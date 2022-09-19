CALHOUN, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects who fled after an attempted traffic stop. Ouachita Parish Sheriff Deputies are currently searching for two wanted persons in Calhoun. At approximately 3:30 p.m. this afternoon, Deputies conducted a traffic stop on I-20 west bound at Well Road. The vehicle stopped, and then sped off from the location westbound on I-20. A pursuit ensued, during which time the driver operated the vehicle at a high rate of speed in a reckless manner, ultimately crashing on Calhoun Barn Road. The driver and occupant then exited the vehicle and fled on foot into the nearby woods. One suspect is described as a Black male, approximately 6′ tall and weighing 200 lbs. wearing multi colored shorts with yellow being the dominant color. The other is believed to be a Black male, approximately 6′ tall and weighing 200 lbs., a clothing description is not available.

CALHOUN, LA ・ 21 HOURS AGO