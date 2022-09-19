Read full article on original website
Valley Breeze
Kathleen R. Joyal – North Smithfield
Kathleen R. (Smith) Joyal, 87, of North Smithfield, died Sept. 19, 2022, in St. Antoine Residence. She was the wife of the late Joseph E. Joyal with whom she was married to for 60 years, prior to his passing in 2018. Born in New York City, she was the daughter of the late Livingston and Ruth (Mowry) Smith.
Valley Breeze
Taste Test at the Cumberland Library Sept. 27
CUMBERLAND – The Cumberland Public Library, 1464 Diamond Hill Road, is offering a blind taste test program, Name Brands vs. Store Brands on Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 6:30 p.m. This program is geared to help save money in a world of inflation and high gas prices. Store brands have...
johnstonsunrise.net
Warwick doctor got many breaks
There were perks to being a doctor's wife, such as a luxurious home in Warwick's seaside village of Conimicut. But, for Emma (Wieland) Coffey, the privileges weren't worth the pains. Emma was 24 years old when she married John Bernard Coffey on Aug. 4, 1914. The 27-year-old man had worked...
Valley Breeze
Wooden flag sale will benefit St. James Church
NORTH PROVIDENCE – In early November, St. James Church on Fruit Hill Avenue in North Providence will be selling American Flag Artwork for Veterans Day. St. James parishioner Peter Bak says he has fashioned the flags from old picket fences and is selling them to benefit St. James.
Valley Breeze
Audubon's offers autumn hikes
SMITHFIELD – The Audubon Society of Rhode Island announces the following hiking events. • An Autumnal Equinox Hike will be held on Thursday, Sept. 22, from 10 a.m. to noon, at Powder Mill Ledges Wildlife Refuge, 12 Sanderson St., Smithfield.
Valley Breeze
Pearl T. Dellinger – Woonsocket
Pearl T. Dellinger, 84, of Woonsocket died Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence. She was the loving wife of Ralph E. Dellinger Sr. Pearl and Ralph were married on Dec. 10, 1960, at St. Edwards Church in Pawtucket.
Valley Breeze
Smithfield will discuss option of real grass for Boyle Complex
SMITHFIELD – The Smithfield School Committee has agreed to discuss the option of a grass field at the Boyle Athletic Complex after member Richard Iannitelli expressed frustration that existing plans only include a turf field option. The School Committee on Monday approved moving forward with Rowse Architects for stage...
Valley Breeze
Ballou Home to become 'The Residences at Mendon'
WOONSOCKET – EJS Investments is moving forward with combined master and preliminary plan approvals for the former Ballou Home for the Aged to be converted into a new residential building. The Planning Board voted on Sept. 13 to allow the former nursing home to become a 21-unit condominium complex...
Valley Breeze
Cumberland Lincoln Community Chorus returns for the 2022 holiday season
CUMBERLAND – The Cumberland Lincoln Community Chorus, CLCC, returns for the holiday season under the direction of Dr. Judith Lynn Stillman. Rehearsals are held at Wesley United Methodist Church, 55 Woodland Street, every Tuesday evening.
Valley Breeze
North Smithfield Land Trust to hold walk Saturday
NORTH SMITHFIELD – The North Smithfield Land Trust will offer a guided trail walk of the Booth Pond Conservation Area on Saturday, Sept. 24, at 1 p.m., as part of Rhode Island Land Trust Days. Meet at the green trailhead sign near The Club apartment complex at Dowling Village....
Valley Breeze
RI Mission of Mercy free dental clinic returns after pandemic hiatus
PROVIDENCE – For the first time since 2019, before the pandemic, the Rhode Island Mission of Mercy free dental clinic returns this weekend, Sept. 24-25, at the Providence Community Health Centers Dental Clinic, 335R Prairie Ave. “We are very excited to be back,” founding member Dr. Jeffrey Dodge, a...
Valley Breeze
Manfredi: 'I see no reason for a lawsuit'
I had recently run into residents of North Providence who had informed me of a lawsuit filed by the former director of the Salvatore Mancini Center against the town as well as Mayor Lombardi. I was unaware of the lawsuit and thought to look into the matter. I read an...
Valley Breeze
Florence J. Laflamme – Smithfield
Florence J. (Charron) Laflamme, 93, of Smithfield, passed away on Sept 13, 2022, at home surrounded by her family. She was the wife of the late Achille A. Laflamme for 26 years and the late Roland C. Dionne for 35 years.
Valley Breeze
New Excel Academy launches for students in CF, NP, Providence
NORTH PROVIDENCE – Excel Academy Charter Schools, a new-to-Rhode Island public charter school serving students in North Providence, Central Falls and Providence, officially launched its first school in the state with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the former St. Patrick School at 622 Woonasquatucket Ave. in North Providence on Monday.
Valley Breeze
Grab and Go Adult Craft Kits at Cumberland Library Sept. 26
CUMBERLAND – The Adult Grab & Go Kit of the month at the Cumberland Public Library, 1464 Diamond Hill Road, is a pretty string of Paper Lanterns, and kits will be available for pickup on Monday, Sept. 26. Main materials are provided in this Kit. Supplies are limited. Registration...
Valley Breeze
Great Road Days comes to North Gate Sept. 24
LINCOLN – Lincoln’s annual Great Road Days come to North Gate Toll House, 1873 Old Louisquisset Pike, on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. This year, North Gate, home to the Blackstone Valley Historical Society, will exhibit paintings of the Lime Rock area by distinguished artist Vincent Bernascone, plus paintings on loan from longtime society member Joyce Bethel, and memorabilia from consummate collector Dan Bethel.
New Dog Park in Tiverton to Host Giant Celebration for the Community
In May, the Raymond F Jones Memorial Dog Park in Tiverton was unveiled to the public, but a big celebration has yet to happen. On Saturday, Sept. 24, the brand new dog park will bring the community together for a giant party. LollaPawRooooza is going to bring fun for families...
Valley Breeze
At the Mancini Center
NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Mancini Center announces the following programs. • The center will host the program Cooking with Chef Terranova on Friday, Sept. 30, from 11:30 to 1:30 p.m. Chef Terranova present a cooking demonstration and share his recipes. An appetizer and pasta plate will be available to all who attend. Coffee and dessert will also be served. Seating is limited. All proceeds will benefit the North Providence Senior Center Association.
Valley Breeze
Organizations invited to participate in Autumnfest Parade
WOONSOCKET – The 44th Autumnfest Parade is accepting submissions for floats for this year’s event, to be held on Oct. 10. Tom Gray, Autumnfest Parade coordinator said, “We welcome all organizations to be a part of the great Autumnfest Parade experience. Some groups have already reached out to us, but there is always room for more.”
Valley Breeze
Ravenous Runners rule Giunta Memorial 5K, sweep top three women's places
FALL RIVER, Mass. – Cumberland’s Kim Chula-Maguire was the women’s winner of the 26th annual Officer Thomas Giunta Memorial 5K on Sunday afternoon on Airport Road in Fall River, Mass., as she completed the 3.1-mile course in a time of 20:13. Chula-Maguire, who is the founder of...
