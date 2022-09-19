Effective: 2022-09-22 12:41:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-22 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Chuska Mountains; Far Northwest Highlands; Northwest Highlands; Northwest Plateau; West Central Mountains; West Central Plateau FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of north central, northwest, and west central New Mexico, including the following areas, in north central New Mexico, Far Northwest Highlands and Northwest Highlands. In northwest New Mexico, Chuska Mountains and Northwest Plateau. In west central New Mexico, West Central Mountains and West Central Plateau. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Deep monsoon moisture will remain in place, leading to widespread shower and thunderstorm activity. Stronger thunderstorms will be capable of producing heavy rain at rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour. Locations where the ground is already saturated from recent rainfall, recent burn scars, and places where multiple storms train over the same location will be favored areas for flash flooding this afternoon and evening. - http://www.weather.gov/abq/EmergencyPrepFlood

CIBOLA COUNTY, NM ・ 2 HOURS AGO