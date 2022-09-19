Read full article on original website
Why Halle Bailey Was 'Sobbing' After The Little Mermaid: 'I Had Come Out of This Cocoon with Ariel'
Halle Bailey tells PEOPLE that her journey making The Little Mermaid "mirrored what Ariel goes through in the film" Halle Bailey evolved right alongside her character Ariel while making The Little Mermaid. The 22-year-old singer transforms into the underwater Disney princess in the upcoming live-action re-imagining, which had its first teaser trailer debut on Friday. Bailey told PEOPLE at the D23 Expo about how the role changed her — and why she broke down in tears after completing the anticipated movie. "I'd definitely say coming into this film I...
Popculture
Jennifer Garner Quits TV Show
Jennifer Garner's reunion with Alias creator J.J. Abrams has not gone as well as anyone hoped. It's really not going anywhere. Garner was set to star in the Apple TV+ limited series My Glory Was I Had Such Friends, which Abrams' Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television were producing. She decided to leave to focus on a series Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine is producing, leaving the Bad Robot project dead for the moment.
Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg break unwanted Rotten Tomatoes record with new Netflix movie
Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg have broken a catastrophic record with their brand new Netflix movie.The actors star alongside together in Me Time, a buddy comedy film following a stay-at-home dad who goes on a wild weekend away with an old friend.While Hart’s films are not typically known for being acclaimed, Me Time appears to be particularly disliked.On review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes, the film, at the time of writing, had a measly critic score of just seven per cent, positioning it as each actor’s lowest-rated film of all time.Typically on Rotten Tomatoes, there is a large difference between...
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Embrace Old School Hollywood Hedonism in New ‘Babylon’ Trailer
Brad Pitt falls off a balcony, Margot Robbie prepares to fight a snake, and so much more chaos consumes the extremely bonkers first trailer for Damien Chazelle’s next film, Babylon. Compared to the high-gloss contemporary Los Angeles featured in Chazelle’s Oscar-winner La La Land, the L.A. in Babylon looks...
‘The Fabelmans’ Is the Steven Spielberg Movie We’ve Been Waiting Four Decades for Him to Make
The little boy is scared. There’s such a large crowd outside the theater. He has no idea what will happen when he walks through the doors and into the room filled with dozens of seats, all facing a large blank square. Plus it’s in the dark. He’s been told him that there are giants in there, though his dad gently corrects him; the people are normal-sized, they’re just on a big screen. It’s 1952, Sammy Fabelman in six years old, his parents have taken him to see his first movie — Cecil B. DeMille’s The Greatest Show on Earth...
How the Violence of "Bonnie and Clyde" Changed Everything in Movies and on TV
There has always been violence in movies and on television. In the 1930s and '40s, that was more than evident in several films starring Jimmy Cagney (Public Enemy, 1931), and Edward G. Robinson (Double Indeminity, 1944). On TV in the 1950s and '60s, shows like The Untouchables and Peter Gunn were certainly splattered with frequent gun fights, stabbings, and brawls.
Julia Roberts Has An A+ Response When Asked Why She Decided To Film Rom-Com Ticket To Paradise With George Clooney
Julia Roberts and George Clooney have managed to keep their friendship intact since first teaming up in Ocean’s Eleven. Of course, the two Hollywood stars have developed enough of a rapport with each other to trade witty banter on occasion. That’s why pairing up for the romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise made sense. With the movie premiering in a few weeks, Roberts gave an A+ response regarding why she decided to film the rom-com with Clooney.
TVOvermind
Movie Review: Pig
Initially, looking at this movie had me thinking that it was going to be one of the most boring movies ever made, and that’s a low bar to hit, especially with a movie starring Nicolas Cage. And yet, while watching it didn’t appear to be as inspiring as critics made it out to be, this movie wasn’t that bad. It does show a very human approach to life since the main character, Robin comes off as a bit of an eccentric that gave up on a significant number of things in life after the death of his wife. Keep that in mind, a significant number of things, since he didn’t give up on life itself. Moving out to the wilds of Oregon is a bit of a stretch. Still, it’s not that hard to believe since he didn’t cut all ties with civilization, given that he’s still attached in some way to the cooking world through Amir, a young man that brings him ingredients in return for the truffles that Robin and his pet pig find within the forest. Those that aren’t up on the restaurant business and might not know much about the culinary arts would possibly wonder why truffles are so prized, but the truth is that truffles are a very prized delight to many people. Don’t ask for details, just know that they’re expensive since they’re rare.
thecinemaholic.com
Is Everything I Know About Love Based on a True Story or a Book?
Created by Dolly Alderton, Peacock’s ‘Everything I Know About Love’ is a comedy series that follows two childhood best friends, Maggie and Birdy, who navigate life’s difficulties in their 20s. Bad dates, heartbreaks, and humiliations follow as the girls bond with their roommates, peers, and significant others, leading to intriguing interpretations of love. Given the grounded style of storytelling, relatable conflicts, and humor, viewers must be wondering whether the series is inspired by a book or a true story. Well, here is everything we have gathered about the inspiration behind ‘Everything I Know About Love.’
BBC
Author Jodi Picoult stages The Book Thief musical as a 'cautionary tale'
US author Jodi Picoult says Broadway wouldn't stage her new musical version of Markus Zusak's beloved novel The Book Thief. So it his having its world premiere in Bolton instead. For years, Picoult has watched her books be adapted for the stage and screen by other people, not always with...
’Bardo’ Trailer: Another Head-Trip From the Director Of ‘Birdman’
From the director of Birdman and The Revenant, Alejandro G. Iñárritu, comes a tale of identity, existential dread, and sheer absurdity. The trailer for Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths has been released. The film tells the story of a journalist living in Los Angeles, who has just won a very prestigious award. At that point, he decides to take a quick trip back to Mexico.
411mania.com
Trailer Arrives For M. Night Shyamalan’s Knock at the Cabin, Starring Dave Bautista
Universal Pictures has released the trailer for Knock at the Cabin, the latest horror film from M. Night Shyamalan. The film was also written by the director, along with Steve Desmond and Michael Sherman. It’s based on the book The Cabin at the End of the World by Paul Tremblay. The film stars Dave Bautista, Jonathan Groff, Ben Aldridge, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Kristen Cui, Abby Quinn and Rupert Grint. It will be in theaters on February 3, 2023.
Disney had a non-white (and deaf) mermaid long before Halle Bailey's 'controversial' casting
Even 30 years ago, not all mermaids looked the same.
