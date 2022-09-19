Initially, looking at this movie had me thinking that it was going to be one of the most boring movies ever made, and that’s a low bar to hit, especially with a movie starring Nicolas Cage. And yet, while watching it didn’t appear to be as inspiring as critics made it out to be, this movie wasn’t that bad. It does show a very human approach to life since the main character, Robin comes off as a bit of an eccentric that gave up on a significant number of things in life after the death of his wife. Keep that in mind, a significant number of things, since he didn’t give up on life itself. Moving out to the wilds of Oregon is a bit of a stretch. Still, it’s not that hard to believe since he didn’t cut all ties with civilization, given that he’s still attached in some way to the cooking world through Amir, a young man that brings him ingredients in return for the truffles that Robin and his pet pig find within the forest. Those that aren’t up on the restaurant business and might not know much about the culinary arts would possibly wonder why truffles are so prized, but the truth is that truffles are a very prized delight to many people. Don’t ask for details, just know that they’re expensive since they’re rare.

