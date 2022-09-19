Read full article on original website
Flood Watch issued for Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-22 11:22:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-23 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; Central Chaffee County Below 9000 Ft; Del Norte Vicinity, Northern San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; Leadville Vicinity, Lake County Below 11000 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains above 11000 Ft; Northwestern Fremont County Above 8500Ft; Western Mosquito Range, East Chaffee County above 9000Ft; Western Mosquito Range, East Lake County Above 11000 Ft; Western, Central Fremont County Below 8500 Ft FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...The northern and central San Luis Valley, the northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, western and central Fremont County, the upper Arkansas River Basin, and the Mosquito Mountain Range. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Deep subtropical moisture continues to be advected into the region through the rest of today. This moisture, along with upslope flow and an embedded disturbance, will continue to produce heavy rainfall, especially along the continental divide. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected for the rest of today. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Watch issued for Animas River Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-22 11:22:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-23 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Animas River Basin; Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin; Four Corners, Upper Dolores River; Grand and Battlement Mesas; Northwestern San Juan Mountains; San Juan River Basin; Southwest San Juan Mountains; Uncompahgre Plateau, Dallas Divide FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Colorado and Utah, including the following areas, in Colorado, Animas River Basin, Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin, Four Corners/Upper Dolores River, Grand Valley, Grand and Battlement Mesas, Northwest San Juan Mountains, Paradox Valley/Lower Dolores River, San Juan River Basin, Southwest San Juan Mountains and Uncompahgre Plateau and Dallas Divide. In Utah, Arches/Grand Flat, Canyonlands/Natural Bridges, La Sal and Abajo Mountains and Southeast Utah. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. This also includes the Pack Creek and other recent burn scars. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Watch issued for Central Colorado River Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-22 11:22:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-23 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Central Colorado River Basin; Gore and Elk Mountains, Central Mountain Valleys; Upper Gunnison River Valley; West Elk and Sawatch Mountains FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Colorado and east central Utah, including the following areas, in Colorado, Central Colorado River Basin, Debeque to Silt Corridor, Flat Tops, Gore and Elk Mountains/Central Mountain Valleys, Roan and Tavaputs Plateaus, Upper Gunnison River Valley and West Elk and Sawatch Mountains. In east central Utah, Tavaputs Plateau. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. This also includes the Grizzly Creek, Pine Gulch, Lake Christine and other recent burn scars. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Watch issued for Jemez Mountains, Tusas Mountains Including Chama by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-22 12:41:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-22 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Jemez Mountains; Tusas Mountains Including Chama FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of north central New Mexico, including the following areas, Jemez Mountains and Tusas Mountains Including Chama. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Deep monsoon moisture will remain in place, leading to widespread shower and thunderstorm activity. Stronger thunderstorms will be capable of producing heavy rain at rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour. Locations where the ground is already saturated from recent rainfall, recent burn scars, and places where multiple storms train over the same location will be favored areas for flash flooding this afternoon and evening. - http://www.weather.gov/abq/EmergencyPrepFlood
Flood Watch issued for Chuska Mountains, Far Northwest Highlands, Northwest Highlands by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-22 12:41:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-22 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Chuska Mountains; Far Northwest Highlands; Northwest Highlands; Northwest Plateau; West Central Mountains; West Central Plateau FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of north central, northwest, and west central New Mexico, including the following areas, in north central New Mexico, Far Northwest Highlands and Northwest Highlands. In northwest New Mexico, Chuska Mountains and Northwest Plateau. In west central New Mexico, West Central Mountains and West Central Plateau. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Deep monsoon moisture will remain in place, leading to widespread shower and thunderstorm activity. Stronger thunderstorms will be capable of producing heavy rain at rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour. Locations where the ground is already saturated from recent rainfall, recent burn scars, and places where multiple storms train over the same location will be favored areas for flash flooding this afternoon and evening. - http://www.weather.gov/abq/EmergencyPrepFlood
