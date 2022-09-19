Read full article on original website
3-year-old accidentally shoots, kills mother in South Carolina
The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office announced that one person has died in a shooting incident Wednesday.
WYFF4.com
Head-on crash with 18-wheeler leaves driver dead in South Carolina, troopers say
NEWBERRY, S.C. — A driver was killed Wednesday morning in a head-on crash with an 18-wheeler, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened about 4:40 a.m. on Highway 121 near Newberry. It involved an 18-wheeler and a Toyota Camry. Troopers say the 18-wheeler was driving north...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina woman involved in forklift accident at Upstate plant meets first responders
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate woman who was hit by a forklift and trapped underneath at an Upstate plant got to thank the first responders who helped save her. Officials with Laurens County EMS post on Facebook that they were called on July 5 to ZF Transmission. They...
WJCL
South Carolina police officer charged after allegations he unlawfully obtained information
A South Carolina police officer was arrested Wednesday, according to Renée Wunderlich with South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Timothy Wayne Williams, Jr., 30, of Pacolet, was charged with misconduct in office, Wunderlich said. According to Wunderlich, Williams worked for the Pacelot Police Department. Williams used his authority to improperly...
South Carolina baby surrendered 1 day after birth under Daniel’s Law
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSAV) — An infant was surrendered on Sunday to Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital in Greenville, South Carolina, under Daniel’s Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act. The baby boy was born on Sept. 3, 2022, weighing 1 pound, 12.5 ounces. He is receiving additional medical care at this time. Under the […]
FOX Carolina
3-year-old accidentally shoots, kills mother after getting hands on gun
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a shooting leaves a mother dead on Wednesday morning. Deputies say they arrived to a house on South Pine Street at around 7:45 a.m. to find a shooting victim, a three-year-old, and a grandmother. According to...
WYFF4.com
Authorities seek South Carolina woman after man found dead in Union County, deputies say
UNION, S.C. — A woman is wanted by Union County deputies after a man was found dead, according to deputies. Deputies said Alexis Fiana Jones is wanted by the Union County Sheriff's Office after a man was found unconscious on Sept. 1 on Prospect Corner Road. As the investigation...
Woman killed in hit-and-run in South Carolina parking lot
A woman was killed during a hit and run in a parking lot Friday afternoon in Greenville.
FOX Carolina
CAUGHT ON CAM: Deputies looking for porch pirate in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying a woman caught on camera stealing a package. The theft took place on Sept. 13, according to deputies. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigator J. Kramer at 864-503-4645 or jkramer@spartanburgcounty.org and reference case...
FOX Carolina
Grandfather, grandson killed in crash on I-85 in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said two family members passed away following a crash near mile marker 72 along Interstate 85 on Tuesday night. Troopers with Highway Patrol said a car was heading north on I-85 when it went off the road, up...
FOX Carolina
Laurens caregiver faces new charges after reportedly hitting NHC resident
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that an Upstate caregiver is facing a new assault charge after further investigation into an incident that occurred in July. The suspect, 53-year-old Ursula Marie Davis, was initially charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult in early...
FOX Carolina
Missing Upstate woman shot to death, fiancé charged with murder
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office announced that a missing woman was found dead Tuesday during a search for her and her fiancé. Deputies said they responded to Neely Ferry Road in reference to a missing person report involving Terry Ann Chermak and her fiancé, William Loyd Cagle (Todd).
2 shot at Greenville Co. home
Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting Monday evening in Greenville County.
abccolumbia.com
Highway Patrol: Driver dies in collision on SC-121 in Newberry
NEWBERRY CO., S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver is dead following a collision this morning. Troopers say it happened at 4:40 a.m. at SC Highway 121. According to investigators, the driver of a 2012 Toyota Camry crossed the center line and hit a 1996 Freightliner 18 wheeler head on.
SCDNR investigates fish kill on Middle Tyger River
A fish kill is being investigated in Middle Tyger River Wednesday in Spartanburg County.
FOX Carolina
Deputies looking for suspect accused of breaking into Anderson home
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect wanted for breaking into a home. Laura “Loo Loo” B. Miller is wanted for burglary second degree for breaking into a home on Whitehall Road and stealing several things, according to the sheriff’s office.
WYFF4.com
Bohemian Bull to 3 new locations in South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A new restaurant will soon take over the former Bacon Bros. location on Pelham Road in Greenville. Bohemian Bull is expected to open at 3260 Pelham Road later this year. (Video above aired when Bacon Bros. announced it was closing) It's a restaurant as well as...
WYFF4.com
Dog found abandoned, tied up outside South Carolina humane society
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A dog was found tied to a pole outside the Greenville Humane Society with a handwritten note saying she had an illness and the owner could no longer take care of her. The humane society posted a picture of the dog and the note on its...
coladaily.com
South Carolina native lands dream job at Lexington County Sheriff's Department
Carleisha Gilliam always knew she wanted to work in law enforcement. The Lexington County investigator said she told people she wanted to be an officer when she was around three or four years old. She stuck to that plan and graduated from Lander University and then went on to Columbia College, where she received a Master of Arts in Criminal Justice.
Pee Dee area woman dies in Upstate weekend crash
A woman from the Pee Dee area of the state is dead after a crash here in the Upstate. The single vehicle wreck happened just before 10:30 Friday night in the Pickens County town of Norris.
