bears kick off Big 12 play with road trip against Cyclones on Saturday, Sept. 24

The No. 17 Baylor Bears football team kicks off week four with a Big 12 Conference showdown against the undefeated Iowa State Cyclones in Ames, Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 11 a.m. Central Time.

Last season, Baylor narrowly escaped with a 31-29 victory over Iowa State at McLane Stadium.

Historically speaking, the Bears hold a slim 11-9 edge in the 20 overall matchups between these two schools. Over the past four seasons, Baylor and Iowa State are an even 2-2 with both schools winning on their home turf.

Will that pattern continue on Saturday, or will Baylor coach Dave Aranda and the Bears shift the tide with a win on the road?

Last week, Baylor struggled early but coasted in the second half in a 42-7 victory over Texas State.

Iowa State, meanwhile, hosted Ohio in a 43-10 win.

Here's a quick glance at Baylor's week four opponent.

Iowa State Cyclones

2022 Record: 3-0

Head coach: Matt Campbell

Campbell is in his seventh season at Iowa State and owns a 45-34 record as the coach of the Cyclones.

Offensive Scheme: Spread

Defensive Set: Mainly 3-3-5, with occasional adjustments to a 4-2-5

Returning starters on offense: 7

Offensive coordinator Tom Manning is in his sixth season with the Cyclones and returns seven starters from the 2021 squad.

This season, Iowa State's offense is averaging 31.7 points, 259 passing yards and 156 rushing yards per game.

Projected offensive starters:

QB Hunter Dekkers

RB Jirehl Brock

WR-X Xavier Hutchinson

WR-Z Dimitri Stanley

WR-SL Jaylin Noel

TE-Y Easton Dean

TE-F Jared Rus

LT Tyler Miller

LG Jarrod Hufford

OC Trevor Downing

RG Darrell Simmons Jr.

RT Jake Remsburg

Returning starters on defense: 5

Defensive coordinator Jon Heacock is now in his seventh year at Iowa State and has five returning starters in the projected lineup. Will McDonald IV also returns as Iowa State's all-time career sacks leader, giving opposing quarterbacks plenty to fear as conference play looms.

This season, Iowa State's defense is allowing just 9 points, 174.3 passing yards and 60 rushing yards per game.

Projected defensive starters:

DE Will McDonald IV

NT Isaiah Lee

DE Blake Peterson

DT J.R. Singleton

WLB Gerry Vaughn

MLB O'Rien Vance

SLB Colby Reeder

LCB Myles Purchase

MS Beau Freyler

BS Malik Verdon

FS Anthony Johnson Jr.

RCB T.J. Tampa

