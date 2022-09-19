Read full article on original website
In the kitchen: BBQ stuffed potato - clipped version
Petition filed in Ruston to allow grocery stores to sell wine/liquor. Currently, they’re only allowed to sell beer and certain drinks containing under 6% alcohol. LDCC ensuring people are voter ready for November elections. Updated: 18 hours ago. Events for National Voter Registration Day make sure people are voter...
Here’s how brown fat helps fight obesity
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - According to the National Institutes of Health, brown fat is a special kind of body fat that helps improve metabolism. It breaks down blood sugar and fat molecules to create heat and help maintain body temperature. Nutritionist Jen Avis said brown fat and white fat are not the type of fats you eat, they are already within your body.
Zoo Buddy: Green Iguanas!
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Meet Paisley! He’s a green iguana at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo. General curator Lisa Taylor says he was donated by a member of the public, and he’s used in their education department. The zoo has other iguanas on exhibit in their reptile...
2 Cars 2 Winners: The Miracle of Jeffrey Rushworth
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Jeffery Rushworth is nearing his first birthday, and that’s a milestone his parents weren’t sure they would see. “They were strapping her and wrapping her, doing all kind of stuff, and I was panicking and I was like what the heck is going on and they’re going we’re going to have a baby,” says Jim Rushworth.
Monroe woman in U.K., experiencing queen’s death firsthand
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe resident Ruth Ulrich is in London right now seeing all of the events regarding the queen’s death firsthand. Ulrich says there were so many people in the Buckingham Palace area that they closed it down four hours earlier than planned. “Pretty much the best...
Ark-La-Miss Fair to make its return from September 30th to October 9th
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On September 30, 2022, the Ark-La-Miss Fair will return after a two-year hiatus. The fair will be located at the Monroe Civic Center. There will be a $5 fee for adults and a $3 fee for children ages 2 to 11. The fair will end after Sunday, October 9, 2022.
C.A.B.L.E. hosts Community Wellness Fair for senior citizens in Ouachita Parish
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A non-profit organization provided health and wellness resources for senior citizens in Ouachita Parish Wednesday morning. C.A.B.L.E., which stands for Communities Acting to Benefit Louisiana’s Elderly, hosted a Community Wellness Fair from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the West Ouachita Senior Center. Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, marked the second year that C.A.B.L.E. hosted the Community Wellness Fair.
Louisiana Living: Ochsner LSU Health Monroe Medical Center
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Drew Stanfield with Ochsner LSU Health Monroe Medical Center is in the studio today for Louisiana Living. Drew shares information about the facility and why it is important to receive therapy after a stroke. If you would like to hear more about this interview, be sure to watch the video […]
Petition filed in Ruston to allow grocery stores to sell wine/liquor
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - A petition is circulating in Ruston to allow grocery stores to sell more types of alcoholic drinks. “This is being done by Brookshire’s, Super One, and Walmart,” Ruston Mayor Ronny Walker explained. “The City of Ruston was not involved in getting them here.”
More than 130 mysterious envelopes mailed to Monroe resident, suspects fraud
Events for National Voter Registration Day make sure people are voter ready for the November elections. Feed Your Soul: A place to get a little spice in life. There are some cuisines that require that special touch from someone who knows the flavors, and Tex-Mex food is one of those. La Fogata in Rayville knows how to do just that and keeps the customers coming back.
West Monroe students show love to opposing team in a blowout victory
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - It’s not common for West Monroe to play out-of-state opponents but last Friday night they welcomed in RePublic high school out of Nashville, Tennessee. RePublic was severely overmatched by the Rebels as they only brought 22 players and two coaches to Rebel Stadium. Not many fans traveled with them as well but some West Monroe students decided to switch sides and root for the opposing team and show them love for their hard effort. The Rebels went on to win 56-0.
More than 60 employers search for candidates at Monroe Job and Career Expo
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Works hosted a Job and Career Expo at the Monroe Civic Center. Ouachita Works collaborated with Monroe and West Monroe Chambers of Commerce, United Way of Northeast Louisiana, Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana, and the Ouachita Parish Police Jury to present the expo from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022.
Amazon announces its first renewable energy projects in Morehouse Parish and Union County
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, September 21, 2022, Amazon announced that it’s expanding its renewable energy portfolio globally, with an additional 2.7 gigawatts of clean energy capacity across 71 new renewable energy projects. Also, Amazon announced its first renewable energy projects in Morehouse Parish, La., and Union County, Ark. The solar farms are […]
Family of man murdered at Foster Farms in April speaks out
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The family of a man killed at a Farmerville chicken plant in April is speaking out. “He’s so dear to us, and he just means so much to us, and we are hoping that the person who took his life is brought to justice,” explained Elizabeth Calhoun, the sister of Ketrick Lavon Calhoun.
Monroe citizens provide feedback on growth of downtown at Rollin’ on the Riverfront
Ouachita Parish Water Sweep 2022 draws in over 300 volunteers to keep river clean. Ouachita Parish Water Sweep 2022 draws in over 300 volunteers to keep river clean. KNOE Saturday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Updated: 18 hours ago. KNOE Saturday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Union falls...
Fentanyl overdose continues to grow in Ouachita parish
WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD)— Fentanyl overdose continues to be a problem in the United States. The ArkLaMiss is even starting to see the effects of this drug. Jay Ellerman, the Commander of the Ouachita Metro Narcotics Unit, said, “Fentanyl is a powerful pain medicine and opioid that is usually only prescribed to people with severe […]
Authorities release additional information about the arrest of 2 armed robbery fugitives
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (09/21/2022; 3:18 PM) (KTVE/KARD) — On September 21, 2022, at 3:18 PM, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office released additional information about the arrest of Bouwell and Stephenson. According to deputies, they responded to an Armed Robbery at the Oasis Bingo Hall in West Monroe, La. […]
Lumen Technologies’ CEO, Jeff Storey, retires after 40 years with company
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Lumen Technologies has announced the retirement of its CEO, Jeff Storey, after a 40-year career with the company. Lumen has appointed Kate Johnson as its President and new CEO. Kate’s appointment and the strategic transition announced today are the culmination of a succession plan that Jeff and the board have […]
West Monroe bingo hall robbed at gunpoint, men arrested
UNION PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested two men who were wanted for armed robbery. OPSO said in a press release they responded to a robbery at Oasis Bingo Hall in West Monroe on Sept. 21, 2022, after two men allegedly entered the business armed with a gun and took cash.
Two people wanted in Calhoun, fled from officers
CALHOUN, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects who fled after an attempted traffic stop. Ouachita Parish Sheriff Deputies are currently searching for two wanted persons in Calhoun. At approximately 3:30 p.m. this afternoon, Deputies conducted a traffic stop on I-20 west bound at Well Road. The vehicle stopped, and then sped off from the location westbound on I-20. A pursuit ensued, during which time the driver operated the vehicle at a high rate of speed in a reckless manner, ultimately crashing on Calhoun Barn Road. The driver and occupant then exited the vehicle and fled on foot into the nearby woods. One suspect is described as a Black male, approximately 6′ tall and weighing 200 lbs. wearing multi colored shorts with yellow being the dominant color. The other is believed to be a Black male, approximately 6′ tall and weighing 200 lbs., a clothing description is not available.
