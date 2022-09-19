ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Greenville, SC
Laurens, SC
Greenville, SC
South Carolina State
FOX Carolina

CAUGHT ON CAM: Deputies looking for porch pirate in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying a woman caught on camera stealing a package. The theft took place on Sept. 13, according to deputies. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigator J. Kramer at 864-503-4645 or jkramer@spartanburgcounty.org and reference case...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Laurens caregiver faces new charges after reportedly hitting NHC resident

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that an Upstate caregiver is facing a new assault charge after further investigation into an incident that occurred in July. The suspect, 53-year-old Ursula Marie Davis, was initially charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult in early...
LAURENS, SC
FOX Carolina

Missing Upstate woman shot to death, fiancé charged with murder

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office announced that a missing woman was found dead Tuesday during a search for her and her fiancé. Deputies said they responded to Neely Ferry Road in reference to a missing person report involving Terry Ann Chermak and her fiancé, William Loyd Cagle (Todd).
GREENVILLE, SC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
abccolumbia.com

Highway Patrol: Driver dies in collision on SC-121 in Newberry

NEWBERRY CO., S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver is dead following a collision this morning. Troopers say it happened at 4:40 a.m. at SC Highway 121. According to investigators, the driver of a 2012 Toyota Camry crossed the center line and hit a 1996 Freightliner 18 wheeler head on.
NEWBERRY, SC
WYFF4.com

Bohemian Bull to 3 new locations in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A new restaurant will soon take over the former Bacon Bros. location on Pelham Road in Greenville. Bohemian Bull is expected to open at 3260 Pelham Road later this year. (Video above aired when Bacon Bros. announced it was closing) It's a restaurant as well as...
GREENVILLE, SC

